ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361144/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market to Reach $333.2 Million by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models estimated at US$115.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$333.2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.3% over the period 2020-2027. Mice Model, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.7% CAGR and reach US$255 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rat Model segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR



The Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 13.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Crown Bioscience, Inc.

Epo Berlin-Buch GmbH

Hera BioLabs

NexusPharma

Pharmatest Services Ltd.

The Jackson Laboratory

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

Xentech





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361144/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pre-Clinical Drug Development by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Pre-Clinical Drug

Development by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Basic

Cancer Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Basic Cancer Research by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /

PDX Models by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mice

Model by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Mice Model by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rat

Model by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Rat Model by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biomarker Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Biomarker Analysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Academic & Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Academic & Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -

Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and

Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /

PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research

and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /

PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations

and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model

and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /

PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -

Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and

Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer

Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model

and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -

Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and

Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer

Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model

and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -

Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and

Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer

Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model

and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -

Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and

Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer

Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model

and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -

Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and

Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer

Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model

and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -

Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and

Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer

Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model

and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -

Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and

Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer

Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model

and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Pre-Clinical

Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and Biomarker Analysis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /

PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and

Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech

Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &

Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /

PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient

Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model and Rat

Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /

PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -

Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and

Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer

Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice

Model and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2022 (E)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -

Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and

Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer

Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice

Model and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -

Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and

Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer

Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &

Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and

Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research

Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years

2021 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice

Model and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived

Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361144/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



