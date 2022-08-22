Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach $84.29 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.05%
The Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market is estimated to be USD 45.65 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 84.29 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.05%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market is segmented based on Product, End-Users, and Geography.
By Product, the market is classified into Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems, Self-monitoring Blood Glucose Systems, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic/Pressure Monitoring Devices, Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, and Temperature Monitoring Devices.
By End-Users, the market is classified into Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, and Hospitals.
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Increasing Preference for Wearable Patient Monitoring Devices
Restraints
Risks Associated with Invasive Monitoring Devices
High Cost of Patient Monitoring Products
Opportunities
Growing Market for Non-Invasive and Minimally Invasive Devices
Increasing Demand for Patient Monitoring Devices in Non-Hospital Settings
Challenges
Lack of Skilled Healthcare Professionals
