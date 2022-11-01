U.S. markets closed

Global Paper Wraps Market is Set to Enjoy a Market Valuation of US$ 7.7 Bn in 2022 & Register a Steady CAGR of 4.9% to Cross US$ 12.4 Bn by 2032 end. Data insights by Future Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read
The Paper Wraps Market in China is expected to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2032. The India’s Paper Wraps Market is expected to grow at CAGR 5.4% during forecast period. Coated paper wraps are likely to be the fastest growing coating segment in the global paper wraps market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paper wraps market is expected to have a positive growth outlook throughout the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is set to enjoy a market valuation of US$ 7.7 Bn in 2022 and reach US$ 12.4 Bn by 2032. The paper wraps market is anticipated to propel the most within the top 3 countries which are projected to hold around 25-30% of the global paper wraps market by the end of 2022.

According to the historical analysis, the global paper wraps market revenue totaled around US$ 7.3 Bn in 2021. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising demand from several end-use industries throughout the projection period. A new assessment of FMI predicts that paper wraps sales will increase during 2022-2032 and is projected to generate an attractive incremental growth opportunity of US$ 4.7 Bn.

For More Insights, Download Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13569

Due to the global pandemic, a drastic change within the packaging industry was experienced which resulted in higher demand for paper wraps, hence, boosting the market growth over the projection period. The paper wraps market is predicted to expand 1.6 times the current market value throughout the forecast period. The paper wraps market is expected to experience a positive growth outlook over the forecast period due to its benefits such as durability, lightweight, barrier resistance, cost-effectiveness, and others.

Paper wraps are known as the best-suited alternative to plastic wraps, which have been drastically avoided by the end-use industries as well as by consumers due to their harmful effects on the environment. Several consumer products are wrapped in the paper during their transportation in order to protect the product from getting damaged by other external factors.

Paper wraps help in reducing the plastic waste from the packaging by over 33%. Several end-use industries utilize paper wraps such as food & beverage, electrical & electronics, cosmetics & personal care, home care, and others. The ever-expanding e-commerce sector is a prominent factor in augmenting the sales of paper wraps.

Key Takeaways

  • Wrapping material made with plastic is difficult to decompose and causes environmental pollution. Therefore, wholesalers, retailers, and suppliers are more attracted to paper packaging solutions such as paper wraps made from compostable raw materials and eco-friendly products.

  • According to the reports by American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA), the paper recycling rate was around 68%, and recovered more than 50 million tons of paper in 2021. The paper-based packaging is recycled more as compared to another packaging.

  • Paper packaging emerged as an economical and eco-friendly form of packaging in comparison with other materials such as plastics and aluminum. The surging restrictions on the usage of plastic products and the ban on single-use plastics are increasing the demand for sustainable paper packaging solutions such as paper wraps. The growing demand for sustainable packaging is a significant factor responsible for driving the paper wraps market growth.

  • The expansion of the e-commerce sector has augmented the sales of paper wraps as brands and companies are focusing on sustainable packaging solutions fueling the demand for paper wraps. Overall, the paper wraps market is projected to bolster at a faster pace during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The key market players are focusing on mergers and acquisition strategies in order to expand their resources. Such prominent companies are also focusing on developing new products to meet customer needs and the key players are focusing on upgrading their facilities to cater to the demand.

More Insights into the Paper Wraps Market

India’s paper wraps market is anticipated to surge at a robust CAGR of 5.4% throughout the forecast period. Papers are extensively used within the packaging sector as they have excellent properties such as lightweight, flexibility, durability, and cost-effectiveness. The utilization of paper wraps in the packaging industry can be found in multiple sectors such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, household, and electronics.

China is expected to lead the global paper wraps market as it is expected to reach around US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2032. China is known as the leading producer of paper in the entire world due to which it is anticipated to top the global paper wraps market. China is one of the largest manufacturers of paper wraps. Easy availability of paper boosts the manufacturing process and through which big players can also supply their products according to the demand available.

Ask your Questions Directly to Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13569

Paper Wraps Market by Category

By Coating Type, Paper Wraps Market is Segmented as:

  • Coated Paper Wraps

  • Uncoated Paper Wraps

By Thickness, Paper Wraps Market is Segmented as:

  • Up to 25 Microns

  • 26-40 Microns

  • 41-60 Microns

  • Above 60 Microns

By End Use, Paper Wraps Market is Segmented as:

  • Food & Beverage

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care

  • Homecare

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Others (Automotive, etc.)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Drivers

      3.2.1. Restraints

      3.2.2. Opportunity

      3.2.3. Trends

  3.3. Impact of Covid-19

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/paper-wrap-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Packaging Domain:

Flexible Packaging Paper Market Size : The flexible packaging paper market is on track to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4% during 2022-2032.

Barrier Coated Papers Market Share : The global barrier coated papers market is expected to reach US$ 6.6 Bn by the year 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2029.

Kraft Paper Market Forecast : The global kraft paper market is expected to be valued at US$ 15,941.3 Million in 2022, expected to reach US$ 19,821.4 Million by 2032.

Paper Packaging Market Trends : The global paper packaging market is stipulated to witness a decent CAGR of 4.1% between 2022 and 2028, reaching US$ 463.3 Bn by the year 2028.

Pallet Wraps Market Value : The global pallet wraps market stands at a net worth of US$ 5.9 Bn in 2022, and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% to end up with an estimated valuation of US$ 7.8 Bn by 2029.

