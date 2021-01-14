U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

Global Paraxylene Industry

ReportLinker
·24 min read

Global Paraxylene Market to Reach US$85. 8 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Paraxylene estimated at US$47. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$85.

New York, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paraxylene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957643/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.8% CAGR to reach US$82.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 2.1% share of the global Paraxylene market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Paraxylene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.87% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.5 Billion by the year 2027.

Other End-Uses Segment Corners a 1% Share in 2020

In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$361.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$722.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • BP PLC

  • Braskem SA

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

  • China National Petroleum Corporation

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

  • GS Caltex Corporation

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • Honeywell UOP

  • JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

  • JXTG Holdings, Inc.

  • Orpic

  • Reliance Industries Ltd.

  • S-Oil Corporation




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957643/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Paraxylene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Paraxylene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Purified
Terephthalic Acid (PTA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Purified Terephthalic Acid
(PTA by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dimethyl Terephthalate
(DMT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Paraxylene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 14: USA Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 23: China Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Paraxylene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Paraxylene by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 32: France Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 41: UK Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Paraxylene by End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA,
Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified
Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paraxylene by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene
by End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified
Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified
Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

INDIA
Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 62: India Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene
by End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified
Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Paraxylene by End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA,
Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Paraxylene
by End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Paraxylene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Paraxylene by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Paraxylene by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Paraxylene by End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA,
Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified
Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified
Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Paraxylene by End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA,
Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Paraxylene
by End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Paraxylene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Paraxylene by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene
by End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified
Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IRAN
Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Paraxylene by End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA,
Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified
Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 104: UAE Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Paraxylene by End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA,
Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Paraxylene
by End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through
2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Paraxylene by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Paraxylene by
End-Use - Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl
Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Table 110: Africa Historic Review for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Paraxylene by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Purified Terephthalic
Acid (PTA, Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 71
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957643/?utm_source=GNW

