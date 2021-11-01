U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Report 2021-2028 - Focus on Single Dose Amino Acid Solution & Parenteral Lipid Emulsion

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global parenteral nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing burden of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and other neurological conditions, increasing deficiency of essential nutrients among critically ill patients, and the growing awareness regarding hospital-related malnutrition are some of the major factors driving the adoption of parenteral nutrition. Parenteral nutrition (PN) plays a vital role in supporting better health outcomes as malnutrition can have a serious impact on hospitalized patients.

Hospitalized adults diagnosed with malnutrition have a longer length of hospital stay and higher recovery costs and are five times more likely to die compared to other adult inpatients.

The consumption of fat emulsions as part of PN has significantly increased among preterm neonates in their initial life after birth owing to their intolerance to full enteral nutrition and benefits of parenteral nutrition that provides a relatively safe means for preventing nutritional deficiency.

A research article published in Eastern Mediterranean Health Journal in 2017 reported that the prevalence of malnutrition among hospitalized infants and children in various countries ranged between 6.1% and 40.9%.

Intravenous lipid emulsions (ILEs) are an essential component of PN, majorly in preterm and very-low-birth infants as these formulations have revolutionized the management of infants suffering from gastrointestinal (GI) anomalies and other conditions, including intestinal failure, by providing nutritional support for intestinal growth.

An increase in accidents, a higher incidence of preterm deliveries, a high natality rate, and the presence of critically ill patients with impaired enteral route physiological functioning is expected to drive the adoption of parenteral nutrition as an alternative route of administration. Malnutrition and immune imparity numbers are the highest in Asia Pacific countries, summing up almost 62% of the world's malnourished cases.

High infection rates, the lack of awareness, and poor quality of water supply and sanitation facilities are leading to a high prevalence of malnourishment in the Asia Pacific, creating a significant demand for parenteral nutrition sources to help fulfill nutritional requirements, thereby aiding the market growth.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Report Highlights

  • The market growth can be attributed to owing to the increasing adoption of PN products for fulfilling adequate nutritional requirements

  • By nutrient type, the single dose amino acid solution segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to an increase in the influx of regulatory approved solutions

  • North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and malnutrition, an increasing number of new launches, and U.S. FDA approvals in this region

Competitive Landscape

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Fresenius Kabi AG

  • Allergan

  • Grifols, S.A.

  • Pfizer, Inc.(Hospira)

  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.

  • Baxter

  • Aculife (Nirlife)

  • Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

  • Vifor Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sji3i3

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sji3i3


