Global Pain Therapeutics Market to 2029 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pain Therapeutics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pain therapeutics are used to relieve pain either by stopping the pain signals or by altering the brain interpretation to these signals. Pain therapeutics have the ability to reduce pain intensity but do not treat the cause of the pain. The global pain therapeutics market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to growing incidence of chronic and pain inducing illnesses, strong presence of ideal pipeline molecules, growing number of surgeries and rising number of musculoskeletal disease, inflammatory disease, trauma and injuries to the internal organ.

This report offers in-depth understanding into the overall pain therapeutics market size for duration 2021 to 2029. The report study covers detail analysis of pain therapeutics market segment based on drug class (acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, opioids, anesthetics, anticonvulsants, corticosteroids, antidepressants, other) and pain type (nociceptive pain, neuropathic pain and psychogenic pain).

This study covered in-depth the study of geographical market segment. Market size and forecast is studied for regional and country level markets such as Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), North America (Canada and United States), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America), Asia Pacific (China, japan and Rest of APAC), Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Along with the statistical information, qualitative information is also included in report for further understanding of current market position and future market scenario. To provide information related to ongoing trend of market, in-depth information related to pain therapeutics market drivers, opportunities and challenges are also included in this report. In addition, competitive environment, information related to the market positioning of key manufacturer and attractive investment proposition are also covered in this report.

Based on drug classes, the global pain therapeutics market is segmented as follows:

  • Acetaminophen and Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

  • Opioids

  • Anesthetics

  • Anticonvulsants

  • Corticosteroids

  • Antidepressants

  • Other

Pain therapeutics are used to relieve pain either by stopping the pain signals or by altering the brain interpretation to these signals. Growing number of chronic diseases, increasing number of surgeries and strong presence of pipeline drugs are the prime factors driving the growth of pain therapeutics market globally. It is observed that pain therapeutics market is saturated by a multitude of manufacturers and thus major players in pain therapeutics market are trying to distinguish their products to avoid price competition. It is studied that the demand for NSAIDs and opiods is the highest in market due to their effectives in treatment of pain.

Easy availability and increase in use of low cost NSAIDs and acetaminophen in treatment of different conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, arthritis, gout, minor injuries, joint pain etc. are assisting the growth of NSAIDs market globally. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, approximately 2 million Americans, aged 12 or more are either dependent on prescription opioids or drug abuse. Stringent regulatory guidelines for use of opiods such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, meperidine, hydromorphone and propoxyphene etc. may negatively impact the growth of opioids drugs market, globally. Due to increasing death toll from opioid overdose, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced that, opioid medications manufactured for sales and research in the United States in 2017 will be reduced by 25%.

Based on the types of pain, the global pain therapeutics market is segmented as follows:

  • Nociceptive Pain

  • Somatic Pain

  • Visceral Pain

  • Cutaneous Pain

  • Neuropathic Pain

  • Psychogenic Pain

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, one in every four Americans is suffering from pain. It is observed that currently the demand for nociceptive pain therapeutics is the highest in market as it is the most common among the all types of pain. Rising number of patients suffering with arthritis, myofascial pain, fibromyalgia, bone pain, fractures, joint pain, inflammation and trauma related to interior organ etc. are driving the growth of pain therapeutics market for nociceptive pain.

The demand for pain therapeutics used for treating neuropathic pain will show the fastest market growth over the forecast period due to the higher unmet needs, strong presence of ideal pipeline molecules and growing number of conditions such as multiple sclerosis, multiple myeloma, diabetes, cancer, neuralgia etc. Expected launch of pipeline drugs such as GRO-12, REGN-475, KRN 5500, xpf-002, TV-45070, PF-04383119, AGN-203818 would assist the growth of neuropathic pain therapeutics during forecast period 2021 to 2029.

For the purpose of this study, the global pain therapeutics market is categorized into:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

  • GCC

  • Rest of Middle East and Africa

Among the considered geographical segments, North America is current leader in global pain therapeutics market. The dominance of this region is majorly driven by United Sates due to key factors such as higher cost of pain relieving therapeutics, increase in number of affected population, growing number of pain management centers, higher demand for pain therapeutics, and easy availability of novel pain management drugs.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), approximately 100 million Americans, or one third of the United States population is affected with chronic pain. The key players in the North America continue to focus in research and development activities and tend to provide ideal pain management therapeutics in the near future. Expected launch of novel pain drugs such as GRO-12, REGN-475, KRN-5500, xpf-002, TV-45070, PF-04383119, AGN-203818 etc. would further assist market growth in North America. On other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show significant market growth over the forecast period due increasing penetration of key players in emerging market such as China and India, increasing R&D investment, large pool of patients, growing healthcare expenditure and rising government funding and initiatives in healthcare systems.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global Pain Therapeutics Market Portraiture
2.1.1. Global Pain Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class, 2020
2.1.2. Global Pain Therapeutics Market, by Pain Type, 2020
2.1.3. Global Pain Therapeutics Market, by Geography, 2020

Chapter 3. Pain Therapeutics: Market Dynamics and Outlook
3.1. Market Definition and Overview
3.2. Drivers
3.3. Challenges
3.4. Opportunities
3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020
3.6. Competitive Landscape
3.6.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2020

Chapter 4. Pipeline Analysis of Pain Therapeutics
4.1. Overview
4.2. Projected Sales of Phase III Pain Therapeutics Estimated Till 2029 (US$ Bn)
4.3. Tabular Representation of Phase II and I Pain Therapeutics

Chapter 5. Global Pain Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Drug Class, 2020
5.2. Acetaminophen and Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
5.3. Opioids
5.4. Anesthetics
5.5. Anticonvulsants
5.6. Corticosteroids
5.7. Antidepressants
5.8. Other

Chapter 6. Global Pain Therapeutics Market, by Pain Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Bn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Nociceptive Pain
6.2.1. Somatic Pain
6.2.2. Visceral Pain
6.2.3. Cutaneous Pain
6.3. Neuropathic Pain
6.4. Psychogenic Pain

Chapter 7. Global Pain Therapeutics Market, by Geography, 2019 - 2029

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1. Abbott Laboratories
8.1.1. Business Description
8.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)
8.1.3. Product Portfolio
8.1.4. Key Developments
8.2. AstraZeneca plc.
8.3. Biogen Idec Inc.
8.4. Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company
8.5. Depomed Inc.
8.6. Eli Lily and Company
8.7. GlaxoSmithKline PLC.
8.8. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
8.9. Mallinckrodt plc.
8.10. Merck & Co. Inc.
8.11. Novartis AG
8.12. Pfizer Inc.
8.13. Purdue Pharma L.P.
8.14. Sanofi S.A.
8.15. Other Notable Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nu2mgg

