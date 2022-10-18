Global Pain Management Drugs Market Demand and Pipeline Insights 2022: Rising Life Expectancies Fueling Need for Pain Management Solutions

Company Logo

Global Pain Management Drugs Market

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pain Management Drugs Market Demand and Pipeline Insights (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Drug Type, Route of Administration, End-Use, Availability, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2028)" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the research report published in September 2022, the global Pain Management Drugs market was valued at USD 82.12 million in the year 2021 with Americas leading the regional market share.



The global pain management drugs market is driven by an increasing number of chronic pain diseases and the prevalence of cancer pain worldwide. Additionally, a growing population in which the number of geriatric population is high in several developing countries is anticipated to propel the growth of the global Pain Management drugs market.



Additionally, life expectancy has increased due to various healthcare reforms in major economies such as the U.S., Japan, and China. This is likely to drive demand for many Pain Management drugs for advanced stages of cancer, chronic pain conditions and post-operative pain management drugs.



The COVID- 19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the Global Pain Management Drugs market by affecting the drug supply chain dramatically which led to hindrances in the production and sale of opiates which are the most prominent Pain management drug in the market in key producing countries such as Afghanistan and Myanmar.

Paracetamol was recommended for use by various healthcare authorities across the world, to manage fever and mild pain in adults and children with COVID-19, which boosted the demand for the drug. Moreover, India and China being the chief API suppliers for Paracetamol drugs were unable to supply the APIs due to restrictions imposed due to COVID -19 which led to manufacturing restraints and shortages in many European countries.



Scope of the Report:

The report presents insights on the 28 major drug development pipelines for Pain Management.

The report presents the analysis of Pain Management Drugs Market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Pain Management Drugs Market by Drug Type (Acetaminophen, Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), Narcotics, Others).

The report analyses the Pain Management Drugs Market by Route of Administration (Topical, Intravenous, Oral, Others).

The report analyses the Pain Management Drugs Market by End use (Inflammation, Neuropathic Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Severe and Chronic Pain).

The report analyses the Pain Management Drugs Market by Availability (Over the Counter (OTC), Prescription).

The report analyses the Pain Management Drugs Market by Sales Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and E-commerce).

The Global Pain Management Drugs Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

The Global Pain Management Drugs Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, and India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Drug Type, By Route of Administration, By End use, By Availability, By Sales Channel.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Product Overview



4. Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Pipeline Analysis



5. Global Pain Management Drugs Market: An Analysis



6. Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Segment Analysis By Drug Type



7. Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Segment Analysis By Route of Administration



8. Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Segment Analysis By End Use



9. Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Segment Analysis By Availability



10. Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Segment Analysis



11. Global Pain Management Drugs Market: Regional Analysis



12. Americas Pain Management Drugs Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)



13. Europe Pain Management Drugs Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)



