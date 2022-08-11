Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Report 2022: Increasing Use of Smartphones and Internet Penetration Presents Opportunities for Further Growth

Company Logo

Global Patient Engagement Technology Market

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Engagement Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Therapeutic Area, Delivery Mode, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The patient engagement technology market is expected to grow from US$ 21,354.38 million in 2022 to US$ 59,003.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2028.



Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and obesity, the surge in government initiatives, and the growing number of start-ups are likely to fuel the patient engagement market's growth.

Technology increases service quality and ensures safety. Wireless technologies have been built around the hospital environments through which patients and healthcare providers can manage personalized data. According to a white paper issued by UbiCare, patient engagement system usage reduces [length of stay (LOS)] by 25% per day for hip replacement patients and 13% for knee replacement patients.



Patient empowerment through enhanced health knowledge, timely appointment scheduling with doctors/caregivers, increasing adherence to recommended medical treatments, and rising interaction with providers via online tools are advantages of patient engagement technology solutions. These solutions are adopted based on the level of patient empowerment they provide. When patients access their medical records and track their progress, they become more engaged in their care. Thus, benefits associated with the patient engagement system are promoting the patient engagement technology market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the rise of digital health, a broad concept that includes solutions for telemedicine and teleconsultation, connected devices, and digital health platforms and health apps. The concept covers the related health data analysis and components in systems based on big data, such as epidemiological research and AI-enabled diagnosis support. Digital technologies for the digital delivery of healthcare are becoming critical during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They are used for online medical consultations from home to increase efficiency in diagnosing and treating patients through telemedicine.



Based on therapeutic area, the patient engagement technology market is segmented into fitness, chronic diseases, women's health, and others. The chronic diseases segment held the largest share of the market in 2022; however, the fitness segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on delivery mode, the patient engagement technology market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premises. The cloud-based segment held the largest share of the market in 2022, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the patient engagement technology market is segmented into health management, financial health management, home health management, and others. The health management segment held the largest share of the market in 2022, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the patient engagement technology market is segmented into patients, payers, providers, and others. The providers segment held the largest share of the market in 2022, however, the payers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Key Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of Patient-Centric Engagement Solutions

Rising Favourable Government Initiatives

Rising Number of Start-Ups

Market Restraints

Shortage of Skilled IT Technicians

Risk of Cyber Threats

Market Opportunities

Increasing Use of Smartphones,

Future Trends

Strategic Developments by Market Players

