U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.00
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,147.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,045.25
    +0.75 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.10
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.16
    -0.13 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.50
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    +0.07 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6460
    +0.1060 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,422.99
    -560.58 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.42
    +881.74 (+363.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,069.28
    +181.13 (+0.65%)
     

Global Paper Bag Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paper Bag market will register an incremental spend of about USD 1.28 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.49% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Paper Bag can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paper Bag Market Sourcing and Procurement Report
Paper Bag Market Sourcing and Procurement Report

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Paper Bag market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Paper Bag pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/paper-bag-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 4.00%-6.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Paper Bag TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the top Paper Bag suppliers listed in this report:

This Paper Bag procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Sappi Ltd.

  • Huhtamki Oyj

  • Mondi Plc

  • Oji Holdings Corp.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessmentsPurchase Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-paper-bag-market-procurement-intelligence-report-with-covid-19-impact-analysis--spendedge-301352289.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Oil Steadies With Report Pointing to Shrinking U.S. Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after jumping the most in almost three weeks as an industry report pointed to shrinking U.S. gasoline and crude inventories.Futures in New York traded near $68 a barrel after closing 2.7% higher on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute reported motor fuel stockpiles fell by 1.11 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That would be the fourth weekly draw, the longest run of declines since September, if confirmed by official figures

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • I Want to See a Bit More Bottoming Price Action on LyondellBasell

    During Thursday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about LyondellBasell : "It trades for just five times earnings, yet yields 4.7%," and Cramer called that stock "an incredible bargain.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TransAlta Renewables Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Exclusive-Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp has begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year. The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed. The assets are among gas projects with declining production and market value Exxon is selling as it focus on newer ventures in Guyana, offshore Brazil and Texas's Permian Basin.

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 10th, 2021

    Following Monday’s rally, steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would deliver further upside for the majors on the day.

  • Climate Report Exposes Fault Lines Within Fossil Fuel Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat.The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It calls for dramatic measures to curtail greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next two decades.Most oil, gas and c

  • Why NGL Energy Partners Plunged 15% Today Despite Higher Oil Prices

    NGL Energy delivered stupendous growth on its top line as crude oil prices rallied, but the market wasn't impressed. NGL Energy's water solutions segment – also its largest -- was the star performer, as the company processed nearly 1.7 million barrels of water per day, up 22% year over year thanks to higher production. NGL Energy is a diversified midstream energy partnership that transports, recycles, and disposes "produced water," which is the water produced as a byproduct of oil and gas extraction.

  • Stelco Holdings Inc. Reports Second Consecutive Quarter of Record Results in Q2 2021 and Doubles Dividend

    Stelco Holdings Inc. ("Stelco Holdings" or the "Company"), (TSX: STLC), a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America, today announced financial results of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Stelco Holdings is the 100% owner of Stelco Inc. ("Stelco"), the operating company.

  • China anti-graft body criticizes business drinking after Alibaba scandal

    China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption agency, has criticised what it called a "disgusting" culture of business drinking following a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. "In the incident, an unhealthy dynamic in a working environment, a disgusting drinking culture, a lack of transparency when reporting issues together exposed pervasive, deeply rooted unspoken rules," it said in a notice on its website. The piece calls on people to break "unspoken rules" such as coerced drinking.

  • Retirement: Gender financial gap is worsening amid savings imbalance

    The roaring stock market is minting a new crop of 401(k) millionaires, but only half of the population isn’t feeling the gains.

  • Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

    Bayer lost a third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers, leaving the German drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for legal relief on the U.S. Supreme Court. A California appeals court late on Monday upheld an $86 million verdict that found Bayer responsible for a couple's cancer after using Bayer's glyphosate-based Roundup against weeds. Bayer in February 2020 filed an appeal, saying the verdict could not be reconciled with sound science or with product clearance from the federal environment regulator.

  • A rape allegation at Alibaba has prompted an outpouring in China about toxic work culture

    Forced drinking with clients is among many ways in which work culture in China still demeans women, online commentators noted.