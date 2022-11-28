Global Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market to Reach $333.2 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361144/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market to Reach $333.2 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models estimated at US$115.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$333.2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.3% over the period 2020-2027. Mice Model, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.7% CAGR and reach US$255 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rat Model segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR
The Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 13.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
Crown Bioscience, Inc.
Epo Berlin-Buch GmbH
Hera BioLabs
NexusPharma
Pharmatest Services Ltd.
The Jackson Laboratory
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
Xentech
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361144/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Patient Derived Xenograft/PDX Models - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Clinical Drug Development by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Pre-Clinical Drug
Development by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Basic
Cancer Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Basic Cancer Research by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /
PDX Models by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mice
Model by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Mice Model by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rat
Model by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Rat Model by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biomarker Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Biomarker Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharma & Biotech Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Contract Research
Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic & Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /
PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research
and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /
PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations
and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /
PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model
and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Pre-Clinical
Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and Biomarker Analysis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /
PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Academic &
Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /
PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Academic & Research Institutes for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Patient
Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice Model and Rat
Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived Xenograft /
PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice
Model and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice
Model and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Application -
Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer Research and
Biomarker Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pre-Clinical Drug Development, Basic Cancer
Research and Biomarker Analysis for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Academic & Research Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Academic & Research Institutes for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Patient Derived Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Mice
Model and Rat Model - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Patient Derived
Xenograft / PDX Models by Model - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Mice Model and Rat Model for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361144/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001