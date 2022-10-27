U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,972.00
    +100.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,394.00
    -52.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.00
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.82
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.20
    -3.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    -0.17 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0045
    -0.0042 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    -0.92 (-3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1570
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3420
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,585.58
    -28.84 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.10
    +11.51 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.32
    +16.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Global Parametric Insurance Market Report to 2031 - Featuring AXA, Allianz, Chubb and Jumpstart Insurance Solutions Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Parametric Insurance Market By Type, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the parametric insurance market was valued at $11.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $29.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The term, parametric insurance describes a type of insurance contract that insures a policyholder against the occurrence of a specific event by paying a set amount based on the magnitude of the event, as opposed to the magnitude of the losses in a traditional indemnity policy. It is a non-traditional insurance product that offers pre-specified payouts based upon a trigger event. Trigger events depend on the nature of the parametric policy and can include environmental triggers, such as wind speed and rainfall measurements, business-related triggers such as foot traffic, and others.

Parametric insurance can cover risks that are not otherwise easily insurable, and allow for more scientific pricing of products that respond to specific isolated parameters, rather than the physical losses, which are expected to result from any number of a wide range of occurrences. In addition, parametric insurance for building resilience is that a policy is capable of being triggered, not by the calamity itself (such as crop failure or the resulting human impacts), but by its forebear (such as inadequate rainfall), which through funding early intervention can minimize wider human and financial impacts and costs. Therefore, these are some of the factors propelling the market growth.

However, basis risk can arise if an individual insured's loss experience does not correlate with the index payouts. In this case, some households that experience loss may not receive compensation while some who suffer no loss receive insurance payouts. Therefore, these are some of the major factors that limit the growth of the parametric insurance market.

On the contrary, advances in technology have led to the new and exciting applications of parametric insurance principles which is emerging and growing faster than ever. Clients, brokers, insurers and investors have woken up to the possibilities of simpler, faster parametric insurance, and they are already experiencing the benefits. The rise in capital spending into parametric insurance firms is expected to fuel this growth.

The parametric insurance market is segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical, and region. By type, it is segmented into natural catastrophes, specialty insurance, and others. By industry vertical, it is segregated into agriculture, construction, mining, manufacturing, energy and utility, aerospace and defense, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the parametric insurance market such as Allianz, AXA XL, Chubb, FloodFlash, Jumpstart Insurance Solutions, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Munich Re, Global Parametrics, Swiss Re, and Zurich American Insurance Company. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the parametric insurance industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the parametric insurance market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing parametric insurance market opportunity.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of parametric insurance coverage.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the parametric insurance market size segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in parametric insurance market forecast.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global parametric insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: PARAMETRIC INSURANCE MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Natural Catastrophes Insurance
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Specialty Insurance
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Others
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: PARAMETRIC INSURANCE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Agriculture
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Aerospace & Defense
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Mining
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Construction
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country
5.6 Energy & Utiities
5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3 Market analysis by country
5.7 Manufacturing
5.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.7.3 Market analysis by country
5.8 Others
5.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.8.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: PARAMETRIC INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Top winning strategies
7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
7.4. Competitive Dashboard
7.5. Competitive Heatmap
7.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1 Allianz
8.1.1 Company overview
8.1.2 Company snapshot
8.1.3 Operating business segments
8.1.4 Product portfolio
8.1.5 Business performance
8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.2 AXA XL
8.2.1 Company overview
8.2.2 Company snapshot
8.2.3 Operating business segments
8.2.4 Product portfolio
8.2.5 Business performance
8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.3 Chubb
8.3.1 Company overview
8.3.2 Company snapshot
8.3.3 Operating business segments
8.3.4 Product portfolio
8.3.5 Business performance
8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.4 FloodFlash
8.4.1 Company overview
8.4.2 Company snapshot
8.4.3 Operating business segments
8.4.4 Product portfolio
8.4.5 Business performance
8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.5 Jumpstart Insurance Solutions, Inc.
8.5.1 Company overview
8.5.2 Company snapshot
8.5.3 Operating business segments
8.5.4 Product portfolio
8.5.5 Business performance
8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.6 Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance
8.6.1 Company overview
8.6.2 Company snapshot
8.6.3 Operating business segments
8.6.4 Product portfolio
8.6.5 Business performance
8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.7 Munich Re
8.7.1 Company overview
8.7.2 Company snapshot
8.7.3 Operating business segments
8.7.4 Product portfolio
8.7.5 Business performance
8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.8 Global Parametrics
8.8.1 Company overview
8.8.2 Company snapshot
8.8.3 Operating business segments
8.8.4 Product portfolio
8.8.5 Business performance
8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.9 Swiss Re
8.9.1 Company overview
8.9.2 Company snapshot
8.9.3 Operating business segments
8.9.4 Product portfolio
8.9.5 Business performance
8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.10 Zurich American Insurance Company
8.10.1 Company overview
8.10.2 Company snapshot
8.10.3 Operating business segments
8.10.4 Product portfolio
8.10.5 Business performance
8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9apd2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock slides on Q3 earnings miss, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Meta's third-quarter earnings results, which beat on revenue.

