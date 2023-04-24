Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market is Anticipated to Surge at a CAGR of 8% and Reach a Market Value of US$ 4.43 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Rapid Automation and Increasing Focus on Safety Measures in Aviation Industry Are Propelling the Demand in Passenger Boarding Bridge Market. As Employee Shortages and High Turnover Rates Continue to Plague United States Airports. There is Growing Interest in Implementing an Ai-equipped Automated Docking System for Passenger Boarding Bridges.

NEWARK, Del, April 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the forecast years until 2033, the global passenger boarding bridge market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 8%. In 2023, the net worth of all available passenger jet bridges for sale globally is estimated to be US$ 2.05 billion. The passenger boarding bridge market analysis report by FMI further predicts the market valuation to reach US$ 4.43 billion by 2033.



The sales of passenger boarding bridges are growing at an accelerated rate due to the commuter’s preference for air travel these days. Moreover, air travel service providers are developing their business around luxury travel options boosting the demand for glass passenger boarding bridges. Also, the increasing demand for big aircraft and the rising number of airport projects are projected to stimulate the market further.

However, increased airport operator spending on airside infrastructure and rising security concerns may slow down the adoption of automated passenger boarding bridges. On the other hand, it is further anticipated that the sales of passenger boarding bridges may remain limited due to their prolonged life cycle by better materials.

With the growing desire for automation at airports, the demand for boarding bridges with hydraulic elevation systems is growing over conventional ones. Airport authorities are also preferring less-pollution alternatives like boarding bridges made out of biodegradable materials to make the airports eco-friendly. Leading passenger boarding bridge manufacturers are actively focusing on these areas to increase their group of customers.

Key Takeaways from the Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Study Report

The United States is anticipated to remain the leading country across the global boarding bridge market through 2023 & beyond.

Regionally, Europe, with a higher percentage of air traffic, is expected to be a lucrative market for the manufacturers followed by North America. Europe's passenger boarding bridge market was assessed to have contributed more than 25% of global sales in 2022.

The demand for Moveable and Mobile Telescopic Passenger Boarding Bridge Increasing at a faster rate than in 2022 and preceding years.

Based on structure, the glass-walled passenger boarding bridges with hydraulic system is gaining higher traction.

Competitive Landscape for the Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Players

The global market is competitive, with ThyssenKrupp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, ShinMaywa Industries, ADELTE Group, and FMT Sweden being the top market participants. They are trying to get a footing in the regional markets through strategic collaborations and acquisitions besides setting up local fabrication and assembly facilities.

Leading passenger boarding bridge manufacturers are investing in innovation and automation to stay ahead in the global market turning competitive. Besides this, extensive research and development activities and public investments are expected to create growth opportunities for new market players.

Other manufactures in the passenger boarding bridge market are John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd., UBS Airport Systems Co., PT Bukaka Teknik Utama Tbk, Airport Equipment (Division of J&D McLennan), Vataple Machinery Co. Ltd., HÜBNER GmbH & Co. KG, Ameribridge, Inc.

Recent Developments by the Passenger Boarding Bridge Manufacturing Industries

In order to operate autonomous jet bridges in the Netherlands, China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd. obtained a contract in September 2020. Three cruise ports in the United States contracted ADELTE Group in March 2019 to provide six seaport passenger boarding bridges.

An Airport in Spain ordered 42 new boarding bridges in August 2019 that were to be installed by Thyssenkrupp under a contract. The upkeep and maintenance of 122 airplane jet bridges and the renovation of an additional 10 were also included in the deal. Both parties are expected to benefit from establishing this long-term commercial partnership as a result.

Segments Covered by Passenger Boarding Bridge Industry Study Report

by Model Type:

Telescopic Bridges

Apron Drive Bridge

Dual Boarding Bridge System

Commuter Bridge

Over-the-wing Bridge

Nose-loader Bridge

T-Bridges



by Structure:

Steel-walled Boarding Bridge

Glass-walled Boarding Bridge

Glass-steel-walled Boarding Bridge



by Foundation:

Fixed Boarding Bridge

Movable Boarding Bridge

by Tunnel Type:

Air-conditioned Tunnel

Non Air-conditioned Tunnel

by Docking Type:

Manual Docking System

Intelligent Docking System

by Drive or Elevation System:

Hydraulic System

Electro-Mechanical System

by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa(MEA)



