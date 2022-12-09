U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivative Market to Reach 357.9 Thousand Tons by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Palm Methyl Ester Derivative estimated at 230. 7 Thousand Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 357.

New York, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Palm Methyl Ester Derivative Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032432/?utm_source=GNW
9 Thousand Tons by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Crude Palm Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.1% CAGR and reach 210 Thousand Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Palm Kernel Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 62.8 Thousand Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR

The Palm Methyl Ester Derivative market in the U.S. is estimated at 62.8 Thousand Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 75.4 Thousand Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Berg + Schmidt
Carotino Group
Godrej
Haiyan Fine Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
Kao Corporation
KLK Oleo
P&G Chemicals
Penta Manufacturing Company
Peter Cremer North America LP
PMC Biogenix Inc.
The Seydel Companies
Timur olechemicals
Univar Usa, Inc.
Wilmar International


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032432/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Methyl Ester Derivative by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Tons for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester Derivative
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Crude
Palm Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Crude Palm Oil by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Crude Palm Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Kernel Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Palm Kernel Oil by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Palm Kernel Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Oleate by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oleate by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Laurate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Laurate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Laurate by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palmitate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Palmitate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Palmitate by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Stearate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Stearate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Stearate by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Myristate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Myristate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Myristate by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Caprylate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Caprylate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Caprylate by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Palm Methyl Ester Derivative Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm
Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester Derivative
by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate,
Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester Derivative
by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate,
Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and
Palm Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate,
Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate,
Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm
Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate,
Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate,
Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm
Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate,
Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate,
Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and
Palm Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate,
Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate,
Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and
Palm Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate,
Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate,
Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and
Palm Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate,
Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate,
Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm
Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate,
Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate,
Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm
Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester Derivative
by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate,
Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester Derivative
by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate,
Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm
Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm
Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate,
Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate,
Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and
Palm Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate,
Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate,
Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude
Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Tons for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl
Ester Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate,
Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate,
Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl
Ester Derivative by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate,
Caprylate and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl
Ester Derivative by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and
Palm Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl
Ester Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate,
Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate,
Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl
Ester Derivative by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate,
Caprylate and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and
Palm Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate,
Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate,
Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 121: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and
Palm Kernel Oil - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: India Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: India 15-Year Perspective for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 125: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Palm Methyl Ester Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate,
Palmitate, Stearate, Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: India Historic Review for Palm Methyl Ester
Derivative by Product - Oleate, Laurate, Palmitate, Stearate,
Myristate, Caprylate and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Tons for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032432/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


