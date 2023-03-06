U.S. markets closed

Global Pasta Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2028 at a 2% CAGR

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pasta Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global pasta market size reached US$ 22.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 25.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.08% during 2022-2028.


Global Pasta Industry Trends:

On account of rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles and western influences, consumers are shifting towards easy-to-cook food items which require negligible cooking time and skills. As pasta is a convenient and healthy food product, the consumption of pasta is increasing, especially for vermicelli, fusilli and macaroni.

Apart from this, several regional and international manufacturers are introducing a wide variety of pasta in emerging and potential markets for catering to the changing tastes and preferences of consumers. They are also experimenting with different ingredients, such as carrot, spinach, beet juice and herbs, and launching innovative pasta variants including organic, vegan and gluten-free pasta to attract consumers. However, the rising popularity of low-carbohydrate diets can pose a threat to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pasta market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, raw material and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Dried Pasta

  • Chilled/Fresh Pasta

  • Canned/Preserved Pasta

  • Others

Currently, dried pasta represents the leading product type, owing to its affordable price, longer shelf-life and convenience offered during cooking as well as storing.

Breakup by Raw Material:

  • Durum Wheat Semolina

  • Wheat

  • Mix

  • Barley

  • Rice

  • Maize

  • Others

At present, durum wheat semolina accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets

  • Hypermarkets

  • Discounters

  • Independent Small Groceries

  • Online Stores

  • Others

Supermarkets represent the dominant segment as they offer ample shelf space and a wide range of products from different bands. This provides convenience to consumers in terms of selecting a product from a single place.

Regional Insights:

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

On the geographical front, Europe enjoys the leading position in the market on account of strong demand for organic and healthier variants of pasta.

Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has been analyzed along with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of the leading players are:

  • Barilla Holding

  • Grupo Ebro Puleva

  • Nestle

  • De Cecco

  • Makfa

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global pasta market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global pasta market during 2023-2028?
3. What are the key factors driving the global pasta market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pasta market?
5. What is the breakup of the global pasta market based on the product type?
6. What is the breakup of the global pasta market based on the raw material?
7. What is the breakup of the global pasta market based on the distribution channel?
8. What are the key regions in the global pasta market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global pasta market?


Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Pasta Market

6 Performance of Key Regions

7 Market by Product Type

8 Market by Raw Material

9 Market by Distribution Channel

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Pasta Manufacturing Process

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13 Pasta Manufacturing Plant: Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics

15 Key Player Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Barilla Holding

  • Grupo Ebro Puleva

  • Nestle

  • De Cecco

  • Makfa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z90p2f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pasta-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-25-8-billion-by-2028-at-a-2-cagr-301763272.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

