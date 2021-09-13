U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.73
    +10.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.63
    +261.91 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,105.58
    -9.91 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.78
    +13.24 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.70
    +0.98 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1815
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,929.06
    -327.61 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,149.88
    +7.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Global Packaging Printing Market to Reach $483.8 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Packaging Printing Market to Reach $483. 8 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Packaging Printing estimated at US$353. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$483.

New York, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaging Printing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032426/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Labels & Tags, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$188.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corrugated segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $95.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
- The Packaging Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$95.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$101.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
- Flexible Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
- In the global Flexible segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$53.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$71.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$64.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Amcor Limited

  • Canon, Inc.

  • Constantia flexibles

  • Duncan Printing Group

  • Dunmore

  • Eastman Kodak Company

  • Graphics Inc.

  • Graphics Packaging Holding Company

  • HP Inc.

  • Mondi plc

  • Quad/Graphics

  • Quantum Print and Packaging Limited

  • Sonoco Products Company

  • Toppan Printing Company

  • WS Packaging Group

  • Xeikon N.V.

  • Xerox Corporation




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032426/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Printing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Labels & Tags by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Labels & Tags by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Labels & Tags by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Corrugated by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Corrugated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Corrugated by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Flexible by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Flexible by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Flexible by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Folding Cartons
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Folding Cartons by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Folding Cartons by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Packaging
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Packaging Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Packaging Types
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Screen Printing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Screen Printing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Screen Printing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Flexography by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Flexography by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Flexography by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Rotogravure by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Rotogravure by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Rotogravure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Digital by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Offset by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Offset by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Offset by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Household &
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Household & Cosmetics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Household & Cosmetics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Printing
by Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated, Flexible,
Folding Cartons and Other Packaging Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: USA Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding
Cartons and Other Packaging Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Labels &
Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other
Packaging Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Printing
by Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: USA Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Screen Printing, Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital and Offset
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Printing
by Application - Food & Beverage, Household & Cosmetics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 53: USA Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Application - Food & Beverage, Household & Cosmetics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Household & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated,
Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other Packaging Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding
Cartons and Other Packaging Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Labels &
Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other
Packaging Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Screen Printing, Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital and Offset
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Application - Food & Beverage, Household &
Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Application - Food & Beverage, Household & Cosmetics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Household & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated,
Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other Packaging Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding
Cartons and Other Packaging Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Labels &
Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other
Packaging Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Screen Printing, Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital and Offset
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Application - Food & Beverage, Household &
Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Application - Food & Beverage, Household & Cosmetics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Household & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated,
Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other Packaging Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: China Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding
Cartons and Other Packaging Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Labels &
Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other
Packaging Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 77: China Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Screen Printing, Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital and Offset
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Application - Food & Beverage, Household &
Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: China Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Application - Food & Beverage, Household & Cosmetics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Household & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated,
Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other Packaging Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding
Cartons and Other Packaging Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Labels &
Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other
Packaging Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Screen Printing, Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital and Offset
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Application - Food & Beverage, Household &
Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Application - Food & Beverage, Household & Cosmetics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Household & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated,
Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other Packaging Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: France Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding
Cartons and Other Packaging Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Labels &
Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other
Packaging Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 98: France Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Screen Printing, Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital and Offset
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Application - Food & Beverage, Household &
Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: France Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Application - Food & Beverage, Household & Cosmetics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Household & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated,
Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other Packaging Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding
Cartons and Other Packaging Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing
by Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Labels & Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other
Packaging Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing
by Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Screen Printing, Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital and
Offset for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Application - Food & Beverage, Household &
Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Application - Food & Beverage, Household & Cosmetics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Household & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated,
Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other Packaging Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding
Cartons and Other Packaging Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Labels &
Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other
Packaging Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Screen Printing, Flexography, Rotogravure, Digital and Offset
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Packaging
Printing by Application - Food & Beverage, Household &
Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Application - Food & Beverage, Household & Cosmetics,
Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food &
Beverage, Household & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Printing
by Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated, Flexible,
Folding Cartons and Other Packaging Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: UK Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Labels & Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding
Cartons and Other Packaging Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Packaging Printing by
Packaging Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Labels &
Tags, Corrugated, Flexible, Folding Cartons and Other
Packaging Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Packaging Printing
by Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 125: UK Historic Review for Packaging Printing by
Printing Technology - Screen Printing, Flexography,
Rotogravure, Digital and Offset Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032426/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • Buyers Are So Hungry for LNG That Tankers Are Lining Up Off Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen liquefied natural gas tankers are waiting their turn to fill up at Qatar’s port of Ras Laffan in a clear sign of how tight the global gas market has become. South Korean and Pakistani buyers are among those seeking to maximize shipments under long-term supply contracts with the Middle Eastern emirate, one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The cargoes are linked to oil prices and cost about half of the

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.

  • We aren’t seeing sufficient evidence to recommend COVID booster shots: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi Faculty at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health & host of “Civic Rx” podcast joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest COVID-19 vaccine news.

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The OCC alleges that Wells Fargo's former risk officer Claudia Russ Anderson, former chief auditor David Julian and former executive audit director Paul McLinko failed to adequately perform their duties and responsibilities, contributing to Wells Fargo's "systemic sales practices misconduct" from 2002 to 2016.

  • Some businesses welcome Biden's vaccination mandate while others worry about the costs, effects on worker shortages

    Many larger firms welcome the directive, while smaller businesses with about 100 employees worry about its effect on labor shortages.

  • Ford hires new chief digital information officer as it seeks to expand into software and services

    Ford Motor has hired Mike Amend as its chief digital and information officer as the automaker seeks to expand into software, subscriptions and in-vehicle connectivity. Amend, who was president of Lowe’s Online for three years, will focus on Ford’s “use of data, software and technology” — all areas central to Ford’s new Ford+ strategy, the OEM said. The hire is just the latest sign that Ford is serious about beefing up its digital offerings for customers, as the company seeks to pivot toward high-tech segments.

  • Winter weather could send oil to $100 per barrel, Bank of America analysts say

    The rally in crude oil futures has stalled since June, but could resume again and even hit $100 depending how cold it gets

  • Why Rivian’s Electric R1T Pickup (And Its IPO) Are Making Waves

    Electric-truck maker Rivian plans to go public in the fall and is seeking a valuation in the tens of billions. But why are investors excited for this IPO and what makes their offering different from other EV startups? WSJ’s George Downs explains. Illustration: George Downs

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • Employees Are Still Skipping Lunch Despite Working From Home, New Tork Survey Finds

    September 13, 2021 /3BL Media/ - COVID-19 has drastically changed the workplace: 68% of people who had been working in an office or other in-person environment pre-pandemic are now working full-tim...

  • Goodyear Ventures Invests in EV Charging and Software Company AmpUp

    AKRON, Ohio /3BL Media/ – Goodyear announced today that its venture capital arm, Goodyear Ventures, has added AmpUp, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging, to its investment portfolio.

  • Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

    While the oil sector has dominated headlines after staging an incredible recovery, natural gas is quietly working its way into the commodity elite, posting 107% year to date gains