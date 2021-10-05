Global Patient Experience Management Market (2021 to 2028) - Use of Experience Data (X) and Operational Data (O) Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Patient Experience Management Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

According to this report, the global market for patient experience management is estimated to prosper at a CAGR of 20.67% through the projected period 2021-2028.



Factors such as the usage of patient data for enhancing experience, increasing adoption of smart health applications, and automating patient experience are driving the growth of the studied market. Additionally, the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare, coupled with the benefits offered by telemedicine, is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the patient experience management market.



However, the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and obtaining a broad evaluation of patient data are key restraints affecting the overall market's expansion.



The global patient experience management market comprises the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the patient experience management market during the forecasted period. The region's robust growth can be attributed to the rising budgets supporting the developments in patient care services. Here, the rise in digitalized networks and data monitoring systems are opening new avenues for the healthcare sector. From diagnosis to remote patient monitoring, smart technologies play a major role in enhancing patient outcomes, lowering costs, and creating efficiencies. Hence, these factors augment the development of the patient experience management market.



The major firms thriving in the patient experience management market are Qualtrics, Epic, Carecloud, All Covered, Accenture, Levo Health, Philips Healthcare, Change Healthcare, Q-Nomy Inc, LeadSquared, PWC, Iqvia, Aritic, Ecosoft Health, and Medstatix Inc.

Qualtrics offers an experience management platform for businesses. Its software permits companies to manage customer, product, employee, and brand experience. Moreover, it uses voice analytics, AI, and machine learning to collect feedback from suppliers, employees, and customers and generate recommended actions. The companies have operations across various countries, with headquarters in Utah, the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Patient Experience Management Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Patient Experience Management Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Electronic Health Records (Ehrs) and Electronic Medical Records (Emrs) Improves Patient Experience

2.2.2. Health-Conscious Consumers

2.2.3. Patient's Feedback for Measuring Experience

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute S

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Acquisitions

2.6.2. Product Launches

2.6.3. Contracts & Agreements

2.6.4. Investments

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Use of Patient Data for Enhancing Experience

2.7.2. Growing Adoption of Smart Health Applications

2.7.3. Automating Patient Experience

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Obtaining a Broad Evaluation of Patient Data

2.8.2. Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Workers

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Use of Experience Data (X) and Operational Data (O)

2.9.2. Benefits of Telemedicine

2.9.3. Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare



3. Global Patient Experience Management Market Outlook - by Product & Services

3.1. Product

3.2. Services



4. Global Patient Experience Management Market Outlook - by Delivery Model

4.1. Cloud-Based

4.2. Mobile-Based

4.3. Web-Based

4.4. On-Premise



5. Global Patient Experience Management Market Outlook - by End-Users

5.1. Providers

5.2. Payers

5.3. Pharma/Biotech/Med Device Companies



6. Global Patient Experience Management Market - Regional Outlook

Story continues

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Accenture

7.2. All Covered

7.3. Aritic

7.4. Carecloud

7.5. Change Healthcare

7.6. Ecosoft Health

7.7. Epic

7.8. Iqvia

7.9. Leadsquared

7.10. Levo Health

7.11. Medstatix Inc

7.12. Philips Healthcare

7.13. Pwc

7.14. Q-Nomy Inc

7.15. Qualtrics



8. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60rt0r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-patient-experience-management-market-2021-to-2028---use-of-experience-data-x-and-operational-data-o-presents-opportunities-301393325.html

SOURCE Research and Markets