Global Passenger Hydrogen FCV Industry 2020-2036: Forecasts & Revenue Projections with 34 Automaker Profiles & Strategies

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Passenger Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study provides detailed data on the sales of passenger hydrogen fuel cell vehicles from their initial commercial launch through 2020. It provides market forecasts and revenue projections for the major world regions through 2036.

The study discusses automaker strategies and provides their in-depth profiles. This is one of the most comprehensive and timely studies on the passenger hydrogen fuel cell vehicles market.

With a substantial hydrogen fueling infrastructure in place, the market for hydrogen fuel cell passenger vehicles is ready for take-off, according to this research study. The study presents a bright outlook for the growth of hydrogen fuel cell cars and SUVs.

The study said that over 27,500 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles had been sold by year-end 2020 since their sales first began. The sales were constrained by the absence of a robust hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

The sales of passenger hydrogen fuel vehicles are now poised for a rapid pickup in 2021. Over 8,500 passenger fuel cell vehicles were sold in 2020, the highest annual sales compared to any of the previous years. The 2020 sales bucked the severe downturn experienced by the auto industry during the year.

'What we are seeing now is a market push in three segments of hydrogen fuel cell market', said the President of the publishing company. 'These segments are passenger cars and SUVs, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks and buses', he added.

'Developments in each of these segments is creating synergies that are driving down the costs of components and infrastructure. Coupled with this, is the availability of extensive hydrogen fueling infrastructures in many major markets'.

Key Topics Covered

1 Summary and Scope

2 Market Trends and Developments

3 Hydrogen FCVs vs. BEVs

4 Factors Impacting Growth of FCVs

5 Sales/Leases

6 APAC FCV Launches

7 European (Except Nordic Countries) FCV Launches

8 Nordic Region FCV Launches

9 Middle East & Africa FCV Launches

10 North America FCV Launches

11 CALA FCV Launches

12 Automaker Profiles
12.1 BMW
12.2 Daimler
12.3 Ford
12.4 General Motors
12.5 Great Wall Motor Company Ltd.
12.6 Grove Hydrogen Automotive
12.7 Honda
12.8 Hyundai
12.9 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive
12.10 Kia
12.11 Mahindra & Mahindra
12.12 Mazda
12.13 Mitsubishi Motors
12.14 Nissan
12.15 Pininfarina S.p.A.
12.16 Stellantis N.V.
12.17 Renault
12.18 Riversimple Movement Ltd.
12.19 Ronn Motor Group
12.20 SAIC Motor
12.21 Suzuki Motors
12.22 Symbio
12.23 Tata Motors
12.24 Toyota
12.25 Volkswagen
12.26 Others
12.26.1 Chery
12.26.2 GAC Motor
12.26.3 Hyperion
12.26.4 H2O E-mobile
12.26.5 Microcab
12.26.6 Hopium
12.26.7 Glickenhaus
12.26.8 Ineos Automotive Ltd.
12.26.9 Viritech

13 FCVs Sales/Revenue Forecast

14 Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svgtoj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-passenger-hydrogen-fcv-industry-2020-2036-forecasts--revenue-projections-with-34-automaker-profiles--strategies-301380642.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

