The Global Pasta Market is expected to grow by $7386.99 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period

Global Pasta Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the pasta market and it is poised to grow by $7386. 99 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3. 55% during the forecast period.

Our report on the pasta market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prominence of private labels, the expansion of the retail landscape, and the growing demand for international cuisine.



The pasta market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dried pasta

• Chilled and fresh pasta

• Canned and preserved pasta



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for local flavors and varieties as one of the prime reasons driving the pasta market growth during the next few years. Also, the prominence of health and wellness pasta and the growing prominence of private labels will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pasta market covers the following areas:

• Pasta market sizing

• Pasta market forecast

• Pasta market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pasta market vendors that include 8TH Avenue Food & Provisions, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Catelli Foods Corp, Ebro Foods SA, F. Divella Spa, F.lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara San Martino Spa, ITC Ltd, JSC MAKFA, Nestle SA, Newlat Food SpA, Prairie Harvest Canada Ltd., Rana USA Inc., Slendier, The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., Ugo Foods Group Ltd., and Unilever PLC. Also, the pasta market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

