U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,361.19
    -30.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,496.06
    -250.19 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,486.20
    -93.34 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,220.64
    -12.45 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.48
    +1.13 (+1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.20
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1558
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3170
    +1.1020 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,403.29
    +1,998.55 (+3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,343.45
    +1.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Global Parmesan Cheese Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2026 - Parmesan Cheese Faces Competition From Other Substitutes

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parmesan Cheese - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Parmesan Cheese estimated at US$15.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

The Parmesan Cheese market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

The market is receiving a major growth stimulus from rising demand for cheese and associated products propelled by confluence of a number of favourable factors such as rising consumer demand for fast food and convenience foods along with changing lifestyles and diverse product offerings.

The market is driven by increasing uptake of parmesan cheese among people seeking ready-to-eat meals offering specific cheese flavors. Parmesan cheese is broadly used in sweet and savory snacks, with the market receiving strong impetus from considerable growth exhibited by the segment. In addition, ongoing efforts by companies to introduce new and innovative products are anticipated to present attractive growth opportunities.

Rising cheese consumption due to changing consumer preferences and tastes continues to be a primary driver for the parmesan cheese market. People with hectic lifestyles and no time for home-cooking are increasingly looking for convenient, tasty foods. The demand is significantly benefitting various taste enhancers including butter, cheese and other toppings.

In addition, rising consumer demand and preference for specific cheese-based products is also prompting various manufacturers in the food & beverage industry to consider cheese in line with consumer needs. The parmesan cheese market is further gaining from increasing consumption of packaged cheese products, which can be attributed to their immense popularity along with extended shelf-life of parmesan cheese.

Another prominent factor favoring the market growth is increasing consumption of parmesan cheese on account of introduction of new cheese-based snacks and bakery products. Parmesan cheese is anticipated to gain from increasing consumer demand for premium cheese products.

Factors including increasing disposable income coupled with strong focus of people on health have enabled high-end food items to garner considerable attention in the recent years. In addition, rising incident of lifestyle diseases along with increasing consumer awareness about factors associated with these conditions are prompting people to spend on high-end healthy products including parmesan cheese. The trend is poised to continue driving global demand for parmesan cheese in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • COVID-19 Ripples Prompt Cheese Producers & Clients to Shift Gears for Survival

  • Companies Catering to Food Service Outlets Shift Gears for Resilience

  • Italy's Parmigiano Reggiano Rides High on COVID-19 Storm & Posts Record Production

  • COVID-19-Driven Spurt in Dry Ice Demand Threatens Participants in Cheese Market

  • Dairy Products: An Overview

  • Cheese: An Important Segment of the Dairy Products Industry

  • Select Stats

  • An Evolution Scan of Cheese

  • Cultural Influences on Cheese Consumption Patterns

  • Parmesan Cheese: A Popular Cheese with Intriguing Nutritional Qualities

  • Outlook: Favorable Consumption Dynamics Augurs Well for Packaged Parmesan Cheese Market

  • Price Outlook

  • Italy: The Home to Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese

  • Parmigiano Reggiano Exports

  • Parmesan Cheese Outside Italy

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 59 Featured)

  • Aar Kay Food Products Ltd.

  • All American Foods

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • BelGioioso Cheese Inc.

  • Bluegrass Dairy and Food, Inc.

  • Commercial Creamery Company

  • Cora Brand Products

  • Dairiconcepts, L.P.

  • Kane grade Limited

  • Kerry Group PLC

  • Lactosan A/S

  • Organic Valley

  • Panos Brands LLC

  • Saputo Inc.

  • The Kraft Heinz Company

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Consumer Interest in Authentic, Premium Food Ingredients Drives Consumption of Parmesan Cheese

  • Industry Witnesses Rise in Consumption of Cheese Powder

  • Expansion of Quick Service Restaurants Augurs Well for Market Growth

  • Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

  • Dynamics of Foodservice Outlets and Restaurants Augment Market Prospects

  • Changing Food Habits and Trend towards Eat-Out Bodes Well

  • Rise in Online Food Delivery Services also Support Growth

  • On-the Go Snacking Trend Supports Growth

  • Innovative Packaging and Target Based Promotions to Drive Dairy Products Demand

  • Parmesan Cheese Faces Competition From Other Substitutes

  • Macro Trends Impacting Growth

  • Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

  • Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Parmesan Cheese by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Historic Review for Parmesan Cheese by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Parmesan Cheese by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/idtuk3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-parmesan-cheese-market-report-2021-market-to-reach-18-4-billion-by-2026---parmesan-cheese-faces-competition-from-other-substitutes-301397139.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk says Teslas from Berlin may arrive next month

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest as Elon Musk says to expect the first Teslas from the Berlin Factory as early as next month.

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • Report: Oracle could buy 9 acres next to HQ in land swap

    Oracle could end up acquiring nine acres adjacent to its headquarters campus in a land swap with the city of Austin.

  • Goldman Cools on Conoco But Likes 8 Other Oil Stocks

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman's Neil Mehta says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

    Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) traded today at a new 52-week high of $395.59. So far today approximately 279,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 733,000 shares. Northrop Grumman is a defense contractor that is diversified across short-cycle and long-cycle businesses. The firm’s segments include aeronautics, mission systems, defense services, and space systems. The company’s aerospace segment creates the fuselage for the massive F-35 program and pr

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • U.S. Likely to Ask OPEC for More Oil Supplies, Yergin Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is likely to ask OPEC member states to pump more crude to help ease a surge in energy prices, according to oil historian Daniel Yergin.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainWhat the Front Line of the U.S.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • The Hottest Party in the Metals World Is Back, But Much Smaller

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNear-record copper prices are usually a sure sign that the parties will be extravagant and the champagne will flow all nig

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 10th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, Shiba Inu would need to move back through to $0.000028 levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • Iron Ore’s 50% Surge Is Latest Spike to Fuel Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore has suddenly gone from commodity laggard to a top performer, with resurgent prices further fanning inflation fears that are rippling across the world. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented t

  • Supply chains: 'Complete container misalignment' is clearly hindering on U.S. economy

    The supply chain crisis is likely to hit holiday season given the immense backlog that's still unresolved, one expert said, and the current state of the labor market isn't helping.

  • Oil Prices Jump As Demand Bounces Back, U.S. Rig Count Continues Climb

    U.S. oil prices surged to a seven-year high on Monday as demand keeps climbing amid falling Covid-19 cases.

  • Let's Look at Wells Fargo's Charts Ahead of Earnings

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady to slightly higher since May and tells us that buyers of WFC have been more aggressive but also slow in their approach. The weekly OBV line has been climbing higher from June 2020. In this daily Point and Figure chart of WFC, below, we see the $60 price target we pointed out in our June review.

  • 3 Leading Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Infrastructure is the backbone of the global economy. This spending by governments and corporations on infrastructure will benefit companies focused on operating and developing these assets. Three infrastructure stocks that stand out as ideally positioned to profit in 2021 and beyond are Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI).

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    Following last week’s breakout, a move back through to $0.000030 levels would signal another bullish week ahead.

  • Honeywell projects improving market for business jet deliveries

    The company’s Global Business Aviation Outlook, released annually just ahead of the National Business Aviation Association convention, projects that to equate to a market worth $238 billion. The optimism was being driven by aircraft utilization rates, with Honeywell projecting a 50% increase this year in business jet fight hours over the pandemic-impacted total of 2020. "Our latest operator survey results support continued private jet usage growth, as more than 65% of respondents anticipate increased business jet usage in 2022,” Heath Patrick, president of aftermarket work in the Americas for Honeywell, said in the report.