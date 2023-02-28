Global Paediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Analysis to 2029 - Featuring Medtronic, NeMED, GE Healthcare and Boston Scientific Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Analysis by Device Type and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The paediatric interventional cardiology market size is estimated to be USD 1,581.3 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.18% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

Companies Mentioned:

St. Jude Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Medtronic Inc. (U.S.)

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. (U.S.)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (U.S.)

NuMED Inc. (U.S.)

Cordis Corporation (U.S.)

GE Healthcare (U.K.)

Siemens Healthcare (Germany)

Boston Scientific (U.S.)

Abbott Vascular (U.S.)

The increased rates of congenital heart disease and FDA initiatives to streamline the regulatory process, technical advances, which have resulted in the introduction of new and improved products is expected to drive the market.

However, changing stringency of regulatory procedures and presence of complex regulatory procedures is expected to restrain the market growth.



By Device Type



Based on device type, the market is segregated into transcatheter heart valves and congenital heart defect closure devices. In 2021, the congenital heart defect closure devices segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to a rising understanding of the importance of paediatric interventional cardiology devices and rising instances of congenital impairments.



Regional Markets



In 2021, Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest revenue in the paediatric interventional cardiology market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The increase in government funding for developing paediatric care facilities, and investments by prominent players in the APAC region. are all contributing to the market expansion.



Segmentation: Paediatric Interventional Cardiology Market Report 2021-2029

By Device Type (Revenue, USD Million)

Transcatheter Heart Valves

Congenital Heart Defect Closure Devices

By Region (Revenue, USD Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

