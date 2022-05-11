ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Palm Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181064/?utm_source=GNW

- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

- Complimentary updates for one year

- Global Palm Oil Market to Reach US$92.3 Billion by the Year 2026



- Global demand for palm oil has more than doubled over the last two decades owing to continuous expansion of the food processing sector and growing population across emerging markets. Palm oil, also called dendê oil in Portuguese, is a vegetable oil extracted from the reddish pulp or mesocarp of fruits of oil palm trees. While food applications contributed immensely to growth and progress of the market, steady increase in palm oil uptake in industrial applications also contributed to market expansion. Palm oil represents a key ingredient in almost 50% of all food and non-food items in a grocery store or supermarket due to its technical superiority as well as economic benefits. Customer interest in palm oil is on the rise due to the lack of GMO, dairy, and gluten in the oil. The market is also gaining from the increasing demand for convenience foods, packaged meals, bakery, and confectionary products which generally use palm oil. Further, the advent of innovative trade channels is improving the footprint of palm oil producers in developing regions. The rising use of palm oil in cooking, particularly in Asia is driving gains in the market. The affordability and the lesser levels of trans-fats in palm oil are fueling its use.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Palm Oil estimated at US$74.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Crude Palm Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$53.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Palm Kernel Oil segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.3% share of the global Palm Oil market.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2026



- The Palm Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 4.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Palm oil is emerging as a popular economic option for cooking among consumers in Africa and Asia, with China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Pakistan consuming over 50% of global production of palm oil. Following mandatory labeling of various food products containing partially hydrogenated oils, import of palm oil products in the US has increased four-times over the last two decades. Asia-Pacific represents the largest market worldwide. Major factors driving market growth in the region include ballooning population and the corresponding growth in demand for food commodities, improved retailing network, changing dietary habits, rapid urbanization, steadily growing economies, improving living standards, increasing crop yields and oil production, changing facets of consumer health concerns, and rising demand from oleochemicals. Production in the region increased significantly in recent years driven by the increase in cumulative land area of palm oil plantations, rising oil palm yield, and investments in technology and R&D related activities. Palm Kernel Oil Segment to Reach $24.1 Billion by 2026



- Due to high level of saturated fat, palm kernel oil offers superior oxidative stability after frying, making it an attractive option for restaurants. The oil is also gaining attention from commercial food providers as it remains solid at the room temperature that makes it easy to transport and store. Increasing consumer focus on health & wellness along with undesirable effect of partially hydrogenated oils on the cholesterol level is driving food and snack processors to switch towards trans-fat-free, cost-effective options such as palm oil. Global market for Palm Kernel Oil segment is estimated at US$18.8 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$24.1 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.3% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific constitutes the largest regional market for Palm Kernel Oil segment, accounting for 50.1% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.3% over the analysis period, to reach US$2.6 Billion by 2026. Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured) Agropalma S.A. Archer Daniels Midland Company Asian Agri Boustead Holdings Berhad Cargill, Incorporated Carotino Sdn Bhd FGV Holdings Berhad First Resources Limited Fuji Vegetable Oil, Inc. Genting Plantations Berhad Godrej Agrovet Limited Golden Agri-Resources Ltd. Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd. IOI Corporation Berhad Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad Musim Mas Group New Britain Palm Oil Ltd. Nv Siat sa PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk PT Darmex Agro PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk PT Salim Ivomas Pratama Tbk PT Smart Tbk Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited United Plantations Berhad Wilmar International Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181064/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and the Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Vegetable Oils Industry Maintains

Positive Trajectory in 2020

Palm Oil Registers Price Spike Amidst the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: Palm Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

88 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Palm Oil

Chemical Composition & Features

Development & Growth

A Note on Oil Palm Cultivation

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Food Industry: Largest End-Use Market

Developing Regions Constitute Primary Palm Oil Markets

Global Palm Oil Production and Trade Scenario

EXHIBIT 3: Global Palm Oil Production (in Thousand Metric Tons)

for 2017/18 to 2021/22

EXHIBIT 4: Global Palm Oil Imports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by

Country for 2017/18 through 2021/22

EXHIBIT 5: Global Palm Oil Exports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by

Country for 2017/18 through 2021/22

Competition

Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil

Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment:

Ranked in Order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies

Implemented

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food Industry: Most Important Application Market for Palm Oil

