The global particle counters market is estimated to reach USD 825 million by 2027 from USD 511 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2022 to 2027

·5 min read
Supportive government regulations for effective air and water pollution monitoring and control, supportive regulations and standards for cleanrooms and manufacturing, growing focus on the quality of food products, and technological advancement & new product launch to drive the growth of the market globally.

New York, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Particle Counters Market by Type, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecasts to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842620/?utm_source=GNW
However, the high cost and technical limitations of particle counters are adversely impacting the growth of this market.

By type, the liquid particle counters segment to register significant growth over the forecast period of 2022-27
These counters are used for monitoring a variety of liquids, such as water, pharmaceuticals, oils, and hydraulic fluids.The liquid particle counters are widely utilized in the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries.

In the pharmaceutical industry, these particle counters are used for the continuous monitoring of water used to produce pharmaceutical products and the contamination monitoring of pharmaceutical injectables.Growth in the pharmaceutical & semiconductor industries is likely to drive the segment growth.

Liquid particle counters are further segmented into online/inline particle counters and offline particle counters.

The portable particle counters segment accounted for the larger share of the airborne particle counters market, by type, in 2021
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into airborne and liquid particle counters.The airborne particle counters segment is further divided into portable particle counters, handheld particle counters, remote particle counters, and condensation particle counters.

The portable particle counters segment is estimated to command the largest share of the airborne particle counters market in 2021.Portable particle counters are highly sensitive, and their high flow rate shortens the time required for cleanroom classification and verification.

These counters find applications in microprocessors, semiconductors, aerospace, pharmaceutical, and medical devices, all of which require highly sensitive cleanroom areas. Widespread adoption of portable air particle counters in various industries is expected to drive the market.
• By end user, the semiconductor industry segment accounted for the second largest market share in 2021

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into the life sciences & medical device industry, semiconductor industry, automotive industry, aerospace industry, food & beverage industry, and other end users.In 2021, the semiconductors industry segment accounted for the second largest share of the particle counters market.

The development of new technologies and materials (such as 3D semiconductors) and the continuous miniaturization of high technology products have resulted in an increased need for cleaner parts.Particle counters play a crucial role in classifying, monitoring, and diagnosing the source of contaminants in cleanroom operations.

Continuous particle monitoring is crucial in avoiding performance degradation and reductions in production yield and operational costs. Thus, semiconductor technological advancements are a key factor expected to positively impact market growth

The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
The particle counters market in the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Significant growth in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage testing, and medical device industries; increasing R&D funding; the growing number of CROs; favorable government initiatives to promote pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries; and growing concern about environmental monitoring and food safety are major factors driving the particle counters market in the Asia Pacific.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1: 21%, Tier 2: 26%, and Tier 3: 53%
• By Designation: C-level: 32%, Director-level: 26%, and Others: 42%
• By Region: North America: 35%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 15%, Latin America: 10%, and the Middle East & Africa: 10%

The prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US).

Research Coverage:
The report analyzes the particle counters market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market and the different application segments, such as cleanroom monitoring, indoor air quality monitoring, contamination monitoring of liquids, drinking water contamination monitoring, aerosol monitoring & research, chemical contamination monitoring, and other applications. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report
The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the particle counters market.
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the particle counter market.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global particle counters market.
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading players in the particle counters market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842620/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


