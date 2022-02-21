U.S. markets closed

The Global Patch Management Software Market is expected to grow by $ 536.32 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.59% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Patch Management Software Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the patch management software market and it is poised to grow by $ 536. 32 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.

New York, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patch Management Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231878/?utm_source=GNW
59% during the forecast period. Our report on the patch management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for identifying vulnerable versions of software and the increasing demand for regulatory compliance. In addition, the growing demand for identifying vulnerable versions of software is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The patch management software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The patch management software market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
• On-premises
• Cloud-based

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the increasing malware attacksas one of the prime reasons driving the patch management software market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on patch management software market covers the following areas:
• Patch management software market sizing
• Patch management software market forecast
• Patch management software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading patch management software market vendors that include Avast Plc, ConnectWise LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Jamf Software LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NortonLifeLock Inc., Progress Software Corp., SolarWinds Corp., and SysAid Technologies Ltd. Also, the patch management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231878/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


