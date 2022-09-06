U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

Global Passenger Security Systems Market Report 2022-2027: Growing Need for Security and Inspection Solutions for Continuously Increasing Passenger Volume Driving Expansion

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Passenger Security Systems Market (2022-2027) by Solutions, Offerings, End Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Passenger Security Systems Market is estimated to be USD 6.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11.35 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.79%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Passenger Security Systems Market is segmented based on Solutions, Offerings, End Users, and Geography.

  • By Solutions, the market is classified into Access Control/Biometric Systems, Baggage Inspection Systems, Bar-Coded Boarding Systems, Cybersecurity Solutions, Explosive Trace Detectors, Full-Body Scanners, Hand-Held Scanners, Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems, Video Management Systems, and Walk.

  • By Offerings, the market is classified into Equipment, and Services.

  • By End Users, the market is classified into Commercial Airports, Railway Stations, and Seaport.

  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Passenger Security Systems Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Need for Security and Inspection Solutions for Continuously Increasing Passenger Volume
Increasing Usage of Security Equipment to Safeguard Passengers from Injuries, Accidents, and Crime
Government Enforcement and Transportation Policies Focusing
Restraints
False Positives and Disparities Issues in Passenger Screening
Opportunities
Increasing Tourism
Airport Authorities to Upgrade Existing Inspection Systems with Real-Time Tomography
Challenges
Integration Issues with OEMs and Technology Providers

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Passenger Security Systems Market, By Solutions
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Access Control/Biometric Systems
6.3 Baggage Inspection Systems
6.3.1 Computed Tomography
6.3.2 X-Ray Scanners
6.4 Bar-Coded Boarding Systems
6.5 Cybersecurity Solutions
6.6 Explosive Trace Detectors
6.7 Full-Body Scanners
6.8 Hand-Held Scanners
6.9 Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems
6.10 Vid

7 Global Passenger Security Systems Market, By Offerings
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Equipment
7.3 Services

8 Global Passenger Security Systems Market, By End Users
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial Airports
8.2.1 Large Hub
8.2.2 Medium Hub
8.2.3 Small Hub
8.3 Railway Stations
8.4 Seaport

9 Americas' Passenger Security Systems Market

10 Europe's Passenger Security Systems Market

11 Middle East and Africa's Passenger Security Systems Market

12 APAC's Passenger Security Systems Market

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

 Companies Mentioned

  • Adani Systems

  • Advanced Perimeter Systems

  • Autoclear

  • Axis Communications

  • Bosch

  • C.E.I.A.

  • Halma

  • Honeywell

  • Navtech Radar

  • Rapiscan Systems

  • Raytheon

  • Rockwell Collins

  • Safran

  • Siemens

  • SITA

  • Smiths Detection

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/toigk2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-passenger-security-systems-market-report-2022-2027-growing-need-for-security-and-inspection-solutions-for-continuously-increasing-passenger-volume-driving-expansion-301618223.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

