Global Pay TV Market Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2027: IPTV will Add 79 Million Subscribers / Satellite TV will Lose 10 Million Subscribers

Company Logo

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher forecasts 19 million more pay TV subscribers across 138 countries between 2021 and 2027, but revenues will decline by $25 billion over the same period.



Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at the publisher, said: "Between 2021 and 2027, 86 countries will add pay TV subs and 52 countries will lose subscribers. Most of the countries gaining pay TV subscribers are developing nations, with low ARPUs. The US will be the biggest loser - down by 12 million subscribers."



IPTV will add 79 million subscribers globally between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 439 million. Satellite TV will lose 10 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027.



Revenues will decline in 70 of the 138 countries between 2021 and 2027. The US will fall by $19 billion. Global satellite TV revenues will drop by $14 billion, with digital cable down by $10 billion. Analog cable will lose $1 billion. IPTV will grow slightly.



Key Topics Covered:



Published in May 2022, the Global Pay TV Forecasts report, a combination of three previous reports (Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts, Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts and Global Pay TV Operator Forecasts), covers 138 countries in 246 pages in three parts:

A 64-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany,

India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)

An excel workbook giving comparison tables and country-by-country forecasts from 2010 to 2027 in detail for 491 pay TV operators with 726 platforms [131 digital cable, 116 analog cable, 278 satellite, 145 IPTV and 56 DTT]

A 10-page PowerPoint presentation of the key global trends

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Digital cable subs (000)

Analog cable subs (000)

Pay IPTV subscribers (000)

Pay satellite TV subs (000)

FTA Satellite TV HH (000)

Analog terrestrial

households (000)

Primary FTA DTT

households (000)

Primary Pay DTT

households (000)

Story continues

Digital homes (000)

Analog homes (000)

Pay TV subscribers (000)

Digital cable subs/TV HH

Analog cable subs/TV HH

Pay IPTV subs/TV HH

Pay Satellite TV/TV HH

FTA Satellite TV/TV HH

Analog terrestrial/TVHH

Primary FTA DTT/TV HH

Primary pay DTT/TV HH

TVHH/Total HH

Digital/TV HH

Analog/TV HH

Pay TV Subs/TV HH

Revenues (US$ million)

Digital cable TV

Analog cable TV

IPTV

Satellite TV

DTT

Total revenues

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)

Digital cable TV

Analog cable TV

IPTV

Satellite TV

DTT

Average monthly ARPU

Pay TV subscribers by operator (000)

Companies Mentioned

4TV/MRTV (Forever)

A1

Airtel

AIS

Akado

Akash

Albtelecom

Algerie Telecom

Allente

Alma

Altibox

Altice

Altice/Tricom

Angola Telecom

Armenia 0

Astro

Azam TV

Azerbaijan 0

B TV

Baltcom

Batelco

Beeline/Veon

beIN

Bell TV

BesTV

Bouygues

Boxer

BT

Bulsatcom

Cable & Wireless

Cablenet

Cabletica

Cablevision

Canal Digitaal

Canal Plus

CanalSat

CANTV

CDN

Cgates

Charter

China Radio & TV

China Telecom

China Unicom

CHT

Cignal

Claro

CMB

CNS

CNT

Cogeco

Comcast

Cosmote

Cox

CT

Cytavision

D'Live

DDish

DEN

Dialog

Digi TV

Digita

Digitalb

Digiturk

Direct One

DirecTV

Dish

Dish Media

Dish TV

DNA

D-Smart

DStv

DT/T-Home

Du

Easy TV

eir

eLife

Elisa

Eltrona

Entel

ER Telecom

ETB

Euskaltel

Evo

Fios TV

Flow

Focussat

Foxtel

FPT

Free

Freenet

Go

GOtv

GTPL

Hathway

HD Austria

HD+

Home 3

HOT

HTV-CMS

Hyundai HCN

i-cable

Indovision

Inea

Intercable

J:Com

Jawwy IPTV

K+

KPN/Digitenne

KT

KT Olleh

Kyivstar

LG Hellovision

LG U+

Liberty

Linknet

Liwest

M:Tel

Magenta

Magtisat

Maroc Telecom

Max TV

Max TV/T-HT

Megacable

Melita

Meo/PT

MinDig

MNC Play

Mobily

Moldtelecom

Movistar

MTIS

MTNL

MTS

Neo TV

Netia

Network

NOS

Nova

Now TV

Nowo

NTT

NTV Plus,

O2

Okevision

Omantel

One TV

Ooredoo

Orange

Orange TV

Orion

OSN

Peo

Polsat

Primetel

Proximus

PTCL

Riks TV

Rogers

Rostelecom

SBB

SCTV

SFR

Shaw Communications

Shaw Direct

Siminn

SingTel TV

Siti

Sky

Sky Cable/Sky Direct

Sky One

Skylife

Skylink

SkyNet

SkyPerfecTV

Sliknet

Slovak Telekom

StarHub

StarSat

StarTimes

Stofa

Sun

Sun Direct

Sunrise

Supercanal

Swisscom

T Broad

T-2

Taiwan Broadband

TalkTalk

Tata Sky

TDC

Tele 2

Tele des P&T

Telecable

Telecolumbus

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telefonica/Movistar

Telefonica/Vivo

Telekom Austria

Telekom Romania

Telekom Srbija

Telemach

Telenet

Telenor

Telesat/TV Vlaanderen

Televisa cable

Telia

Telkom

Telly

Telsur

Telus

TEO

Tet

T-Home

Tigo

TM

T-Mobile

TNT

Top TV

TOT

Total TV

TotalPlay

Toya

TP/Orange

Transvision

Tricolor

Tring

Triolan

Truevisions

TTNet

Turkcell

Turksat

TV Box

TV Cable

TV Cabo

TWM

UNE

Univision

UPC

U-Verse

Uzdigital

Uztelecom

Vectra

Viasat

Videotron

Viettel

Virgin

Viva TV

Vivacom

VNPT

Vodafone

Volia

VOO

VTR

VTVCab

Yes

You See

Zala

ZAP TV

Ziggo

Zuku

Zuku cable

Zuku satellite

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qe1yc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



