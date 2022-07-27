Global Parachute Market, By Type, By Fabric Material, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker

Global Parachute Market, By Type (Round Parachute, Cruciform Parachute, Rogallo-wing parachutes, Annular parachutes, Ram-air Parachute, Others), By Fabric Material (Nylon, Silk, Kevlar and Others), By Application (Military, Commercial, Cargo, Sports, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

The global parachute market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the growing popularity of aerial sports around the globe and the high demand from the defense sector are driving the growth of the global parachute market.



Many countries have one or several paratrooper units in their defense units.The United Kingdom, France, Iran, Poland, Germany, the United States, and Australia are some countries that participate in military parachuting drill activities.



Market players are focusing on research and development activities to advance parachute fabrics and tools to make them more reliable for emergencies and launch lightweight parachutes, which is expected to influence the market growth positively.

The global parachute market is segmented into type, fabric material, application, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is divided into the round parachute, cruciform parachute, Rogallo-wing parachute, annular parachute, ram-air parachute, and others.



Round parachutes are expected to account for a significant share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.They are a kind of drag device, which find application in military, emergency, and cargo applications.



Round parachutes have large dome-shaped canopies and are made up of a single layer of triangular cloth gores.

The major players operating in the global parachute market are Zodiac Aerospace, Mills Manufacturing Corporation, Aerodyne Research LLC, BAE Systems PLC, Spekon GmbH, Airborne Systems, CIMSA Ingenieria De Sistemas SA, FXC Corporation, Ballenger International LLC, Parachute Systems, Rostec State Corp., Sachsische Spezialkonfektion GmbH, Safran SA, TransDigm Group Inc., NH Global Sdn Bhd, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017 – 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 – 2027



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures and service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global parachute market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Report Scope:



In this report, global parachute market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Parachute Market, By Type:

o Round Parachute

o Cruciform Parachute

o Rogallo-Wing Parachutes

o Annular Parachutes

o Ram-air Parachute

o Others

• Parachute Market, By Fabric Material:

o Nylon

o Silk

o Kevlar

o Others

• Parachute Market, By Application:

o Military

o Commercial

o Cargo

o Sports

o Others

• Parachute Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Vietnam

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Nigeria

Egypt

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global parachute market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310309/?utm_source=GNW



