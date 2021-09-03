U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.79 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.20
    +18.70 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3861
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7000
    -0.2500 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,158.32
    +601.46 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Global Passenger Car Motor Oil Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Car Motor Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global passenger car motor oil market reached a volume of 8,642 Kilotons in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Passenger car motor oil, or PCMO, helps in protecting and improving the overall functioning of engines in passenger cars. The motor oil lubricates the internal combustion engines which reduces the friction created in the moving parts. Passenger car motor oils are made from a combination of base oils that are obtained from petroleum-based hydrocarbons. These oils prevent the occurrence of corrosion and rust as well as obstruct the formation of deposits in the engine.

On account of factors such as increasing population, rising income levels, improving road infrastructure, etc., the sales of passenger cars are rising across both developed and developing regions. This has created a positive impact on the demand of passenger car motor oils. Moreover, across developed regions like Europe and North America, consumers are becoming aware of the benefits offered by high-quality motor oils. For instance, there has been a shift among consumers form mono-grade to multi-grade oils, which offer improved pumpability, mileage and performance efficiency in cold start-up temperatures by reducing the startup lead time. Moreover, passenger car motor oils also provide benefits in terms of reduction of friction and wear, equipment protection, temperature control, increased lifespan and efficiency, and enhance the reliability of engine components.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global passenger car motor oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global passenger car motor oil industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global passenger car motor oil industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the viscosity grade?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global passenger car motor oil industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global passenger car motor oil industry?

  • What is the structure of the global passenger car motor oil industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global passenger car motor oil industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global passenger car motor oil industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Passenger Car Motor Oil Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Viscosity Grade
5.5 Market Breakup by Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Viscosity Grade
6.1 Multi Grade
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.1.2.1 25W-50/25W-60
6.1.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.2 15W-40/15W-50
6.1.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.3 20W-40/20W-50
6.1.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.1.2.4 10W-30/10W-40
6.1.2.4.1 Market Trends
6.1.2.4.2 Market Forecast
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Mono Grade
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
6.2.2.1 SAE 40
6.2.2.1.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.2 SAE 30
6.2.2.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.3 SAE 50
6.2.2.3.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast
6.2.2.4 SAE 20
6.2.2.4.1 Market Trends
6.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast
6.2.3 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Full Synthetic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Synthetic Blend
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Conventional
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 High Mileage
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Asia Pacific
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Middle East and Africa
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nob43d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-passenger-car-motor-oil-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301369082.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • HPE CEO breaks down Q3 earnings, company outlook

    Antonio Neri, Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO joins Yahoo Finance to discuss his company's earnings report, the state of the job market and other trends he's seeing in the industry.&nbsp;

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • Fauci defends vaccine boosters, Moderna seeks FDA approval of booster

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Brian Sozzi and Seana Smith&nbsp;to break down the new developments arising around COVID, including Dr. Anthony Fauci defending the administration’s decision to recommend booster shots for vaccinated people and Moderna asking the FDA to allow the use of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Exclusive-Chevron looks to sell Texas' Eagle Ford Basin assets - document

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is looking to sell its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in south Texas, according to sources familiar with the matter and a marketing document seen by Reuters. At $70 oil and $4 gas, Chevron estimated the assets' total proved developed resources - the amount of oil and gas with a 90% or greater probability of profitable extraction - were worth around $1 billion, according to the document. U.S. crude prices were trading at around $69.5 a barrel on Friday, while natural gas was around $4.69 per million British thermal units.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – U.S Nonfarm Payrolls Bring $53,000 Levels into Play

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,500 would signal a breakout…

  • Smart withdrawals can reduce taxes, extend your nest egg in retirement

    There’s plenty written about saving for retirement, but not so much about how to spend what you’ve saved: A Google search produced more than 15 times as many results for “how to save for retirement” as for “how to withdraw money during retirement.” The conventional wisdom holds that you should withdraw from your nonretirement financial assets first, then your tax-deferred accounts (IRAs and 401ks) and then whatever tax-exempt accounts (like Roth IRAs) you might have. Less well known but more tax-efficient retirement-spending strategies can, by reducing the tax hit on your withdrawals, actually extend the life of your next egg, and that could mean the difference between running out of money and leaving something to your heirs.

