Global Parcel Delivery Market Report 2021: Market Exceeded $500 Billion in 2020, Up from $450 Billion in 2018 - Forecast to 2025

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Parcel Delivery Market Insight Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global parcels market exceeded US$500bn in value in 2020, up from just under US$450bn in 2018.

The report covers the parcels market at the global level and region-by-region. There is necessarily most focus on the top 10 country markets although our historical and forecast market size and growth estimates are provided for a wider range of countries.

The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2015-2025, segmented between B2C+Returns and B2B+C2X. Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same-day courier and contract logistics are excluded wherever data allows.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional parcels market by value, accounting for around 42% of the global market. North America and Europe together represent a little over 50% of the market. China is the key growth market, representing almost 62% of the Asia-Pacific regional total by value. Chinese parcel volumes reached 83bn in 2019.

The US is still the largest country market in value terms, although China has surpassed it in volume. In Europe, Germany is the largest market with Poland and the UK having been the fastest-growing of the main countries (8.7% and 11.6% CAGR 2015-20 respectively).

Growth is high in both emerging and developed economies. Globally, online now accounts for almost 20% of total retail sales, up from around 7% in 2015. The report includes in-depth profiles of the leading carriers.

Online retail is the main driver of growth in parcel delivery volumes.

  • Global online sales were in excess of US$4.2trn in 2020, having grown at a rate of 25% per year.

  • The largest online retail country markets are the US, UK, China and Japan.

  • China has had online retail growth of more than 30% per year.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Global parcels market background

  • Market definition

  • Characteristics of the market

  • Business vs. consumer delivery

  • Other segmentations of the market

  • Premium / economy

  • International / domestic

Companies Mentioned

  • UPS

  • FedEx

  • Deutsche Post DHL

  • Yamato

  • SG Holdings (Sagawa Express)

  • Japan Post Group

  • United States Postal Service (USPS)

  • Royal Mail Group

  • La Poste Group (GeoPost)

  • Amazon Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqtd5v

