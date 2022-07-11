U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,858.49
    -40.89 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,194.09
    -144.06 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,420.03
    -215.28 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.41
    -26.95 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.85
    -2.94 (-2.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.80
    -5.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.09 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0075
    -0.0108 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    -0.1060 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1892
    -0.0144 (-1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4990
    +1.4190 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,402.24
    -547.95 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.48
    -3.49 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,183.42
    -12.82 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Global Patient Monitoring Market to Reach USD 77.56 Billion by 2030, States a Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Stralligence Consulting LLP d/b/a Next Move Strategy Consulting
·6 min read
Stralligence Consulting LLP d/b/a Next Move Strategy Consulting
Stralligence Consulting LLP d/b/a Next Move Strategy Consulting

Increase in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases with changes in lifestyle and surge in preference toward remote monitoring drive the global patient monitoring market growth.

New York, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global patient monitoring market generated the revenue of USD 36.45 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 77.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030. The report is useful for availing a thorough analysis of changing market dynamics, current size and estimations, and leading market players. In addition, the report offers region-wise and country-wise analysis along with the detailed segmentation.

Presenting the entire scenario of the patient monitoring industry in 180 pages, the research aims to assist shareholders, investors, C-level executives, and decision makers in business organizations in determining the current situation and estimations for the future. In addition, the analysis is presented in tabular and graphical formats with 552 tables and 553 figures.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/patient-monitoring-market/request-sample

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 36.45 billion

Market Size in 2030

USD 77.56 billion

CAGR

8.7%

No. of Pages

180

Tables

552

Figures

553

Segments covered

Product, End User, Type, and Geography.

Drivers

Increase in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases with changes in lifestyle

Surge in preference toward remote monitoring

Opportunities

Considerable surge in demand for patient monitoring devices in non-hospital settings

Increase in investments in healthcare IT

The report provides an extensive analysis of driving forces, growth-inhibiting factors, and opportunities of the global patient monitoring market. This analysis is essential in offering market players an insight into what factors to be capitalized on to raise their stakes in the market. Increase in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases with changes in lifestyle and surge in preference toward remote monitoring drive the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in wearable device adoption supplements the market growth. On the other hand, high costs related to monitoring devices inhibit the growth up to certain extent.

Highlighting the opportunities that can be tapped on to raise the patient monitoring market share by market players, the Lead Analyst for the Semiconductor & Electronics category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, said, “There is a surge in demand for remote patient monitoring devices in non-hospital settings. In addition, the investments in healthcare IT are increasing considerably. These factors offer significant opportunities in the coming years.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/patient-monitoring-market

The report provides an extensive analysis of each segment and its sub-segment to assist market players and investors in determining the performance and tapping on opportunities. The report segments the global patient monitoring market into product, type, end user, and geography. Based on product, the report sub-classifies the market into cardiac monitoring devices, hemodynamic/pressure monitoring devices, blood glucose monitoring systems, respiratory monitoring devices, multi-parameter monitoring devices, fetal & neonatal monitoring devices, temperature monitoring device, weight monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, and others devices. Based on type, the research bifurcates the market into conventional and wireless. On the basis of end user, the study further categorizes the market into home healthcare, hospitals & clinics, and others.     

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Based on geography, the research divides the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. According to the report, North America held the highest market share in 2021, and will maintain its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is due to rise in R&D to develop innovative sensor-based patient monitoring systems, increase in acceptance of mHealth apps, and rise in investments in the healthcare sector. However, Asia-Pacific will experience a rapid growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices and rise in incidence of diseases related to heart and lungs.

The research offers a detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment based on regions and countries. This assists leading players in devising expansion strategies and investors in determining the feasibility of their investments. These insights are presented in the form of figures and tables to raise the understanding and assist in taking steps to increase the overall patient monitoring market size.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/patient-monitoring-market/inquire-before-buying

The report offers a detailed analysis of the leading players operating in the global patient monitoring market. The key market players analyzed in the report include Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Mindray Medical, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Masimo Corporation, OMRON Corporation, and Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. They adopted various strategies such as joint ventures, expansion, new product launches, collaborations, and others to strengthen their stakes in the market.

