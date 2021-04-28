Global Parcel Delivery Market Insight Report 2020: Development of More Effective Last Mile Delivery Solutions & Leading Retailers Playing a More Active Role in Delivery
This report includes an updated market size estimates and forecast (December 2020) taking into account impact of COVID.
The report covers the parcels market at the global level and region-by-region.
There is necessarily most focus on the top 10 country markets (US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, India and Brazil), although the historical and forecast market size and growth estimates are provided for all countries.
The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2013-2023. Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same-day courier and contract logistics are excluded wherever possible.
The global parcels market was almost US$430bn in 2019, up from just under US$380bn in 2018.
Asia Pacific is the largest regional parcels market by value, accounting for around 42% of the global market. North America and Europe together represent a little over 50% of the market.
China is the key growth market, representing almost 62% of the Asia-Pacific regional total by value. Chinese volumes reached 64bn in 2019.
The US is still the largest country market in value terms, although China has surpassed it in volume. In Europe, Germany remains the largest market with Italy and the UK having been the fastest-growing of the main countries (8.5% and 7.1% CAGR respectively).
Online retail is the main driver of growth in parcel delivery volumes.
Global online sales were in excess of US$3.3trn in 2019, having grown at a rate of 22% per year.
The largest online retail country markets are the US, UK, China and Japan.
China has had online retail growth of more than 33% per year.
Growth is high in both emerging and developed economies.
Globally, online accounts for slightly over 10% of total retail sales, up from around 5% in 2012.
Ten key trends which are impacting the market are discussed in detail.
Market information is quoted in value terms and on a constant currency basis (to remove distortions due to exchange rate movements). Volume information is presented where available.
The report includes in-depth profiles of the leading carriers.
COVID-19
This report was researched during January and February 2020, before COVID-19 had spread globally and become a pandemic.
In the last couple of weeks, views on the impact of the virus on the global economy and on online retail have changed rapidly.
Current expectations are that:
Global GDP will fall significantly in Q1 and Q2, with a recovery in Q3
Online retail has benefitted from large-scale substitution of purchases from physical stores, many of which are now closed. However, this is increasingly likely to be offset by people reducing non-essential purchases.
In this report the publisher provides their original forecast, as prepared in February 2020, along with an update reflecting their latest views on how they now expect the market to perform during this year (2020) and what implications this has for later years.
The publisher expects this view to be updated as events unfold and intend to issue revisions of the commentary on a regular basis until market conditions return to a more stable pattern.
Key Topics Covered:
Contents
Global parcels market background
Market Definition
Characteristics of the market
Business vs. consumer delivery
Other segmentations of the market
Premium/economy
International/domestic
Global parcels market size
Regional overview
Largest country markets
Global market drivers
Economic growth trends
Online retail
Internet retail growth by country
Internationalisation of online retail
Challenges of increased B2C deliveries for carriers
Global parcels market forecasts
COVID-19 - please read this section first
Global market size
Global parcels market forecast by region/country
Europe
North America
Asia Pacific
South America
Africa
Middle East
Driver Forecasts
Economic growth
Online retail
Risks to forecasts
Global market trends
1. Development of more effective last mile delivery solutions
Parcel shops and locker networks
Self-employed couriers
Delivery to the workplace
Home lockers and in-boot deliveries
2. Leading retailers playing a more active role in delivery
Amazon
Alibaba
JD.com
Argos
Click & Collect
3. Improvement in carrier systems supporting improved customer service
4. Increased use of technology in carrier operations
Hub and depot automation
Last mile delivery technology
PoD improvements
Blockchain
5. Variations in, or alternatives to, hub and spoke models
6. New entrants with different business models
7. Growth of same day delivery
8. Evolving role of postal operators
9. Increased role of brokers to serve the C2X segment
10. Supply chain trends leading to slower growth of B2B parcels
11. Environmental impact of delivery
Global competitive landscape
Integrators vs. other private carriers and postal operators
Integrators
Postal operators
Other carriers
Parcel revenues
Group revenues
Operating margins
Volumes
Revenue per parcel
Carrier Alliances
Post office and independent carrier alliances
Mergers and Acquisitions
Major strategic moves which have shaped the industry
FedEx acquisition of TNT
Recent acquisition activity
Outlook for competitive landscape
UPS
FedEx
Deutsche Post DHL
Yamato
SG Holdings (Sagawa Express)
Japan Post Group
United States Postal Service (USPS)
Royal Mail Group
La Poste Group (GeoPost)
Amazon Logistics
