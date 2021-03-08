Global Passenger Car Security Systems Market Value to Increase by $ 678.81 Million During 2021-2025 | 85% Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global passenger car security systems market is set to grow by USD 678.81 million during 2020-2024. Technavio segments the passenger car security systems market by product (immobilizer, central lock system, alarm system, and RKE and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The report identifies the increase in car thefts as one of the major factors propelling the market growth.
Over the years, the number of car thefts has grown exponentially across the world. For instance, in 2019, more than 100,000 cars were stolen in the UK. Hence, to prevent such car theft instances, governments worldwide are introducing auto theft prevention regulations. This is compelling automakers to introduce vehicles with pre-installed security systems and various other advanced sensors for the safety and convenience of consumers. For instance, Porsche AG and Tesla Inc. have installed their own anti-theft systems in all their models. All these factors are expected to provide significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.
Passenger Car Security Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation by Product
The immobilizer segment will witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. The use of immobilizers as a standard fitment in modern vehicles will be crucial in driving the demand for passenger car security systems. In addition, the rising demand for sedans, coupes, hatchbacks, crossovers, and SUVs will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Geography
APAC emerged as the largest market for passenger car security systems in 2020 with an 85% market share. The increase in car sales and the presence of well-established car manufacturers are driving the growth of the market in the region. During the forecast period, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors operating in the market.
Major Vendors Covered in the Passenger Car Security Systems Market
The report provides information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies, including:
Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.
Continental AG
DENSO Corp.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Lear Corp.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Tokai Rika Co. Ltd.
Valeo SA
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
