Global Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensors Market Analysis Report 2022-2030: Growth Metrics, Performance Capabilities, Ecosystem, Competitive Environment, and Growth Opportunities
The study provides an overview of the growth metrics, performance capabilities, ecosystem, competitive environment, and growth opportunities in the camera sensors market. Growth metrics for passenger vehicle camera sensors are forecast for 2022-2030.
Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles (AVs) use cameras as an integral part of the perception sensor suite to gather vision-based information to help systems make logical decisions through artificial intelligence (AI)-based sensing and perception algorithms that enable autonomous driving features.
Passenger vehicle camera systems for ADAS and AV applications can be broadly classified as forward facing, surround-view, inward-looking, and infrared camera systems, based on the sensing position in the vehicle and the sensing range.
The passenger vehicle camera sensor space is quite competitive, with established suppliers holding the majority share and many start-ups competing with advanced technology solution providers to establish their market position.
The scope of this study includes automotive camera solutions for passenger vehicles offered by tier suppliers and technology providers in North America, Europe, and China.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensors Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
SAE Definitions
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Competitors
Growth Metrics
Distribution Channels
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Passenger Vehicle Camera System: Forecast Assumptions and Pricing Trends
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Type
Unit Shipment Forecast by Type
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Competitive Environment
3 Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensors
High-level Process Flow in ADAS' Camera Module
Key Camera Parameters for ADAS and AD Capabilities
Camera Type versus ADAS/AD Application
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Forward-facing Camera Systems
Forward-facing Camera Systems
Forward-facing Camera Supplier Comparison
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Inward-looking Camera Systems
Inward-looking Camera Systems
Inward-looking Camera Supplier Comparison
DMS Regulations will Drive the Growth of Inward Camera Modules in the European Union
Recommended Camera Locations in the Vehicle: In-cabin Monitoring Systems
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Surround View Camera Systems
SVCS
SVCS Supplier Comparison
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Infrared Camera Systems
IR Cameras
IR Camera Supplier Comparison
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis
8 Technology Trends: Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensors
Wide-baseline Multi-camera Stereo Vision Systems
NODAR Hammerhead: 3D Vision Using Wide-baseline Stereo Vision Cameras
Neuromorphic Event-based Vision Systems for AVs
Prophesee Event-based Vision Systems
Key Startups Disrupting Camera and Vision Systems
StradVision
Calmcar Vision System
TriEye
9 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Regulatory Mandates for Safety-critical ADAS Features
Growth Opportunity 2: Forward-facing Camera Systems
Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Technologies for Vision-based Perception Sensing
