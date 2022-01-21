U.S. markets open in 7 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.50
    -20.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,594.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,699.75
    -141.25 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.30
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    -0.18 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8100
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,835.98
    -3,202.86 (-7.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    917.20
    -78.07 (-7.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Global Paints and Coatings Market & Nano-Coating Market 2022 Demand Analysis, Growth Projection, Investments, Top Regions, Leading Manufactures, Revenue and Forecast by 2028 | Proficient Market Insights

Proficient Market Insights
·5 min read

Recent trends on Global Paints and Coatings Market and Nano-Coating Market indicate massive growth in the industry. Our report provides detailed outlook on all aspects of market including all present market stats and future projections

Pune, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Paints & Coatings Market 2022-28:
The Global Paints & Coatings Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the growing number of international tourists demanding financial protection while traveling during the forecast period. This information is published by titled, “Paints & Coatings Market, 2022-2028.” Paints & Coatings are materials that are applied to a surface to protect it from corrosion, rusting, and erosion, all of which can contribute to surface deterioration. Hematite and manganese oxide, the earliest inventions of paints, were previously used to create cave paintings. Paints & Coatings Market growth depends on a variety of industries, including construction, automotive, and real estate. Based on the application and the impact of external conditions on the surface, the paints can be both attractive and protective.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include

  • PPG

  • AkzoNobel

  • Henkel

  • Sherwin-Williams

  • Valspar

  • RPM International

  • Axalta

  • BASF

  • Kansai Paint

  • Sika

  • 3M

  • Asian Paints

  • Nippon Paint

  • HB Fuller

  • Masco

  • Jotun

  • Hempel

  • KCC Corporation

  • DAW SE

  • Shawcor

  • Cromology

  • SK KAKEN

  • Carpoly

  • Taiho Paint

  • Berger Paints

Get a Sample copy of Global Paints & Coatings Market @ https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19843767?utm_source=GV

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global Paints & Coatings Market share during the forecast period. Over the projected period, the market is expected to be driven by rising construction activities and increased demand from the automotive sector in emerging nations such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Furthermore, the market has benefited greatly from the easy availability of raw materials, and less rigorous laws regarding VOC emissions than those in North America and Europe.

The major producers are fiercely fighting for high-performance, low-cost paints and coatings, and are offering unique solutions. A company's market placement is determined by factors such as its geographic presence, distribution network, and product portfolio.

To strengthen its footprint in Sub-Saharan Africa, Akzo Nobel NV completed the acquisition of Mauvilac, a paints and coatings company, in April 2020.

Have a query before purchasing this report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19843767?utm_source=GV

Segmentation by Type:

  • Water-Based Paint

  • Solvent-Based Paint

  • Powder Paint

  • Others

Segmentation by Application:

  • Architectural

  • Traffic

  • Wood

  • Industrial Equipment

  • Others

Key TOC Points:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Paints & Coatings by Company
4 World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region
…Continued

Buy this report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19843767?utm_source=GV

Study 2:
Global Nano-Coating Market, 2022-2028
The Nano-Coating Market size is expected to expand owing to variegated applications. Nano- Global Coatings are used to improve physical surface and properties to prevent fingerprinting, fouling, icing, reflection, scratch & abrasion, UV rays, thermal microbial, and corrosion. It is used by a range of substrates like plastic, wood, and alloys & metals. According to our latest study, the market stood at USD 7,137.6 million in 2021. It is also expected to reach USD 18,330 million in 2028, with a growth rate of 14.4% CAGR over the analysis period. This information is published in an upcoming report titled, “Global Nano-Coating Market, 2022-2028.”

Leading Manufacturers:

  • PPG

  • Akzonobel

  • Sherwin-Williams

  • RPM International

  • Axalta

  • BASF

  • Kansai Paint

  • Nanomech

  • EIKOS

Continued…

Get a Sample copy of Global Nano-Coating Market @ https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19843727?utm_source=GV

Applications of Nano-Coatings are set to amplify Global Nano-Coating market growth, as it is applied in healthcare and food packaging industries given its antimicrobial coatings. Anti-corrosion Nano-Coatings are used in industries like aerospace, construction, renewable energy, engineering, automotive, healthcare, marine, and others are likely to have a boost in demand.

The pandemic led to the halting of various end-user industries, and their operations resulted in deflating of the Global Nano-Coatings Market leading to declining in revenue. Disruption of supply chains declined profit margin. However, this market is expected to recover with proper strategizing according to the demands and supply in the market.

Global Nano-Coating market growth is segmented on the basis of product type, application, key regions, and its countries, and key players.

Segmentation by Types:

  • Nano-SiO2

  • Nano Silver

  • Nano-TiO2

  • Nano-ZnO

  • Others

Segmentation by Applications:

  • Automotive

  • Electronics

  • Medical Devices

  • Construction

  • Others

Geographically; the market is spread in the Americas (U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Mexico), APAC (India, Japan, China, Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia), Europe (U.K., Russia, Germany, Italy, and France), and Middle East & Africa (Israel, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, and GCC Countries).

