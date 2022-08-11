U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Report 2022: Increasing Use of Smartphones and Internet Penetration Presents Opportunities for Further Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Patient Engagement Technology Market

Global Patient Engagement Technology Market
Global Patient Engagement Technology Market

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Engagement Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Therapeutic Area, Delivery Mode, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The patient engagement technology market is expected to grow from US$ 21,354.38 million in 2022 to US$ 59,003.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and obesity, the surge in government initiatives, and the growing number of start-ups are likely to fuel the patient engagement market's growth.

Technology increases service quality and ensures safety. Wireless technologies have been built around the hospital environments through which patients and healthcare providers can manage personalized data. According to a white paper issued by UbiCare, patient engagement system usage reduces [length of stay (LOS)] by 25% per day for hip replacement patients and 13% for knee replacement patients.

Patient empowerment through enhanced health knowledge, timely appointment scheduling with doctors/caregivers, increasing adherence to recommended medical treatments, and rising interaction with providers via online tools are advantages of patient engagement technology solutions. These solutions are adopted based on the level of patient empowerment they provide. When patients access their medical records and track their progress, they become more engaged in their care. Thus, benefits associated with the patient engagement system are promoting the patient engagement technology market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the rise of digital health, a broad concept that includes solutions for telemedicine and teleconsultation, connected devices, and digital health platforms and health apps. The concept covers the related health data analysis and components in systems based on big data, such as epidemiological research and AI-enabled diagnosis support. Digital technologies for the digital delivery of healthcare are becoming critical during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They are used for online medical consultations from home to increase efficiency in diagnosing and treating patients through telemedicine.

Based on therapeutic area, the patient engagement technology market is segmented into fitness, chronic diseases, women's health, and others. The chronic diseases segment held the largest share of the market in 2022; however, the fitness segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on delivery mode, the patient engagement technology market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premises. The cloud-based segment held the largest share of the market in 2022, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the patient engagement technology market is segmented into health management, financial health management, home health management, and others. The health management segment held the largest share of the market in 2022, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the patient engagement technology market is segmented into patients, payers, providers, and others. The providers segment held the largest share of the market in 2022, however, the payers segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics
Key Market Drivers

  • Rising Adoption of Patient-Centric Engagement Solutions

  • Rising Favourable Government Initiatives

  • Rising Number of Start-Ups

Market Restraints

  • Shortage of Skilled IT Technicians

  • Risk of Cyber Threats

Market Opportunities

  • Increasing Use of Smartphones,

Future Trends

  • Strategic Developments by Market Players

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Patient Engagement Technology Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Patient Engagement Technology Market - Market Landscape

5. Patient Engagement Technology Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Patient Engagement Technology Market- Global Analysis

7. Patient Engagement Technology Market Analysis - By Component

8. Patient Engagement Technology Market Analysis - By Therapeutic Area

9. Patient Engagement Technology Market Analysis - By Delivery Mode

10. Patient Engagement Technology Market Analysis - By Application

11. Patient Engagement Technology Market - By End User

12. Global Patient Engagement Technology Market - Geographic Analysis

13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Patient Engagement Technology Market

14. Patient Engagement Technology Market- Industry Landscape

15. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

  • athenahealth, Inc.

  • GetWellNetwork, Inc.

  • AdvancedMD, Inc.

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Epic Systems Corporation

  • Orion Health group of companies.

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Lincor, Inc.

  • Medecision

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6mb41

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