  • Big Tech ‘missed earnings by 20 miles,’ analyst says

    Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill assesses the state of tech sector, looking at industry leaders like Meta, Google, and Microsoft amid corporate earnings season.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Nvidia Leads Chip Stocks Higher on Meta’s Planned Tech Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Buried in a gloomy earnings report from Meta Platforms Inc. was a bit of good news -- just not for the Facebook parent company.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe shares of companies that supply data centers gained after Meta Platforms said it’s planning t

  • Meta stock tanks after earnings miss on revenue, lighter-than-expected Q4 guidance

    Meta reported Q3 earnings missing on earnings per share, while offering lighter-than-expected guidance.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • Credit Suisse mulls IPO for CS First Boston - source

    Credit Suisse is exploring the possibility of an initial public offering for its CS First Boston spinoff, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The Swiss bank is starting out as the majority shareholder for the newly created investment bank entity, but sees an IPO as a future option, the source said. An unnamed investment company has already committed to inject $500 million into CS First Boston, focused on advisory and capital markets, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner said.

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Meta, Ford, ServiceNow and more

    Meta, Ford, and ServiceNow are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS

  • Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise, Posting Second-Highest Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc gained the most since July as it raised its dividend after posting its second-highest profit on record, even as some parts of its business showed signs of slowing. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe run of historically high earnings is boosting

  • Credit Suisse Unveils Massive Overhaul After Staggering $4 Billion Loss

    Credit Suisse the second-biggest Swiss lender after UBS, said it would cut jobs and spin off its investment banking business as it reported a 4 billion franc ($4 billion) loss for the third quarter. The company also intends to raise $4 billion by selling shares as part of what Chairman Axel Lehmann dubbed a “blueprint for success.” Credit Suisse said it will cut 5% of its workforce, or 2,700 jobs, by the end of the year and will shed 9,000 staff by the end of 2025.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day.

  • Credit Suisse Resets With a Retreat From Wall Street

    The bank said it would cut thousands of jobs and raise $4 billion in fresh capital as it funds a retreat from Wall Street and attempts to recover from a near-existential crisis.

  • Teladoc (TDOC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Teladoc (TDOC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 23.73% and 0.32%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Shares of Nio, RLX Technology, and Lufax Rose Today

    Shares of most Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges moved higher Wednesday after a sharp sell-off Monday following the end of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) National Congress over the weekend. Near the conclusion of that event, President Xi Jinping secured his third term as party leader, breaking with a longstanding tradition of Chinese leaders only serving two terms, and further consolidating his power and position as the head of the country for at least the next five years. Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose about 2% Wednesday, while shares of vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) rocketed more than 45% higher and shares of fintech Lufax (NYSE: LU) ripped more than 14% higher.

  • Here’s what needs to happen for the stock market to bottom, according to Goldman Sachs strategists

    The pressure for tighter financial conditions is not yet at an end, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE as Musk nears takeover

    Musk, the world's richest person, visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the company's top boss after updating his profile bio to "Chief Twit". Reuters reported on Tuesday that equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others, had received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers. The deal's completion would mark an end to a lawsuit by Twitter, which, along with investors, now expects the deal to be completed on its original terms of $54.20 per share.

  • AT&T’s dividend yield falls below Verizon’s. What that means for the stocks.

    AT&T Inc. no longer seems the most unloved name in wireless, and that manifested in one milestone that occurred last week.