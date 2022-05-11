Global Palm Oil Market to Reach US$92.3 Billion by the Year 2026
- Global demand for palm oil has more than doubled over the last two decades owing to continuous expansion of the food processing sector and growing population across emerging markets. Palm oil, also called dendê oil in Portuguese, is a vegetable oil extracted from the reddish pulp or mesocarp of fruits of oil palm trees. While food applications contributed immensely to growth and progress of the market, steady increase in palm oil uptake in industrial applications also contributed to market expansion. Palm oil represents a key ingredient in almost 50% of all food and non-food items in a grocery store or supermarket due to its technical superiority as well as economic benefits. Customer interest in palm oil is on the rise due to the lack of GMO, dairy, and gluten in the oil. The market is also gaining from the increasing demand for convenience foods, packaged meals, bakery, and confectionary products which generally use palm oil. Further, the advent of innovative trade channels is improving the footprint of palm oil producers in developing regions. The rising use of palm oil in cooking, particularly in Asia is driving gains in the market. The affordability and the lesser levels of trans-fats in palm oil are fueling its use.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Palm Oil estimated at US$74.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Crude Palm Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$53.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Palm Kernel Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.3% share of the global Palm Oil market.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2026
- The Palm Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 4.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Palm oil is emerging as a popular economic option for cooking among consumers in Africa and Asia, with China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Pakistan consuming over 50% of global production of palm oil. Following mandatory labeling of various food products containing partially hydrogenated oils, import of palm oil products in the US has increased four-times over the last two decades. Asia-Pacific represents the largest market worldwide. Major factors driving market growth in the region include ballooning population and the corresponding growth in demand for food commodities, improved retailing network, changing dietary habits, rapid urbanization, steadily growing economies, improving living standards, increasing crop yields and oil production, changing facets of consumer health concerns, and rising demand from oleochemicals. Production in the region increased significantly in recent years driven by the increase in cumulative land area of palm oil plantations, rising oil palm yield, and investments in technology and R&D related activities. Palm Kernel Oil Segment to Reach $24.1 Billion by 2026
- Due to high level of saturated fat, palm kernel oil offers superior oxidative stability after frying, making it an attractive option for restaurants. The oil is also gaining attention from commercial food providers as it remains solid at the room temperature that makes it easy to transport and store. Increasing consumer focus on health & wellness along with undesirable effect of partially hydrogenated oils on the cholesterol level is driving food and snack processors to switch towards trans-fat-free, cost-effective options such as palm oil. Global market for Palm Kernel Oil segment is estimated at US$18.8 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$24.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.3% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific constitutes the largest regional market for Palm Kernel Oil segment, accounting for 50.1% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$2.6 Billion by 2026. Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured) Agropalma S.A. Archer Daniels Midland Company Asian Agri Boustead Holdings Berhad Cargill, Incorporated Carotino Sdn Bhd FGV Holdings Berhad First Resources Limited Fuji Vegetable Oil, Inc. Genting Plantations Berhad Godrej Agrovet Limited Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd. IOI Corporation Berhad Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad Musim Mas Group New Britain Palm Oil Ltd. Nv Siat sa PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk PT Darmex Agro PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk PT Smart Tbk Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited United Plantations Berhad Wilmar International Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Vegetable Oils Industry Maintains
Positive Trajectory in 2020
Palm Oil Registers Price Spike Amidst the Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: Palm Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
88 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Palm Oil
Chemical Composition & Features
Development & Growth
A Note on Oil Palm Cultivation
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Food Industry: Largest End-Use Market
Developing Regions Constitute Primary Palm Oil Markets
Global Palm Oil Production and Trade Scenario
EXHIBIT 3: Global Palm Oil Production (in Thousand Metric Tons)
for 2017/18 to 2021/22
EXHIBIT 4: Global Palm Oil Imports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by
Country for 2017/18 through 2021/22
EXHIBIT 5: Global Palm Oil Exports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by
Country for 2017/18 through 2021/22
Competition
Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil
Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment:
Ranked in Order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies
Implemented
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Food Industry: Most Important Application Market for Palm Oil
Key Applications of Edible Palm Oil
Growing Awareness about Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in
Vegetable Oils Augurs Well Palm Oil Market
EXHIBIT 6: Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter,
Olive, Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola
Market Benefits from the Rising Health Consciousness and
Increasing Awareness about Nutritional Benefits of Palm Oil
Population Growth and Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods
Bodes Well for Palm Oil Market
EXHIBIT 7: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from the Growing Aversion to GMO-
based Oils
Rise of the Vegetarianism & Customization to Local Tastes
Expanding Industrial Applications Elevate Demand for Palm Oil
Biodiesel: The New Growth Avenue for Palm oil
EXHIBIT 8: Global Biodiesel Production (in Billion Liters and
YoY % Growth) for the Years 2019-2022
EXHIBIT 9: Global Biodiesel Production Breakdown by Country/
Region for 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock
Palm Oil Emerges as a Popular Feedstock for Biodiesel Production
EXHIBIT 11: World Biodiesel & HVO Production Mix by Feedstock:
2020
Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Palm Oil Demand in
Biofuel Sector
COVID-19 Impact on the Biodiesel Market & Implications for Palm
Oil
Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm oil to Accelerate Market
Demand
EXHIBIT 12: Certified Production Area by RSPO for the Years
2017-2022
EXHIBIT 13: RPSO-Certified Palm Oil by Source Country
Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm
oil Industry
RSPO?s Novel Initiatives Aim to Resolve Biodiversity &
Sustainability Issues Prevalent in Palm Oil Industry
EXHIBIT 14: Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide:
Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO
High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion
EXHIBIT 15: Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major
Oilseed Crops
Advanced Equipment & Approaches Come to the Fore to Boost Palm
Oil Production & Processing
Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil
Palm Industry
Using Drones for in Oil Palm Farming
Electrical Cutters in Place of Bulky Mechanical Equipment
Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High
Yielding Palm Trees
Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm
Harvesters
List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors
in Terms of Tasks and Movements
Impact of Recent Palm Oil Price Surge on Deforestation
Major Issues & Challenges Confronting the Palm oil Market
Environmental Concerns Remain Major Impediment
Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues
Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations
Scarcity of Cultivable Land: A Major Challenge
EXHIBIT 16: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per
Person & as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000,
2018 and 2020
Stiff Competition from Soybean & Other Vegetable Oils
Palm Oil and Cholesterol Controversy
Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil
