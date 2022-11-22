U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,976.37
    +26.43 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,977.28
    +277.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,063.10
    +38.59 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.40
    +9.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.45
    +1.41 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.00
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    +0.19 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0273
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7860
    -0.0390 (-1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1865
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3990
    -0.6970 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,190.02
    +176.50 (+1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    373.92
    +9.36 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.08
    +74.23 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

The Global Packaging Market is expected to grow by $223.96 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Global Packaging Market Market 2023-2027
The analyst has been monitoring the packaging market and it is poised to grow by $223.96 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period. Our report on the packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153865/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of food delivery and takeaway services, the rise in the need for innovative packaging, and an increase in demand for digitally printed packaging.

The packaging market is segmented as below:
By End-user
•  Food
•  Beverage
•  Healthcare
•  Personal care
•  Others

By Type
•  Board
•  Rigid plastic
•  Flexible
•  Metal
•  Glass

By Geography
•  APAC
•  North America
•  Europe
•  Middle East and Africa
•  South America

This study identifies the market strategies of vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of tamper-proof packaging and the rise in the adoption of reusable packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the packaging market covers the following areas:
•  Packaging market sizing
•  Packaging market forecast
•  Packaging market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., CKS Packaging Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Genpak LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Mondi plc, Packaging Corp. of America, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co. Also, the packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153865/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-packaging-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-223-96-bn-during-2023-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-3-92-during-the-forecast-period-301684175.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • Bob Iger plans restructuring at Disney immediately after takeover

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bob Iger’s plans to restructure Disney.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    The bear market has ravaged technology stocks over the past year, as investors have flown to safety to ride out the economic storm. As a result, the Nasdaq Composite has taken it on the chin, crumbling 30% over the past year.

  • World's Most-Crucial Fuel Heads for Shortage Touching Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- No fuel is more essential to the global economy than diesel. It powers trucks, buses, ships and trains. It drives machinery for construction, manufacturing and farming. It’s burned for heating homes. And with the high price of natural gas, in some places it’s also being used to generate power.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankr

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBillionaire Investor Carl Icahn Is

  • Tesla issues recalls for Model 3, Model Y EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Tesla's latest vehicle recall over a tail light issue, making it the EV maker's 19th recall this year.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Costco Outlines a Large Triangle Formation: What Investors Should Know

    Costco Wholesale Corp. has been a great trading vehicle in the past 12 months -- at least for nimble traders. In the daily bar chart of COST, below, you can imagine a large triangle formation playing out from April -- lower highs from April to August and ideally November. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise from May but a high in August.

  • Top Disney exec Kareem Daniel to leave as Bob Iger returns

    Kareem Daniel, the chairman of the Walt Disney Co.'s vast media and entertainment distribution segment, is leaving the company.

  • Lithium Giant Says Global Lithium Demand Will Increase by 40% This Year

    The lithium market has been on a serious bull run for the last year, and the world's second-largest lithium producer sees that momentum continuing into 2023.

  • Holiday shipping: ‘Automation allows you to take out the variables,’ UPS operations manager says

    UPS NY Operations Manager Leo Cummings speaks with Yahoo Finance about the holiday shipping season and the role of automation.&nbsp;

  • Retiring baby boomers are getting wiped out by inflation and a volatile stock market: ‘It’s extremely scary’

    The average 401(k) balance has dropped 23% from a year ago. That has big implications for baby boomers who recently retired or are about to.

  • Rivian Under Scrutiny As Employees Allege Safety Breach At Illinois Plant

    At least a dozen employees at Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) accused the electric-vehicle maker of safety violations at its Illinois plant, Bloomberg reports. The complaints filed with federal regulators allege the company ignored known hazards and deprioritized safety resources, leaving some workers to share respirators needed during the manufacturing process. They also detail a range of injuries, including a crushed hand, a broken foot, a sliced ear, and broken ribs. Also Read: Amid Hea

  • Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources

    Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma's Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company's two-year long regulatory overhaul. The People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Chinese firm's $37 billion IPO was scuttled at the last minute in 2020, is the regulator that is readying the fine, said five of the sources. The central bank has been in informal communication with Ant about the fine over the past few months, said three of the sources.

  • Plains All American Loses a Fundamental Supporter

    Pipeline firm Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was cut to a neutral rating Monday by a major sell-side firm. Let's check the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PAA, below, we can see that prices have been moving higher in an upward sloping channel.

  • Amazon Backed Out of Taking a Stake in Argo. Then the Self-Driving Startup Folded.

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. emerged as a potential savior for Argo AI, the now-defunct startup backed by two of the world’s biggest automakers, before the deal fell apart because of a sputtering economy, concerns about control and flagging faith in fully autonomous driving.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeCrypto Brokerage

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.