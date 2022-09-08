Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Report 2022-2027: Technological Developments in Nutrition Create Opportunities
Global Parenteral Nutrition Market
Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Parenteral Nutrition Market (2022-2027) by Type, Dosage Form, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Parenteral Nutrition Market is estimated to be USD 7.16 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.33 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%.
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Market Segmentations
The Global Parenteral Nutrition Market is segmented based on Type, Dosage Form, End-User, and Geography.
By Type, the market is classified into Amino Acids, Carbohydrates, Electrolytes, Lipids, and Multivitamin Formulations & Trace Elements.
By Dosage Form, the market is classified into Ampules, Bags, Bottles, and Vials.
By End-User, the market is classified into Clinics, Hospitals, and Long-term Care Providers.
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The report analyses the Global Parenteral Nutrition Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Such as Cancer ,Liver Diseases and Kidney Diseases
Increasing Rate of Geriatric Population and Malnourished Individuals
High Natality and Premature Births
Restraints
Strict Government Rules Regarding the Approval of Parenteral Nutrition
Opportunities
Swift Movements towards Modernization, Over Stressed and Fast Paced Lifestyle
Technological Developments in Nutrition
Challenges
Lack of Knowledge in Developing Economies
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, By Type
7 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, By Dosage Form
8 Global Parenteral Nutrition Market, By End-User
9 Americas' Parenteral Nutrition Market
10 Europe's Parenteral Nutrition Market
11 Middle East and Africa's Parenteral Nutrition Market
12 APAC's Parenteral Nutrition Market
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
AbbVie
Aculife
Amanta
B. Braun Melsungen
Baxter
Bionova Lifesciences
Claris
Fresenius
Grifols
Guangzhou Green Cross Pharmaceutical
Kuwait Saudi Pharmaceutical
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Pfizer
Qatar Pharma
Servona
Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qj8w
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900