Key Applications of Edible Palm Oil

Growing Awareness about Saturated Fatty Acids & Omega-6 in

Vegetable Oils Augurs Well Palm Oil Market

EXHIBIT 6: Fatty Acid Profiles of Major Cooking Oils - Butter,

Olive, Coconut, Palm, Safflower, Corn, Soybean, and Canola

Market Benefits from the Rising Health Consciousness and

Increasing Awareness about Nutritional Benefits of Palm Oil

Population Growth and Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods

Bodes Well for Palm Oil Market

EXHIBIT 7: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from the Growing Aversion to GMO-

based Oils

Rise of the Vegetarianism & Customization to Local Tastes

Expanding Industrial Applications Elevate Demand for Palm Oil

Biodiesel: The New Growth Avenue for Palm oil

EXHIBIT 8: Global Biodiesel Production (in Billion Liters and

YoY % Growth) for the Years 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 9: Global Biodiesel Production Breakdown by Country/

Region for 2020

EXHIBIT 10: Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock

Palm Oil Emerges as a Popular Feedstock for Biodiesel Production

EXHIBIT 11: World Biodiesel & HVO Production Mix by Feedstock:

2020

Favorable Blend Mandates Set to Enhance Palm Oil Demand in

Biofuel Sector

COVID-19 Impact on the Biodiesel Market & Implications for Palm

Oil

Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm oil to Accelerate Market

Demand

EXHIBIT 12: Certified Production Area by RSPO for the Years

2017-2022

EXHIBIT 13: RPSO-Certified Palm Oil by Source Country

Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm

oil Industry

RSPO?s Novel Initiatives Aim to Resolve Biodiversity &

Sustainability Issues Prevalent in Palm Oil Industry

EXHIBIT 14: Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide:

Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO

High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 15: Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major

Oilseed Crops

Advanced Equipment & Approaches Come to the Fore to Boost Palm

Oil Production & Processing

Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil

Palm Industry

Using Drones for in Oil Palm Farming

Electrical Cutters in Place of Bulky Mechanical Equipment

Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High

Yielding Palm Trees

Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm

Harvesters

List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors

in Terms of Tasks and Movements

Impact of Recent Palm Oil Price Surge on Deforestation

Major Issues & Challenges Confronting the Palm oil Market

Environmental Concerns Remain Major Impediment

Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues

Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations

Scarcity of Cultivable Land: A Major Challenge

EXHIBIT 16: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per

Person & as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000,

2018 and 2020

Stiff Competition from Soybean & Other Vegetable Oils

Palm Oil and Cholesterol Controversy

Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Crude

Palm Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Crude Palm Oil by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Crude Palm Oil by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Kernel Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Palm Kernel Oil by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Palm Kernel Oil by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biodiesel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Biodiesel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Biodiesel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surfactants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Surfactants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Palm Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Focus on Sustainable Production to Drive Demand for Palm Oil

Natural, GMO-Free & Trans-fat Free Attributes Drive Wider

Adoption of Palm Oil

Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from Increasing Shift of Soybean Oil

to Biodiesel Applications

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Oil by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude

Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Crude Palm Oil,

Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Oil by Application - Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Food, Biodiesel,

Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palm Oil by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Crude Palm Oil,

Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palm Oil by Application - Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for

Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Growing Interest in Sustainable Palm Oil Benefits Market Prospects

Market Analytics

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Oil by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude

Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Crude Palm Oil,

Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Oil by Application - Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Food,

Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Increasing Demand and Focus on Greener Palm Oil Benefit

Consumption in China

Market Analytics

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Oil by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude

Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Crude Palm Oil,

Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Oil by Application - Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Food,

Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Palm Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Impact on the Palm Oil Demand in the EU

Sustainability Concerns Drive Demand for Certified Palm Oil

Imported Deforestation Concerns Reduce Use of Palm Oil in

Biodiesel

Market Analytics

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palm Oil by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palm Oil by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Crude Palm Oil,

Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palm Oil by Application - Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for

Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palm Oil by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Crude Palm Oil,

Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palm Oil by Application - Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for

Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Palm Oil Usage in Bio-Energy Generation Sustain Market Growth

Impacts of Substituting Palm Oil with Other Plant-based Oils

Market Analytics

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palm Oil by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Crude Palm Oil,

Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palm Oil by Application - Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants,

Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for

Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Oil by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude

Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Crude Palm Oil,

Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Oil by Application - Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Food,

Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Oil by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude

Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Crude Palm Oil,

Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Oil by Application - Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Food, Biodiesel,

Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Oil by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product - Crude

Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Crude Palm Oil,

Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Palm

Oil by Application - Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Consumption in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Palm Oil by Application -

Food, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Palm Oil by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption for Food,

Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Palm Oil by Product - Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Palm Oil by Product -

Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Consumption in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181064/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



