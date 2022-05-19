U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

Global Pay TV Market Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2027: IPTV will Add 79 Million Subscribers / Satellite TV will Lose 10 Million Subscribers

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher forecasts 19 million more pay TV subscribers across 138 countries between 2021 and 2027, but revenues will decline by $25 billion over the same period.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at the publisher, said: "Between 2021 and 2027, 86 countries will add pay TV subs and 52 countries will lose subscribers. Most of the countries gaining pay TV subscribers are developing nations, with low ARPUs. The US will be the biggest loser - down by 12 million subscribers."

IPTV will add 79 million subscribers globally between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 439 million. Satellite TV will lose 10 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027.

Revenues will decline in 70 of the 138 countries between 2021 and 2027. The US will fall by $19 billion. Global satellite TV revenues will drop by $14 billion, with digital cable down by $10 billion. Analog cable will lose $1 billion. IPTV will grow slightly.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in May 2022, the Global Pay TV Forecasts report, a combination of three previous reports (Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts, Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts and Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts), covers 138 countries in 246 pages in three parts:

  • A 64-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany,

  • India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)

  • An excel workbook giving comparison tables and country-by-country forecasts from 2010 to 2027 in detail for 491 pay TV operators with 726 platforms [131 digital cable, 116 analog cable, 278 satellite, 145 IPTV and 56 DTT]

  • A 10-page PowerPoint presentation of the key global trends

Total households (000)

  • TV households (000)

  • Digital cable subs (000)

  • Analog cable subs (000)

  • Pay IPTV subscribers (000)

  • Pay satellite TV subs (000)

  • FTA Satellite TV HH (000)

  • Analog terrestrial

  • households (000)

  • Primary FTA DTT

  • households (000)

  • Primary Pay DTT

  • households (000)

Digital homes (000)

  • Analog homes (000)

  • Pay TV subscribers (000)

Digital cable subs/TV HH

  • Analog cable subs/TV HH

  • Pay IPTV subs/TV HH

  • Pay Satellite TV/TV HH

  • FTA Satellite TV/TV HH

  • Analog terrestrial/TVHH

  • Primary FTA DTT/TV HH

  • Primary pay DTT/TV HH

TVHH/Total HH

  • Digital/TV HH

  • Analog/TV HH

  • Pay TV Subs/TV HH

Revenues (US$ million)

  • Digital cable TV

  • Analog cable TV

  • IPTV

  • Satellite TV

  • DTT

  • Total revenues

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)

  • Digital cable TV

  • Analog cable TV

  • IPTV

  • Satellite TV

  • DTT

  • Average monthly ARPU

Pay TV subscribers by operator (000)

Companies Mentioned

  • 4TV/MRTV (Forever)