Have a query before purchasing this report – https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19843727?utm_source=GV

Few TOC Points:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Research Process and Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Nano-coating Annual Sales 2017-2028
2.1.2 World Current & Future Analysis for Nano-coating by Geographic Region, 2017, 2022 & 2028
2.1.3 World Current & Future Analysis for Nano-coating by Country/Region, 2017, 2022 & 2028
2.2 Nano-coating Segment by Type
2.2.1 Nano-SiO2
2.2.2 Nano Silver
2.2.3 Nano-TiO2
2.2.4 Nano-ZnO
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Nano-coating Sales by Type
2.3.1 Global Nano-coating Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Nano-coating Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2022)
2.3.3 Global Nano-coating Sale Price by Type (2017-2022)
2.4 Nano-coating Segment by Application
2.4.1 Automotive
2.4.2 Electronics
2.4.3 Medical Devices
2.4.4 Construction
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Nano-coating Sales by Application
2.5.1 Global Nano-coating Sale Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Nano-coating Revenue and Market Share by Application (2017-2022)
2.5.3 Global Nano-coating Sale Price by Application (2017-2022)
Continued…

About Us:
Proficient Market Insights is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

CONTACT: Name: Ajay More Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Continuing to Hold $40K Support Level, Facing $43K-$45K Resistance Zone

    Bitcoin continues to hold support above $40,000 as momentum improves on intraday charts. Upside appears to be limited toward the $43,000-$45,000 resistance zone. $48,000 could present another hurdle for buyers, given the series of lower price highs since November. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Why Novavax Stock Tumbled on Thursday

    Coronavirus stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was a bit sickly on Thursday. The latest development comes from over the Pacific Ocean, specifically Australia. After market hours on Wednesday, Novavax announced that the nation's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the provisional registration of NVX-CoV2373.

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tTh

  • Airbus says it revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with one of its largest customers, Qatar Airways, over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321s the airline needs to open new routes. The move is expected to deepen a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Boeing recovery sidetracked by regulatory tussles on big jets

    Boeing Co's steady climb out of successive crises - among the worst in U.S. corporate history - gained momentum last week when it won the 2021 jet order race https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/boeing-wins-annual-jet-order-race-adjusted-basis-2022-01-11 against rival Airbus SE on an adjusted basis with a 737 MAX sales blitz. But closely watched orders and deliveries https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/airbus-vs-boeing-orders-deliveries-2021-2022-01-11 have underscored the industrial and regulatory currents still facing its bigger 787 Dreamliner and 777X flagships - issues that have left Boeing fighting concurrent battles on both sides of the Atlantic. Regulators in Europe are challenging the safety net built in to 777X flight controls and deliveries of the 787 are expected to remain frozen until around April as U.S. regulators review production flaws, senior industry and government sources said.

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • VMware Staff Blast Hire of AWS Manager Who Faced Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. employees are sharply criticizing the company’s decision to hire a former Amazon Web Services executive who was subject to an internal investigation over alleged discriminatory comments.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resum

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sets New All-Time High

    The measure of bitcoin mining difficulty will likely continue hitting record highs well into 2022.

  • Stocks Fall After Giving Up Early Gains

    U.S. stocks weakened on Thursday afternoon, giving up the morning’s gains. More big-name companies, including American Airlines, posted earnings.

  • Netflix Plunges After Forecast for New Customers Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. expects to add just 2.5 million subscribers this quarter, a number that falls short of Wall Street’s estimates and would mark the slowest start to a new year for the company in at least a decade. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThaila

  • The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

    Europe’s energy crisis has helped the United States become the world’s biggest LNG exporter, as shipments to the energy-starved continent continue to soar

  • Smartcar raises $24 million to build platform for ‘computers on wheels’

    Smartcar.com&nbsp;CEO Sahas Katta and John Tough, Energize Ventures Managing Partner, join Yahoo Finance to discuss the funding raised towards automotive climate technology, incentives for people to invest in this, and strategies for growth in expanding EV and renewable energy markets.

  • Schlumberger Is Set to Rally Further as Oil Prices Climb

    Oil services company Schlumberger Ltd is scheduled to report their earnings Friday morning. In this daily bar chart of SLB, below, we can see that SLB has been making higher lows and higher highs the past 12 months - the simple definition of an uptrend. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a base the past five months and a move over the October high would be encouraging.

  • Intel to build massive, $20 billion chip factory in Ohio: report

    Time on Thursday night reported the chip maker plans to commit $20 billion to build at least two chip fabrication plants at a 1,000-acre site in New Albany, Ohio, outside Columbus.

  • Do 401(k) plans unfairly help the wealthy?

    The current retirement system doesn't work, Michael Doran argues in 'The Great Retirement Fraud'

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.