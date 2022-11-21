U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.36
    -16.98 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,692.97
    -52.72 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,024.61
    -121.46 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.74
    -15.99 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.91
    -1.17 (-1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.00
    -16.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    -0.16 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    -0.0082 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1797
    -0.0099 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1020
    +1.7770 (+1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,045.58
    -531.94 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    368.81
    -3.55 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Application, Type, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The weight of PM 10 particles per volume of air is how the PM 10 standards are expressed (micrograms per cubic meter). A high-volume sampler is used to gather PM 10 mass. A size-selective intake and a filter are used to draw a known amount of ambient air at a steady flow rate into a high-volume PM 10 sampler. Following that, for the course of the designated 24-hour sampling period, particulate in the PM 10 size range are gathered on the filter.

The detection and monitoring of air pollutants such carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, sulphur dioxide, and volatile organic compounds, both indoors and outdoors, is done by an air quality monitoring device. The requirement to maintain air quality has increased the demand for air quality monitoring because low air quality contains dangerous contaminants that can have negative health effects. These dangerous chemicals are released into the atmosphere as a result of industrial emissions, vehicle emissions, and home fossil fuel consumption.

Market Growth Factors
Growing Focus On Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Across The World

In order to preserve both the human health and the environment, it is therefore increasingly critical to evaluate the ambient air quality in big cities. Visibility loss, environmental harm, and material harm are further environmental impacts. In many nations, the main contributor to decreased visibility (haze) is fine particle PM2.5. As a result, it is necessary to regularly check the ambient air quality. Particulate matter also causes lakes and streams to become acidic, harms delicate forests and agricultural crops, and causes other environmental problems.

Rise In The Cases Of Various Diseases Caused By Poor Air Quality

Particulate matter has the potential to have a wide range of negative health impacts, including increased asthma symptoms, nonfatal heart attacks, impaired lung function, heart problems, and irritation of the airways. Smog, smoke, and soot are examples of visible particles, although some of the most hazardous particles are smaller and invisible, and they can quickly enter the lungs and bloodstream. Such particulate matter-related health impacts might be both short-term and long-term. Particulate matter has different health effects depending on the type, pre-existing diseases, and other external conditions.

Market Restraining Factors

Absence Of Real Monitoring And High Technical Costs For Conventional Particle Matter Monitoring Techniques

By analyzing all the alteration of the air moving via the sensor unit, particulate matter sensors may track the particle density. Particulate matter sensors are unable to determine the precise makeup of pollutants, in contrast to gas sensors, which can detect many contaminants. They can, however, distinguish between different-sized particles. Light scattering technology is the main component of the current low-cost particulate matter sensing; although, other conventional laboratory-grade devices are more accurate but more expensive. Additionally, the price of this technology prevents a wider market adoption.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Technology

  • Light Scattering

  • Beta-Attenuation

  • Gravimetric

  • Opacity

  • Others

By Application

  • Ambient Air Monitoring

  • Process Industries

  • Healthcare

  • Indoor Air Monitoring

  • Others

By Type

  • Outdoor

  • Indoor

By Geography

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Rest of North America

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Russia

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Singapore

  • Malaysia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Nigeria

  • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Siemens AG

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Horiba Ltd.

  • Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

  • Ametek, Inc.

  • Sick AG

  • Spectris PLC (Omega Engineering, Inc.)

  • TSI Incorporated

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Particulate Matter Monitoring Market

Chapter 4. Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market by Technology

Chapter 5. Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market by Application

Chapter 6. Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market by Type

Chapter 7. Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ww2ljm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-particulate-matter-monitoring-market-to-reach-2-2-billion-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-9-8-301683881.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Plains All American Loses a Fundamental Supporter

    Pipeline firm Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. was cut to a neutral rating Monday by a major sell-side firm. Let's check the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of PAA, below, we can see that prices have been moving higher in an upward sloping channel.

  • Oil Drops on Report OPEC Is Considering Increasing Output

    Oil prices fell on Monday after it was reported Saudi Arabia and other Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are considering increasing their output quotas. Brent crude, the international benchmark, slipped 5% to $83.26 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, declined 5.2% to $75.90 a barrel.

