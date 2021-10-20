The global patient registry software market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2026 from USD 1.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0%

during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the shift toward computerized registries to provide users with an automated way to store data and create, sort, and display patient lists for use in planning, quality improvement, reporting, and direct care delivery.

Also, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing number of COVID-19 patients globally are expected to increase the demand for patient registry software in the coming years. Moreover, factors such as rising number of accountable care organizations and high adoption rate of the subscription model are creating lucrative opportunities for the market players.



Diseases Registries was the largest and fastest-growing segment in the type of registry market in 2020

Disease registries accounted for the largest share of patient registry software market in 2020. Factors such as the increasing government initiatives to develop and maintain patient health records (to reduce healthcare costs) and the growing awareness about collecting and utilizing patient health information are driving the adoption of disease registries.



Government organizations & TPAs is the largest end user segment in the patient registry software market in 2020

Based on the end user, the patient registry software market is segmented into private payers; hospitals & medical practices; research centers; pharmaceutical, biotechnology, & medical device companies; and government organizations & TPAs.In 2020, the government organizations & TPAs segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient registry software market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for analyzing patient data for better population health management.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by the increasing need to integrate healthcare systems, government funding for developing patient registries, rising focus on PHM and HIE, high demand for EHRs in Asian countries.



Key players in the patient registry software market

The key players operating in the patient registry software market include IBM Corporation (US), IQVIA Holdings (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Optum (US), Premier, Inc. (US), ArborMetrix, Inc. (US), FIGmd (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Syneos Health (US), Dacima Software, Inc. (Canada), ifa Systems AG (Germany).



