Global Parachute Market, By Type, By Fabric Material, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Parachute Market, By Type (Round Parachute, Cruciform Parachute, Rogallo-wing parachutes, Annular parachutes, Ram-air Parachute, Others), By Fabric Material (Nylon, Silk, Kevlar and Others), By Application (Military, Commercial, Cargo, Sports, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Parachute Market, By Type, By Fabric Material, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310309/?utm_source=GNW

The global parachute market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the growing popularity of aerial sports around the globe and the high demand from the defense sector are driving the growth of the global parachute market.

Many countries have one or several paratrooper units in their defense units.The United Kingdom, France, Iran, Poland, Germany, the United States, and Australia are some countries that participate in military parachuting drill activities.

Market players are focusing on research and development activities to advance parachute fabrics and tools to make them more reliable for emergencies and launch lightweight parachutes, which is expected to influence the market growth positively.
The global parachute market is segmented into type, fabric material, application, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is divided into the round parachute, cruciform parachute, Rogallo-wing parachute, annular parachute, ram-air parachute, and others.

Round parachutes are expected to account for a significant share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.They are a kind of drag device, which find application in military, emergency, and cargo applications.

Round parachutes have large dome-shaped canopies and are made up of a single layer of triangular cloth gores.
The major players operating in the global parachute market are Zodiac Aerospace, Mills Manufacturing Corporation, Aerodyne Research LLC, BAE Systems PLC, Spekon GmbH, Airborne Systems, CIMSA Ingenieria De Sistemas SA, FXC Corporation, Ballenger International LLC, Parachute Systems, Rostec State Corp., Sachsische Spezialkonfektion GmbH, Safran SA, TransDigm Group Inc., NH Global Sdn Bhd, among others.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017 – 2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022
Forecast Period: 2023 – 2027

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global parachute market from 2017 to 2021.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global parachute market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.
• To classify and forecast global parachute market based on type, fabric material, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global parachute market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global parachute market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global parachute market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global parachute market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global parachute market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the country.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures and service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.
The analyst calculated the market size of global parachute market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers, service providers, end users, and other stakeholders
• Distributors and suppliers of products and other stakeholders
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to parachutes
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global parachute market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Parachute Market, By Type:
o Round Parachute
o Cruciform Parachute
o Rogallo-Wing Parachutes
o Annular Parachutes
o Ram-air Parachute
o Others
• Parachute Market, By Fabric Material:
o Nylon
o Silk
o Kevlar
o Others
• Parachute Market, By Application:
o Military
o Commercial
o Cargo
o Sports
o Others
• Parachute Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Russia
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Vietnam
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Nigeria
Egypt
Turkey
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Chile

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global parachute market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310309/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