  • Oil Pares Losses After Saudis Deny Report About OPEC Output Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared losses and climbed from January lows after Saudi Arabia denied a report that it is discussing oil-production increases.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionBrent futures traded near $8

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time-high despite slump in price, FTX woes

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose 0.51% to an all-time-high in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to BTC.com.

  • Amazon’s Customer Satisfaction Slips With Shoppers

    Shipping delays and customer service complaints are among the woes that have started to erode shoppers’ long-favorable views.

  • Oil Slides on Potential OPEC+ Output Increase

    Oil prices slid after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC producers are discussing an increase in crude production. The move could help heal a rift with the Biden administration and keep oil flowing when the harshest sanctions to date strike the Russian energy industry starting Dec. 5. Brent-crude futures fell more than 4.5% to about $83.40 a barrel, extending earlier losses. An increase of up to 500,000 barrels a day is under discussion for the Dec. 4 meeting of OP

  • China Reopening, E-Commerce Plays Sell Off in Hong Kong as Lockdowns Re-emerge

    Cities that have been trying opening-up experiments have shifted into reverse, scaring the China bulls.

  • Is The Eagle Ford Shale Play Getting A Second Wind?

    The Eagle Ford shale play is seeing a wave of renewed interest, with dealmaking and M&A activity in the region on the rise

  • U.S. Crude Oil Price Falls Below $80 a Barrel

    China’s stalled reopening has added to a gloomy economic outlook weighing on prices for crude-oil futures.

  • Where Will Applied Materials Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) posted its latest earnings report on Nov. 17. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended on Oct. 30, the semiconductor equipment maker's revenue rose 10% year over year to $6.75 billion, beating analysts' estimates by $310 million. Applied Materials' earnings win allayed some concerns about the broader slowdown of the semiconductor market and the unpredictable regulatory headwinds, but its stock has still shed about a third of its value over the past 12 months.

  • 12 Fastest Growing Economies in Africa

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 fastest growing economies in Africa. If you want to see more of the fastest growing economies in Africa, go directly to the 5 Fastest Growing Economies in Africa. Africa’s economy started recovering in 2021 following the disastrous consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its gross domestic […]

  • Domino's to use 800 GM Chevy Bolt EV for pizza delivery in the coming months

    Domino's Pizza Inc. said Monday it will roll out 800 General Motors Co. Chevy Bolt electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its pizza delivery fleet. The first 100 Bolt EVs will arrive at certain U.S. franchise and company stores in November and an additional 700 will arrive in the coming months. "Electric vehicles provide several advantages for Domino's stores, including ample battery life with the potential to have days of deliveries, zero tailpipe emissions, advanced safety features and lower avera

  • TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company's founder

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona. Last year, Reuters reported TSMC's plans to build more chipmaking factories in Arizona, including discussions about whether its next plant should be more advanced which could make chips with 3-nanometer technology compared to the slower, less-efficient 5-nanometer chips that will be churned out when the facility begins production.

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid E-Commerce Slowdown, Crypto Crisis

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • China’s Spending on Russian Energy Nears $60 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to boost Russian energy imports last month, as purchases of natural gas, coal, crude oil and oil products increased to nearly $60 billion since the invasion of Ukraine, from about $35 billion a year ago.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sF

  • 3 Wireless Non-US Stocks Likely to Ride on the 5G Bandwagon

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry thrive despite short-term headwinds. AMX, ORAN and CRNT are well-positioned to make the most of the demand for seamless connectivity solutions.

  • M&A Boom May Not Lead To Drilling Spree In U.S Shale

    A rebound in M&A, as well as drilling activity, might not necessarily translate into a full shale comeback especially given the strict capital discipline to which energy executives adhere

  • EV Battery Heavyweights Revive City’s Dream of Factory Glory

    (Bloomberg) -- In the race to build a North American hub to support the electric-vehicle industry and challenge China’s dominance, one tiny Quebec community is charging ahead.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 Bill

  • Beyond Higher Oil Prices, Oil Stocks See This Catalyst Fueling Growth in 2023

    Higher oil prices this year are giving oil companies the fuel to produce record cash flows. In times past, the industry used its windfall from higher oil prices to drill more wells and boost production. While oil prices could go higher in 2023, giving oil stocks the fuel to continue growing their cash flow, the industry isn't banking on that outcome.