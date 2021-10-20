U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

The global patient registry software market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2026 from USD 1.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

during the forecast period. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the shift toward computerized registries to provide users with an automated way to store data and create, sort, and display patient lists for use in planning, quality improvement, reporting, and direct care delivery.

New York, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Registry Software Market by Type of Registry, Software, Delivery, Pricing Model, Database, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090305/?utm_source=GNW
Also, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing number of COVID-19 patients globally are expected to increase the demand for patient registry software in the coming years. Moreover, factors such as rising number of accountable care organizations and high adoption rate of the subscription model are creating lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Diseases Registries was the largest and fastest-growing segment in the type of registry market in 2020
Disease registries accounted for the largest share of patient registry software market in 2020. Factors such as the increasing government initiatives to develop and maintain patient health records (to reduce healthcare costs) and the growing awareness about collecting and utilizing patient health information are driving the adoption of disease registries.

Government organizations & TPAs is the largest end user segment in the patient registry software market in 2020
Based on the end user, the patient registry software market is segmented into private payers; hospitals & medical practices; research centers; pharmaceutical, biotechnology, & medical device companies; and government organizations & TPAs.In 2020, the government organizations & TPAs segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient registry software market.

The large share of this segment can be attributed to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for analyzing patient data for better population health management.

APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by the increasing need to integrate healthcare systems, government funding for developing patient registries, rising focus on PHM and HIE, high demand for EHRs in Asian countries.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:
• By Company Type - Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%
• By Designation - C-level: 35%, Director-level: 25%, and Others: 40%
• By Region - North America: 45%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 20%, and Rest of the World: 5%.

Key players in the patient registry software market
The key players operating in the patient registry software market include IBM Corporation (US), IQVIA Holdings (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Optum (US), Premier, Inc. (US), ArborMetrix, Inc. (US), FIGmd (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Syneos Health (US), Dacima Software, Inc. (Canada), ifa Systems AG (Germany).

Research Coverage:
The report analyzes the patient registry software market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on type of registry, type of software, pricing model, deployment model, type of database, functionality, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report
This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.

This report provides insights on:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the patient registry software market. The report analyzes this market by type of registry, type of software, pricing model, deployment model, type of database, functionality, end user, and region.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, type of registry, type of software, pricing model, deployment model, type of database, functionality, end user, and region
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the patient registry software market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the patient registry software market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090305/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