  • A1

  • Airtel

  • AIS

  • Akado

  • Akash

  • Albtelecom

  • Algerie Telecom

  • Allente

  • Alma

  • Altibox

  • Altice

  • Altice/Tricom

  • Angola Telecom

  • Armenia 0

  • Astro

  • Azam TV

  • Azerbaijan 0

  • B TV

  • Baltcom

  • Batelco

  • Beeline/Veon

  • beIN

  • Bell TV

  • BesTV

  • Bouygues

  • Boxer

  • BT

  • Bulsatcom

  • Cable & Wireless

  • Cablenet

  • Cabletica

  • Cablevision

  • Canal Digitaal

  • Canal Plus

  • CanalSat

  • CANTV

  • CDN

  • Cgates

  • Charter

  • China Radio & TV

  • China Telecom

  • China Unicom

  • CHT

  • Cignal

  • Claro

  • CMB

  • CNS

  • CNT

  • Cogeco

  • Comcast

  • Cosmote

  • Cox

  • CT

  • Cytavision

  • D'Live

  • DDish

  • DEN

  • Dialog

  • Digi TV

  • Digita

  • Digitalb

  • Digiturk

  • Direct One

  • DirecTV

  • Dish

  • Dish Media

  • Dish TV

  • DNA

  • D-Smart

  • DStv

  • DT/T-Home

  • Du

  • Easy TV

  • eir

  • eLife

  • Elisa

  • Eltrona

  • Entel

  • ER Telecom

  • ETB

  • Euskaltel

  • Evo

  • Fios TV

  • Flow

  • Focussat

  • Foxtel

  • FPT

  • Free

  • Freenet

  • Go

  • GOtv

  • GTPL

  • Hathway

  • HD Austria

  • HD+

  • Home 3

  • HOT

  • HTV-CMS

  • Hyundai HCN

  • i-cable

  • Indovision

  • Inea

  • Intercable

  • J:Com

  • Jawwy IPTV

  • K+

  • KPN/Digitenne

  • KT

  • KT Olleh

  • Kyivstar

  • LG Hellovision

  • LG U+

  • Liberty

  • Linknet

  • Liwest

  • M:Tel

  • Magenta

  • Magtisat

  • Maroc Telecom

  • Max TV

  • Max TV/T-HT

  • Megacable

  • Melita

  • Meo/PT

  • MinDig

  • MNC Play

  • Mobily

  • Moldtelecom

  • Movistar

  • MTIS

  • MTNL

  • MTS

  • Neo TV

  • Netia

  • Network

  • NOS

  • Nova

  • Now TV

  • Nowo

  • NTT

  • NTV Plus,

  • O2

  • Okevision

  • Omantel

  • One TV

  • Ooredoo

  • Orange

  • Orange TV

  • Orion

  • OSN

  • Peo

  • Polsat

  • Primetel

  • Proximus

  • PTCL

  • Riks TV

  • Rogers

  • Rostelecom

  • SBB

  • SCTV

  • SFR

  • Shaw Communications

  • Shaw Direct

  • Siminn

  • SingTel TV

  • Siti

  • Sky

  • Sky Cable/Sky Direct

  • Sky One

  • Skylife

  • Skylink

  • SkyNet

  • SkyPerfecTV

  • Sliknet

  • Slovak Telekom

  • StarHub

  • StarSat

  • StarTimes

  • Stofa

  • Sun

  • Sun Direct

  • Sunrise

  • Supercanal

  • Swisscom

  • T Broad

  • T-2

  • Taiwan Broadband

  • TalkTalk

  • Tata Sky

  • TDC

  • Tele 2

  • Tele des P&T

  • Telecable

  • Telecolumbus

  • Telecom Egypt

  • Telecom Italia

  • Telefonica

  • Telefonica/Movistar

  • Telefonica/Vivo

  • Telekom Austria

  • Telekom Romania

  • Telekom Srbija

  • Telemach

  • Telenet

  • Telenor

  • Telesat/TV Vlaanderen

  • Televisa cable

  • Telia

  • Telkom

  • Telly

  • Telsur

  • Telus

  • TEO

  • Tet

  • T-Home

  • Tigo

  • TM

  • T-Mobile

  • TNT

  • Top TV

  • TOT

  • Total TV

  • TotalPlay

  • Toya

  • TP/Orange

  • Transvision

  • Tricolor

  • Tring

  • Triolan

  • Truevisions

  • TTNet

  • Turkcell

  • Turksat

  • TV Box

  • TV Cable

  • TV Cabo

  • TWM

  • UNE

  • Univision

  • UPC

  • U-Verse

  • Uzdigital

  • Uztelecom

  • Vectra

  • Viasat

  • Videotron

  • Viettel

  • Virgin

  • Viva TV

  • Vivacom

  • VNPT

  • Vodafone

  • Volia

  • VOO

  • VTR

  • VTVCab

  • Yes

  • You See

  • Zala

  • ZAP TV

  • Ziggo

  • Zuku

  • Zuku cable

  • Zuku satellite

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qe1yc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


