U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,003.75
    -28.75 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,193.00
    -163.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,687.50
    -95.25 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.00
    -12.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.03
    -2.25 (-2.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.60
    +6.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.59
    +0.16 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0489
    +0.0084 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.33
    +1.91 (+9.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8300
    -1.2700 (-0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,224.16
    -331.58 (-2.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.13
    -2.52 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,461.05
    -25.62 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Global Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market to Reach $333.2 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·20 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361144/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market to Reach $333.2 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models estimated at US$115.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$333.2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.3% over the period 2020-2027. Mice Model, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.7% CAGR and reach US$255 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rat Model segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR

The Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 13.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
Crown Bioscience, Inc.
Epo Berlin-Buch GmbH
Hera BioLabs
NexusPharma
Pharmatest Services Ltd.
The Jackson Laboratory
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
Xentech


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361144/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Clinical Drug Development by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Pre-Clinical Drug
Development by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Basic
Cancer Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Basic Cancer Research by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /
PDX Models by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mice
Model by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Mice Model by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rat
Model by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Rat Model by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biomarker Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Biomarker Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Contract Research
Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic & Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /
PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research
and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /
PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations
and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /
PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027

Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: China 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027

Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027

Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: France 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Pre-Clinical
Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and Biomarker Analysis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: UK 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /
PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /
PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model and Rat
Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /
PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 79: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027

Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice
Model and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 85: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice
Model and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice
Model and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361144/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US bankruptcy p

  • Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

    Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade. The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available in small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • Putin’s War Leaves West More Reliant Than Ever on Asian Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine is strengthening the role of Asia and the Middle East as the world’s main providers of fuels like diesel and gasoline that are crucial to the global economy.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingAs Europe and the US seek to cut off their dependence on Russian petroleum products, they are facing a shortage

  • Better Buy: Google vs. Meta Platforms

    The two advertising giants are grappling with macroeconomic headwinds as companies worldwide pull back on marketing spending. This video will highlight which is the best stock to buy right now: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

  • Drive to Bypass China in Lithium Refining Grows in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s biggest lithium producers, plans to build a demonstration plant in Western Australia capable of refining the material that’s key to the booming global battery metals market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe pilot plant would process Pilbara Minerals’ hard-rock ore into lithi

  • Life’s tough for small business owners, but forced tipping is a bad idea

    There are many ways to tackle rising costs and a slowing economy – but automatic gratuity is not one of them

  • The Next U.S. Energy Revolution Is Here. These Companies Will Benefit.

    The manufacturing of equipment for clean energy is moving back to the U.S. What’s behind it—and which companies stand to benefit.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • These Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Downgrade To Their Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) EPS Forecasts

    Today is shaping up negative for Lufax Holding Ltd ( NYSE:LU ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial...

  • China Economy Braces for Further Slump as Covid, Protests Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic activity slumped in November and could drop further in coming weeks as Covid outbreaks spread across the country and protests against tighter virus restrictions escalate. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBloomberg’s aggregate index of eight early indicators showed a likely contraction in activity in No

  • Macy's is bucking the trend of retail's woes: Morning Brief

    Believe it not, Macy's has had a pretty good year even as rivals have sucked wind. More on that, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, November 28, 2022.

  • Can You Have Both a 401(k) and an IRA?

    People saving for retirement are often eligible to contribute to both a 401(k) plan at work and an IRA of their choice. Here are the pros and cons.

  • 15 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest juice companies and brands in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World. According to a recent analysis by Grand View Research, Inc., the size of the worldwide fruit […]

  • Restaurants, Grocery Stores Battle Over Consumers’ Stretched Dollars

    Supermarket chains are carrying more low-price staples and promoting prepared food while restaurants including Wendy’s and Papa John’s are promoting discounts.

  • National Grid poised to activate emergency winter plan tomorrow after French nuclear outages - live updates

    National Grid is poised to pay households to cut their power demand tomorrow to avert power cuts as it prepares to activate its winter emergency electricity plan for the first time.

  • Meet the Man on a Mission to Expose Sneaky Price Increases

    SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A few weeks ago, Edgar Dworsky got a promising tip by email. “Diluted cough syrup,” read the message, accompanied by a photo of two packages of syrup with a curious difference: The new one appeared to be half the strength of the old one. Dworsky gets emails like this frequently, alerting him to things like a bag of dog food that discreetly shrank from 50 pounds to 44 pounds. A cereal box that switched from “giant” to “family” size and grew about an inch taller — but a few oun