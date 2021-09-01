U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

Global Passenger Car Vision Industry Chain Report 2021 Featuring Major Chip Companies & Car Vision Companies

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 The "Global Passenger Car Vision Industry Chain Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report analyzes and predicts global camera technology and market trends, and conducts research on global mainstream camera vendors.

With policies support of governments worldwide, the rapid development of automotive intelligence has promoted the continuous growth of automotive cameras. The global passenger car camera market was worth USD7.02 billion in 2020, and is expected to hit USD19.26 billion in 2025.

In terms of segmented products, in-car surveillance cameras will be a growth engine in the future. In 2018, Japan's ``Preparation Outline for Autonomous Driving Systems'' required vehicles with autonomous driving functions to record steering wheel operations and the operating conditions of autonomous driving systems.

The ADAS directive of "Europe on the Move" issued in 2019 stipulates that all new vehicles must be equipped with "Drowsiness Warning System" and "Distraction Recognition and Prevention System" from May 2022. In 2024, all vehicles in stock must be equipped with the above functions.

Endeavored by the government and policies, global camera vendors are following market trends and developing new products to meet the demand for advanced autonomous driving. On the one hand, they expand product lines and strive for a complete range of products. Denso develops electronic rear view mirrors based on monocular, binocular, night vision, surround view, internal vision and other products.

Magna has already offered a variety of vision products such as Front View monocular cameras, surround view cameras, side view cameras, internal view DMS, internal view OMS, and internal view rear monitors. It plans to mass-produce interior rear view mirrors in 2022. Combined with cameras, mirrors and software products, the rear view mirrors feature a frameless design and can be electronically switched between traditional rear view mirrors and video displays which can customize the field of view.

On the other hand, enhanced visual recognition and algorithms are integrated with other products to offer diverse functions. In June 2021, ZF and CalmCar cooperated to develop an automated valet parking system based on surround view. The system includes ZF's four surround view 192 fisheye cameras, CalmCar's ultrasonic radar and 360 surround view perception software solutions. Bosch and Hyundai Mobis plan to produce the "in-car monitoring system combined with artificial intelligence" and the "high-performance image recognition technology based on deep learning" in 2022 separately.

Finally, automotive vision should not only integrate autonomous driving functions, but also pay more attention to user experience. 3D surround view will prevail. For example, the new Valeo 360Vue 3D surround view system gives not only the aerial view of the vehicle, but also a 3D view of the vehicle in the car. The driver can clearly see all obstacles and blind sports near the vehicle.

In February 2021, Magna released the 3D surround view system, which can directly see the surrounding environment of the vehicle through the 360 surround view camera to help the driver park and move the vehicle in a narrow space. This system is mainly used in luxury vehicles. In addition, Chinese 3D vision company Smarter Eye is also developing a 3D surround view system.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Status Quo and Development Trends of Global Passenger Car Vision Industry
1.1 Overview of Passenger Car Vision Industry
1.1.1 Introduction to ADAS and Functions
1.1.2 Automotive Camera Classification and ADAS Functions Supported
1.1.3 Camera Structure and Imaging Principle
1.2 Status Quo and Development Trends of Global Passenger Car Vision Industry
1.2.1 Status Quo and Development Trends of Global Passenger Car Vision Industry
1.2.2 America's Policies for Promoting the Development of Autonomous Driving
1.2.3 America Regards the Development of Autonomous Driving as a National Strategy
1.2.4 EU's Policies for Promoting the Development of Autonomous Driving
1.2.5 EU Autonomous Driving Technology Development Roadmap
1.2.6 Germany's Autonomous Driving Policies are at the Forefront of the World
1.2.7 Policies, Regulations and Planning for Autonomous Driving in the UK
1.2.8 Japan's Policies for Promoting the Development of Autonomous Driving
1.2.9 Japan's Autonomous Driving Development Planning
1.2.10 Autonomous Driving Regulations and Policies in South Korea
1.2.11 Development Progress and Planning of Autonomous Driving in South Korea
1.3 Status Quo and Development Trends of Global Passenger Car Vision Product Technology
1.3.1 Multi-sensor Integration Will Be the Trend
1.3.2 Simplified Hardware, Central Integration of Computing Power
1.3.3 Binocular or Multinodular Solutions Will Gradually Replace Monocular Solutions
1.3.4 In-car Driver Monitoring Cameras Will be Included in Standard Configuration

2. Foreign Passenger Car Vision Companies
2.1 Meta-analysis of Foreign Passenger Car Vision Companies - Basic Information
2.2 Meta-analysis of Foreign Passenger Car Vision Companies - Products, Vision Customers, Development Directions
2.3 Denso
2.4 Bosch
2.5 Aptiv
2.6 Panasonic
2.7 Veoneer
2.8 Continental
2.9 ZF
2.10 MCNEX
2.11 Magna
2.12 Valeo
2.13 Faurecia
2.14 Gentex
2.15 First Sensor
2.16 Hyundai Mobis
2.17 LG
2.18 Ricoh
2.19 Hitachi

3. Foreign key Passenger Car Vision Chip Companies and Other Companies
3.1 Mobileye
3.2 ON Semiconductor
3.3 OmniVision Technologies
3.4 Sony
3.5 Samsung Electronics
3.6 Texas Instruments
3.7 Xilinx
3.8 Cipia
3.9 StradVision
3.10 Foresight

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba7z4w

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-passenger-car-vision-industry-chain-report-2021-featuring-major-chip-companies--car-vision-companies-301366255.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

