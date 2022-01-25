U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Global Paper Packaging Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paper Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paper packaging market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Paper packaging refers to various rigid and flexible packaging materials, including corrugated boxes, liquid paperboard cartons, paper bags & sacks, folding boxes & cases, inserts & dividers, etc. They are manufactured by bleaching fibrous compounds obtained from wood and recycled wastepaper pulp. Paper packaging materials are usually highly versatile, customizable, lightweight, durable and recyclable. They are available in a wide variety of colors, shapes and sizes to meet the individual requirement of the customers. Owing to this, they find extensive applications across retail, food and beverage, cosmetic and healthcare industries.

Paper Packaging Industry Drivers:

The growing retail and e-commerce industries, along with the growing demand for environment-friendly packaging products, currently represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. With the rapid increase in the number of online shopping platforms, the requirement for secondary and tertiary paper packaging products has escalated significantly. Furthermore, increasing consciousness among consumers regarding sustainable packaging and the implementation of favourable government policies are providing a boost to the market growth.

Governments of various developed and emerging nations are promoting the usage of paper-based products as an alternative to plastic for minimizing pollution and toxin levels in the environment. Additionally, the rapidly growing food and beverages industry across the globe is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Food manufacturing organizations are adopting food-grade paper packaging products to retain the nutrient content and maintain the quality of the food contents. Other factors, including various product innovations to enhance the efficiency of the product and to produce visually appealing variants are projected to drive the paper packaging market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global paper packaging market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, grade, packaging level, and end use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Corrugated Boxes

  • Folding Boxes and Cases

  • Liquid Paperboard Cartons

  • Paper Bags and Sacks

  • Others

Breakup by Grade:

  • Solid Bleached

  • Coated Recycled

  • Uncoated Recycled

  • Others

Breakup by Packaging Level:

  • Primary Packaging

  • Secondary Packaging

  • Tertiary Packaging

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

  • Food

  • Beverages

  • Personal Care and Home Care

  • Healthcare

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Columbia

  • Chile

  • Peru

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Iran

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor, DS Smith, Evergreen Group, Holmen, Hood Packaging Corporation, Huhtamaki, International Paper Company, Kapstone LLC, Mayr-Melnhof, Mondi Group, Pratt Industries, WestRock Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global paper packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global paper packaging market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging level?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global paper packaging market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Paper Packaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Corrugated Boxes
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Folding Boxes and Cases
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Liquid Paperboard Cartons
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Paper Bags and Sacks
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Grade
7.1 Solid Bleached
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Coated Recycled
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Uncoated Recycled
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Packaging Level
8.1 Primary Packaging
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Secondary Packaging
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Tertiary Packaging
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
9.1 Food
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Beverage
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Personal Care and Home Care
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Healthcare
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Amcor
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 DS Smith
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Evergreen Group
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Holmen
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 Hood Packaging Corporation
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Huhtamaki
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 International Paper Company
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Kapstone LLC
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Mayr-Melnhof
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 Mondi Group
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Pratt Industries
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 WestRock Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hrqre

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