Buy a full report here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/patient-monitoring-market

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Disposable Medical Supplies Market by Type (Diagnostic Supplies, Dialysis Consumables, Radiology Consumables, Infusion Products, Intubation & Ventilation Supplies, Hypodermic Products, Sterilization Consumables, Nonwoven Medical Supplies, Wound Care Consumables, and Others), by Application (Cardiovascular, Cerebrovascular, Ophthalmology, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics, and Others), and by End User (Hospitals, Clinics/Physician Offices, Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Research Institutes- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2030

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market by Components (Sensors, Transmitters & Receivers, and Integrated Insulin Pumps), Demographics (Child Population (<=14years), and Adult Population (>14years), and End User (Clinics and Diagnostics Centers, ICUs, and Home Healthcare) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Product (Sphygmomanometers, Blood Pressure Transducers, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors, Automated Blood Pressure Monitors) by Technology (Digital, Aneroid, Wearable) by End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Diagnostic Laboratories) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.

CONTACT: Joseph Lawrence Head - Client Engagement & Servicing Next Move Strategy Consulting E-Mail: Joseph@nextmsc.com Direct: +1-217-650-7991 You can also email us at - info@nextmsc.com Website: www.nextmsc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorosiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Germany's gas crisis in charts: Pipeline repair, and then what?

    The flow of gas from Russia to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stopped on Monday as a planned 10-day maintenance period began. Germany, Europe's largest economy, is largely dependent on Russian gas to fuel its export-led economy and to keep homes warm. Already down from last year, Russian gas flows slowed even further through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline last month, and Berlin moved to the second of three stages of its supply emergency plan.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over

    Down 20.6% through June, the S&P 500 is off to its worst start in five decades and is officially in a bear market. It can be tough to endure bear markets, especially when your portfolio loses value month after month. There's no telling when this bear market will officially end, but when it does, you'll be happy you own these three high-quality stocks.

  • 10 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil stocks to sell before the recession begins. If you want to skip our analysis of the outlook on the oil prices, go directly to the 5 Oil Stocks to Sell Before Recession Begins. In a report issued by Citigroup earlier in July, analysts Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse […]

  • California has the most remote job openings in the U.S.—but another state is on its tail

    Not every state is embracing virtual work as a new normal. These are the 10 best states to find a remote job.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Biden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityEven if Joe Biden secures a pledge for more oil when he visits Saudi Arabia this week, it may do little to drive down the high fuel prices roiling the global economy.The US president’s visit to a country he once vowed to isolate

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

    Applied and Lam are kind of like the Coke and Pepsi of semiconductor etch and deposition equipment. This step is repeated over and over to produce today's semiconductors. Meanwhile, Lam Research is an etch and deposition pure-play, and a specialist at vertical stacking.

  • Manufacturers Brace for Nord Stream Repairs, Fearing Pipeline Won’t Reopen

    Russia’s main natural-gas artery to Europe is about to close for maintenance. Governments on the continent worry the shutdown will be permanent, while manufacturers are preparing for possible gas rationing that would force them to shut production.

  • Gas Station Owners, Blamed When Prices Rose, Face Risks as Prices Fall

    Volatile gasoline and diesel costs make setting pump prices a challenge for the small entrepreneurs behind many U.S. stations, who have become a political target.

  • Tencent, Alibaba and Didi fined by China antitrust watchdog for unreported merger deals as early as 2011

    China's antitrust watchdog on Sunday announced it had punished Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group Holding and Didi Global, among others, for failing to report past merger deals for anti-monopoly reviews. The list of 28 offending cases included 12 involving social media and video gaming giant Tencent, five involving e-commerce giant Alibaba, and four involving ride-hailing platform operator Didi and its subsidiaries. Each case led to a fine of 500,000 yuan (US$74,600) - the maximum amount that the S

  • GameStop names new chief financial officer

    GameStop Corp. has named Diana Saadeh-Jajeh, formerly its senior vice president and chief accounting officer, as chief financial officer after terminating the employment of Michael Recupero. Recupero had joined GameStop (NYSE: GME) last year from Amazon, along with another Amazon executive, Matt Furlong, now the video game retailer's CEO, shortly after Chewy founder and significant investor Ryan Cohen took the lead of GameStop as chairman in March 2021.

  • Vroom to Pay Fine in Florida Over Customer Complaints. Other States Are Watching Too.

    The online used car dealer agreed to pay $87,000 to settle a complaint over late title transfers. Carvana, its bigger rival, has faced similar challenges.

  • Tyson Foods Works to Fix Its Chicken Operations as Orders Pile Up

    The meatpacker’s challenges have played out across its sprawling operations, from problems hatching enough chicks to short-handed processing lines.