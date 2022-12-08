Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size Will Reach USD 73.4 Billion by 2030, at 7.4% CAGR Growth Rate: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Patient Monitoring Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global patient monitoring devices market size was valued at USD 38.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 73.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

What is Patient Monitoring Devices? How Big is Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size?

Patient monitoring devices are a set of systems that enables healthcare professionals to monitor and report a patient's health. These devices keep a record of patient's health parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, respiratory rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen saturation. Patient monitoring devices are equipped with sensors, capital equipment, and software. These devices are not just only used in hospitals but also in the homes of patients who suffer from chronic diseases to monitor health.

Patient monitoring tools help healthcare providers choose the correct treatment for patient's and help prevent further complications. Some of the types of patient monitoring devices include blood pressure monitors, electro-cardiograph (ECG) device, pulse oximeter, continuous glucose monitoring device, pulse watches, spirometers, and capnography. Factors such as increasing usage of wearables for infants, rapidly evolving sensor technology, and growing expansion of IoT are driving patient monitoring devices market demand.

Market tendencies that involve product and technological analysis, drivers and constraints, PORTER's five forces analysis

In-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments with regional market

Competitive landscape and strategies of key players

Recent trends and developments which involve growth opportunities

Future outlook and prospects for the market

Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

Import-Export policies regarding the products/services in the market

Some of the Top Manufacturers Are:

American Telecare

Biotelemetry Inc

BIOTRONIK

Bosch

Boston Scientific Corporation

Compumedics Limited Electronics Co. Ltd

Covidien Plc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Health anywhere Inc.

Honeywell

Intel

Johnson & Johnson

Masimo Corporation

Natus Medical Medtronic plc

OMRON Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Roche

SCHILLER

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical

Welch Allyn

Growth Driving Factors

Growing demand for wearable patient monitoring devices to push the market growth

Increasing popularity of wearable patient monitoring technology is majorly fueling the market growth. The rising shifts towards alternative treatment modalities, such as home healthcare, boosts the patient monitoring devices market size. The market is expected to rise due to the availability of monitoring technologies such as smartphones and wireless devices and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease worldwide. Also, the development of novel remote monitoring devices, including oxygen monitors, ventilators, nebulizers, and others, supports the size of the remote patient monitoring market.

Moreover, the growing number of the elderly population is worldwide propelling the growth of the market. The surge in technological developments and the rising possibility of wireless data transmission networks are expected to uptick the patient monitoring devices market sales. In addition, leading market players are employing various strategies, including partnerships, cooperation, innovation, launches, and mergers which are anticipated to create growth opportunities in the market.

Recent Developments

In February 2020, the FDA approved Neonatal RD SET Pulse Oximetry Sensors from Masimo Corporation.

In January 2020, NantHealth's linked care business was acquired by Masimo Corporation, for improving patient care through connectivity, hospital automation, and novel noninvasive monitoring technologies.

Segmental Analysis

Multi-parameter monitoring witnessed the largest market share in 2021

Based on product segmentation, multiparameter monitoring devices dominated the greatest patient monitoring devices market share in 2021 as these devices are cost-effective, battery-powered, and highly integrated silicon systems that implement various parameters into a low-cost, low-power integrated solution. In addition to hospitals, multiparameter monitoring is also being used in homes. Multiparameter monitoring technologies help patients analyze their health at home before visiting hospitals.

Hospitals captured a significant market share in 2021

By end-use, the hospitals category recorded the major revenue in 2021 due to the importance of correct and fast disease diagnosis along with the rising number of treatment procedures performed in hospitals. Also, increasing cases of accidents and chronic diseases are expected to propel the segment growth in the patient monitoring devices market. Multiparameter patient monitors are usually used in wards and intensive care units to continuously keep track of patients' health.

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 73.4 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 41.4 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.4% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players American Telecare, Biotelemetry Inc, BIOTRONIK, Bosch, Boston Scientific Corporation, Compumedics Limited Electronics Co. Ltd, Covidien Plc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Health anywhere Inc., Honeywell, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, Masimo Corporation, Natus Medical Medtronic plc, OMRON Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Roche, SCHILLER, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical, and Welch Allyn Segments Covered By Product, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America accounted for the highest market share

On the basis of geography, the patient monitoring devices market in North America witnessed the greatest share owing to a surge in R&D activities for developing new sensor-based patient monitoring systems, increasing the prevalence of infectious illnesses, safety concerns, as well as technological developments in inpatient monitoring device equipment. In addition, the growing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in the region, including unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and high sugar consumption, which led to various chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, and others, is boosting the market's explosive growth in North America.

Browse the Detail Report "Patient Monitoring Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, Other); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/patient-monitoring-devices-market

Multi-parameter monitoring devices acquired the most significant market revenue in 2021 due to the increasing adoption of low-acuity monitoring devices to improve care in general wards.

The hospital segment accounted for the most considerable market share in 2021 due to the large patient population especially in emerging economies, particularly in emerging countries, favoring hospitals, the rising volume of procedures in hospital settings, and the growing emphasis on accurate and early disease diagnosis in hospitals.

North America dominated the regional market due to the growing number of FDA approvals for patient monitoring devices and growing public-private funding for research in emerging economies such as the US and Canada.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the patient monitoring devices market report based on product, end-use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Monitoring Devices

Temperature Monitoring Devices

Hemodynamic/Pressure Monitoring Devices

Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Weight Monitoring Devices

Other Patient Monitoring Devices

By End-Use Outlook

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Care Settings

Other

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

