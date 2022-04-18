U.S. markets open in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,372.00
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,292.00
    -66.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,829.50
    -64.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.60
    -8.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.42
    -0.53 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,995.60
    +20.70 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    26.10
    +0.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.21
    +2.39 (+10.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    -0.0043 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.6290
    +0.1900 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,912.36
    -1,489.36 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.34
    -62.09 (-6.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

Global Passive Fire Protection Market Growth Opportunities 2022-2026: A $5.73 Billion Market in 2026, with CAGR of 6.7%

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Passive Fire Protection Market

Global Passive Fire Protection Market
Global Passive Fire Protection Market

Dublin, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passive Fire Protection Global Market Report 2022: By Product, Application, End-User, and Covering" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global passive fire protection market is expected to grow from $3.99 billion in 2021 to $4.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The market is expected to reach $5.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The main types of products in passive fire protection are cementitious materials, intumescent coating, fireproofing cladding, and others. Cementitious materials have properties of cement, and are used to protect steel elements within a building's construction. The different applications include structural, compartmentation, opening protection, firestopping material and is used by various sectors such as oil and gas, construction, industrial, warehousing, and others.

North America was the largest region in the passive fire protection market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the passive fire protection market. Major companies operating in the passive fire protection sector are focused on developing technological solutions for passive fire protection to strengthen their position. For instance, in November 2020, Honeywell, a US-based company that mainly operates in building technologies launched new suite of Connected Life Safety Services (CLSS), a cloud platform for fire safety systems. The platform is intended to help fire professionals avoid downtime, demonstrate compliance, and shorten the time it takes to design, install, commission, inspect, maintain, and report life safety equipment.

The growing construction sector is driving the growth of the passive fire protection market. Construction is a sector that deals with the building, maintenance, and repair of structures and buildings, as well as the construction of roadways and service facilities. Fireproof materials are used in the construction sector for fire safety in the building as they are non-combustible with low thermal conductivity and take a long time for the fire to affect the structures, and also protects the spread of fire.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider passive fire protection market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

  • The passive fire protection market section of the report gives context. It compares the passive fire protection market with other segments of the passive fire protection market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, passive fire protection indicators comparison

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Cementitious Materials; Intumescent Coating; Fireproofing Cladding; Others
2) By Application: Structural; Compartmentation; Opening Protection; Firestopping material
3) By End-User: Oil And Gas; Construction; Industrial; Warehousing; Others

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data Segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M

  • PPG Industries Inc.

  • Sherwin-Williams

  • Rotarex Firetec

  • Specified Technologies Inc.

  • Contego International Inc.

  • Mercor Tecresa

  • Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited

  • Hempel A/S

  • Rudolf Hensel GmbH

  • Hilti

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.

  • No-Burn Inc.

  • Promat

  • Isolatek International

  • Envirograf

  • RPM International Inc.

  • Albi Protective Coatings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83bcmd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    "Are you allowed to say this?" one user tweeted. "No," Dorsey replied.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are Hours for Easter Monday.

    U.S. investors eager to trade after the holiday weekend will have plenty of news to digest, thanks to corporate earnings. Here’s what you need to know before making any trades on Easter Monday. Is the Stock Market Open on Easter Monday 2022?

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • Selling Your Stocks in May and Going Away Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Coinbase and Crypto Fans Suffer a Major Blow

    The international expansion of the firm has just suffered a crushing defeat that also affects fans of digital currencies.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for a Lower Open on Monday

    Heavy-hitters reporting earnings this week include Tesla, IBM, Netflix, and Snap, among the 67 total S&P 500 companies scheduled to report results.

  • These Are The 5 Best Tech Stocks To Watch Now

    The technology sector is home to many of the best tech stocks to buy or watch, although it's slim picking these days.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought This Week

    Inflation dominated headlines this week with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% in March -- its highest year-over-year expansion in 2022 so far. The companies I bought this week -- Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), FIGS (NYSE: FIGS), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- are prime examples, which is why I was excited to add more to my positions. Trading at 18 times sales as of this writing, Airbnb's valuation is near the lowest it has ever been as a public company, yet its business is operating at all-time highs.

  • Oil Gains as Week Opens on Libyan Disruption, Russia’s Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as supplies from Libya were interrupted and Russia warned of the potential for record prices if more nations ban its energy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two YearsWest Texas Intermediate traded ab

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • These Are the 5 Best — and 5 Worst — Performers in the S&P 500 This Month

    Twitter, Ross Stores, and Target are some of the best performers so far, while Nvidia has lost the most throughout April.

  • This Hidden Stock Exploded by 190% in a Day. Is It a Buy?

    Per the interim results of a phase 3 clinical trial published April 11, Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) oral drug sabizabulin cut deaths by an impressive 55% when administered to hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. With promising data like that, it's no surprise that its shares popped by upward of 190% on Monday and remain up by more than 200% over the last five days. Let's analyze Veru's latest accomplishment as well as a few of its other victories to see if it might be a worthy addition to your holdings.

  • 4 Cheap Food Stocks With Big Earnings Growth

    Even though consumers are eating outside of their homes more often, there are still plenty of reasons to like consumer staples stocks. Barron's found four with earnings growth to come and attractive pricing.

  • Gold Rises to Five-Week High With Growing Risks Boosting Havens

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose to a five-week high as the war in Europe, elevated inflation, and the risk of a U.S. recession boosted demand for the haven asset.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionChina Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid LockdownsGoldman Sachs Sees U.S. Recession Odds at 35% in Next Two YearsThe precious metal climbed as