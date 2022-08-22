U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach $84.29 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.05%

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market (2022-2027) by Product, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market is estimated to be USD 45.65 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 84.29 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.05%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market is segmented based on Product, End-Users, and Geography.

  • By Product, the market is classified into Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems, Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Systems, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic/Pressure Monitoring Devices, Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, and Temperature Monitoring Devices.

  • By End-Users, the market is classified into Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, and Hospitals.

  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

  • Increasing Preference for Wearable Patient Monitoring Devices

Restraints

  • Risks Associated with Invasive Monitoring Devices

  • High Cost of Patient Monitoring Products

Opportunities

  • Growing Market for Non-Invasive and Minimally Invasive Devices

  • Increasing Demand for Patient Monitoring Devices in Non-Hospital Settings

Challenges

  • Lack of Skilled Healthcare Professionals

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By Product

7 Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market, By End-Users

8 Americas' Patient Monitoring Devices Market

9 Europe's Patient Monitoring Devices Market

10 Middle East and Africa's Patient Monitoring Devices Market

11 APAC's Patient Monitoring Devices Market

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • 100 Plus

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

  • Boston Scientific Corp

  • Cardiomo, Inc ChroniSense Medical Ltd

  • Compumedics Limited

  • Dexcom Inc

  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

  • Edwards Lifesciences Corp

  • GE Healthcare

  • Getinge AB

  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Masimo Corp

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Mindray Medical International Limited

  • Natus Medical

  • Nihon Kohden Corp

  • Nonin Medical Inc

  • Omron Corp

  • Schiller AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfh6zh

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