  • Not my pay! Some tech workers bemoan China's crackdown on compulsory overtime

    Some employees at TikTok-owner ByteDance were shocked to find their August paychecks slashed 17% after the company ended its policy of requiring its China-based staff to work a six-day week every second week. "My workload hasn't actually changed," a product manager at ByteDance told Reuters, declining to be identified given the sensitivity of the topic. It was also a guarantee of high pay as Chinese law stipulates that employees are entitled to double pay for working overtime on weekends and triple pay for public holidays.

  • Ford Sales Were Dreadful in August. Better Days Are Ahead.

    Ford Motor's August sales dropped 33% from a year earlier. Low inventories are to blame, but the good news is things should improve in September.

  • Kraft, execs to pay more than $62 million over U.S. accounting scheme charges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Kraft Heinz Company and two former executives have agreed to pay more than $62 million to settle charges they falsified supplier contracts to achieve cost savings in a multi-year accounting scheme, the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday. The alleged misconduct began as a result of a "cost savings gap" leading up to Heinz's 2015 merger with Kraft and continued for years amid pressure to make good on promises the new company would "deliver on certain cost savings," according to SEC documents. Kraft restated its financials in June 2019 after the launch of an SEC probe, correcting $208 million in improperly recognized cost savings from nearly 300 transactions, the regulator said.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities

    For years, conventional investing wisdom has been that once you reach a certain age — generally when you’re within a decade or so of retiring — you should start to shift your investments away from stocks towards bonds, which are … Continue reading → The post Want to Enjoy Retirement More? Shift Your Assets to Annuities appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM, Ford halt some auto production as chip shortage worsens

    The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

  • DoorDash workers protest outside CEO Tony Xu's home demanding better pay, tip transparency and PPE

    California DoorDash workers protested outside of the home of DoorDash CEO Tony Xu on Thursday, prompted by a recent California superior court judge ruling calling 2020’s Proposition 22 unconstitutional. Prop 22, which was passed last November in California, would allow app-based companies like DoorDash, Uber and Lyft to continue classifying workers as independent contractors rather than employees.

  • Saving too aggressively for tomorrow can come at the expense of living your life today

    Over-saving can have significant and sometimes unexpected costs, which is why it’s important to strike the right balance.

  • Nikola and Bosch ink deal for hydrogen fuel cell modules

    Beleaguered electric truck developer Nikola Corp. has inked a new agreement with Bosch for its hydrogen fuel cell modules. The modules will be used to power two of Nikola’s hydrogen-fueled semi-trucks, the short-haul Nikola Tre and Nikola Two sleeper. “This announcement is the result of a multi-year working relationship with Bosch,” Nikola CEO Mark Russell said in a statement.

  • Wells Fargo's commercial banking unit CEO Perry Pelos to retire

    Kyle Hranicky, the head of Wells Fargo's middle marketing banking unit, which is housed within the commercial banking unit, will succeed Pelos, effective immediately. Hranicky, who has spent 26 years at Wells Fargo and was the former head of its corporate banking group, will join the bank's operating committee as well.

  • Shopify Stock: Growing Market, Further Earnings Growth

    Publicly traded since 2015, Shopify (SHOP) is a Canadian-based tech company that provides affordable e-commerce tools to merchants, including inventory management, sales and payments management, financial reporting, consumer analytics, and more. I am bullish on the stock. (See SHOP stock charts on TipRanks) Another Earnings Beat The two predominant factors to look at when analyzing growth stocks are earnings growth, and earnings consensus. Shopify has managed to beat its revenue estimates for 16

  • Raymond James Recruits Edward Jones Advisor With $500 Million

    The hire is the latest in a series at Raymond James, which has been an aggressive recruiter of advisor talent.

  • China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

    Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import quota and recent lockdowns spooked oil traders, but there are signs that crude imports could swing back in September

  • These 3 Companies Should Acquire Zoom For a Bargain Today

    Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was arguably the biggest winner from the pandemic, becoming not only an indispensable tool for schools and businesses but also a household name. The company has built an easy-to-use video conferencing app that's attracted millions of users, and Zoom's revenue is up around 10x in the last three years as a result. A big reason is that growth is slowing to a halt at Zoom.