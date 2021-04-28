Global Parcel Delivery Market Insight Report 2020: Development of More Effective Last Mile Delivery Solutions & Leading Retailers Playing a More Active Role in Delivery

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Parcel Delivery Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes an updated market size estimates and forecast (December 2020) taking into account impact of COVID.



The report covers the parcels market at the global level and region-by-region.

There is necessarily most focus on the top 10 country markets (US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, India and Brazil), although the historical and forecast market size and growth estimates are provided for all countries.

The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2013-2023. Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same-day courier and contract logistics are excluded wherever possible.



The global parcels market was almost US$430bn in 2019, up from just under US$380bn in 2018.



Asia Pacific is the largest regional parcels market by value, accounting for around 42% of the global market. North America and Europe together represent a little over 50% of the market.



China is the key growth market, representing almost 62% of the Asia-Pacific regional total by value. Chinese volumes reached 64bn in 2019.



The US is still the largest country market in value terms, although China has surpassed it in volume. In Europe, Germany remains the largest market with Italy and the UK having been the fastest-growing of the main countries (8.5% and 7.1% CAGR respectively).



Online retail is the main driver of growth in parcel delivery volumes.

Global online sales were in excess of US$3.3trn in 2019, having grown at a rate of 22% per year.

The largest online retail country markets are the US, UK, China and Japan.

China has had online retail growth of more than 33% per year.

Growth is high in both emerging and developed economies.



Globally, online accounts for slightly over 10% of total retail sales, up from around 5% in 2012.



Ten key trends which are impacting the market are discussed in detail.



Market information is quoted in value terms and on a constant currency basis (to remove distortions due to exchange rate movements). Volume information is presented where available.



The report includes in-depth profiles of the leading carriers.



COVID-19



This report was researched during January and February 2020, before COVID-19 had spread globally and become a pandemic.



In the last couple of weeks, views on the impact of the virus on the global economy and on online retail have changed rapidly.



Current expectations are that:

Story continues

Global GDP will fall significantly in Q1 and Q2, with a recovery in Q3

Online retail has benefitted from large-scale substitution of purchases from physical stores, many of which are now closed. However, this is increasingly likely to be offset by people reducing non-essential purchases.

In this report the publisher provides their original forecast, as prepared in February 2020, along with an update reflecting their latest views on how they now expect the market to perform during this year (2020) and what implications this has for later years.



The publisher expects this view to be updated as events unfold and intend to issue revisions of the commentary on a regular basis until market conditions return to a more stable pattern.



Key Topics Covered:



Contents

Global parcels market background

Market Definition

Characteristics of the market

Business vs. consumer delivery

Other segmentations of the market

Premium/economy

International/domestic

Global parcels market size

Regional overview

Largest country markets

Global market drivers

Economic growth trends

Online retail

Internet retail growth by country

Internationalisation of online retail

Challenges of increased B2C deliveries for carriers

Global parcels market forecasts

COVID-19 - please read this section first

Global market size

Global parcels market forecast by region/country

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

South America

Africa

Middle East

Driver Forecasts

Economic growth

Online retail

Risks to forecasts

Global market trends

1. Development of more effective last mile delivery solutions

Parcel shops and locker networks

Self-employed couriers

Delivery to the workplace

Home lockers and in-boot deliveries

2. Leading retailers playing a more active role in delivery

Amazon

Alibaba

JD.com

Argos

Click & Collect

3. Improvement in carrier systems supporting improved customer service



4. Increased use of technology in carrier operations

Hub and depot automation

Last mile delivery technology

PoD improvements

Blockchain

5. Variations in, or alternatives to, hub and spoke models



6. New entrants with different business models



7. Growth of same day delivery



8. Evolving role of postal operators



9. Increased role of brokers to serve the C2X segment



10. Supply chain trends leading to slower growth of B2B parcels



11. Environmental impact of delivery



Global competitive landscape

Integrators vs. other private carriers and postal operators

Integrators

Postal operators

Other carriers

Parcel revenues

Group revenues

Operating margins

Volumes

Revenue per parcel

Carrier Alliances

Post office and independent carrier alliances

Mergers and Acquisitions

Major strategic moves which have shaped the industry

FedEx acquisition of TNT

Recent acquisition activity

Outlook for competitive landscape

UPS

FedEx

Deutsche Post DHL

Yamato

SG Holdings (Sagawa Express)

Japan Post Group

United States Postal Service (USPS)

Royal Mail Group

La Poste Group (GeoPost)

Amazon Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mecwbv

