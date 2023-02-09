U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

Global Party Goods Market to Reach $46.9 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Party Goods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032445/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Party Goods Market to Reach $46.9 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Party Goods estimated at US$29.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Tableware / Disposables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Home Decor segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR

The Party Goods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- American Greetings
- Artisano Designs
- Chinet
- Hallmark
- Martha Stewart
- Oriental Trading Company
- Party City
- Pioneer Worldwide
- Shutterfly
- Unique Industries


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Party Goods - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Party
Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Party Goods by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tableware / Disposables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Tableware / Disposables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Tableware / Disposables
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Decor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Home Decor by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Home Decor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Balloons by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Balloons by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Balloons by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Take
Away Gifts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Take Away Gifts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Take Away Gifts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Banners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Banners by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Banners by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pinatas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Pinatas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Pinatas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Games by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Games by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Games by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialized Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Specialized Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Specialized Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Distribution
Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Domestic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 47: World Historic Review for Domestic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Domestic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 49: World Party Goods Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Party Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Party
Goods by Product Type - Tableware / Disposables, Home Decor,
Balloons, Take Away Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Party Goods by Product Type -
Tableware / Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts,
Banners, Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tableware /
Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts, Banners,
Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Party
Goods by Distribution Channel - Specialized Stores, Convenience
Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels and Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA Historic Review for Party Goods by Distribution
Channel - Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores, Online, Other
Distribution Channels and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores, Online, Other
Distribution Channels and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Party
Goods by Application - Domestic and Commercial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: USA Historic Review for Party Goods by Application -
Domestic and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Product Type - Tableware / Disposables, Home
Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Party Goods by Product
Type - Tableware / Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away
Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tableware /
Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts, Banners,
Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Distribution Channel - Specialized Stores,
Convenience Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels and
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Party Goods by
Distribution Channel - Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores,
Online, Other Distribution Channels and Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores, Online, Other
Distribution Channels and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Application - Domestic and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Party Goods by Application -
Domestic and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Party Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Product Type - Tableware / Disposables, Home
Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Party Goods by Product Type -
Tableware / Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away
Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tableware /
Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts, Banners,
Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Distribution Channel - Specialized Stores,
Convenience Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels and
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Party Goods by Distribution
Channel - Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores, Online, Other
Distribution Channels and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores, Online, Other
Distribution Channels and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Application - Domestic and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Party Goods by Application -
Domestic and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Party Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Product Type - Tableware / Disposables, Home
Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Party Goods by Product Type -
Tableware / Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away
Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tableware /
Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts, Banners,
Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Distribution Channel - Specialized Stores,
Convenience Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels and
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: China Historic Review for Party Goods by Distribution
Channel - Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores, Online, Other
Distribution Channels and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores, Online, Other
Distribution Channels and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Application - Domestic and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: China Historic Review for Party Goods by Application -
Domestic and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Party Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Party Goods by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Product Type - Tableware / Disposables, Home
Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Party Goods by Product
Type - Tableware / Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away
Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tableware /
Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts, Banners,
Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Distribution Channel - Specialized Stores,
Convenience Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels and
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Party Goods by
Distribution Channel - Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores,
Online, Other Distribution Channels and Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores, Online, Other
Distribution Channels and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Application - Domestic and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Party Goods by Application -
Domestic and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Party Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Product Type - Tableware / Disposables, Home
Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Party Goods by Product
Type - Tableware / Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away
Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tableware / Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts,
Banners, Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Distribution Channel - Specialized Stores,
Convenience Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels and
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: France Historic Review for Party Goods by
Distribution Channel - Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores,
Online, Other Distribution Channels and Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores, Online, Other
Distribution Channels and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Application - Domestic and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: France Historic Review for Party Goods by
Application - Domestic and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Party Goods Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Product Type - Tableware / Disposables, Home
Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Party Goods by Product
Type - Tableware / Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away
Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tableware / Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts,
Banners, Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Distribution Channel - Specialized Stores,
Convenience Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels and
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Party Goods by
Distribution Channel - Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores,
Online, Other Distribution Channels and Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores, Online, Other
Distribution Channels and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Application - Domestic and Commercial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Party Goods by
Application - Domestic and Commercial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Domestic
and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Product Type - Tableware / Disposables, Home
Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Party Goods by Product
Type - Tableware / Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away
Gifts, Banners, Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Party Goods by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tableware /
Disposables, Home Decor, Balloons, Take Away Gifts, Banners,
Pinatas, Games and Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Party Goods by Distribution Channel - Specialized Stores,
Convenience Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels and
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Party Goods by
Distribution Channel - Specialized Stores, Convenience Stores,
Online, Other Distribution Channels and Supermarkets &
Hypermarkets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

    Big Oil more than doubled its profits in 2022 to $219 billion, smashing previous records in a year of volatile energy prices where Russia's invasion of Ukraine reshaped global energy markets and, in some cases, the industry's climate ambitions. The profit surge gave the oil companies scope to increase spending on oil and gas projects, and a chance for some to rethink energy transition strategies to meet new demands for security of supply. The top Western oil companies paid out a record $110 billion in dividends and share repurchases to investors in 2022, spurring outraged calls on governments to impose windfall taxes on the industry to help consumers with surging energy costs.