Global Pay TV Subscriber Market Report 2021-2026: IPTV will Add 63 Million Subscribers Between 2021 and 2026 to a Total of 398 Million

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pay TV Forecasts Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

IPTV subscriber numbers will exceed cable TV in 2026. IPTV will add 63 million subscribers between 2021 and 2026 to a total of 398 million.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, explained: "The main reason for this is China where the huge shift from cable TV to IPTV will continue."

China will have 226 million IPTV subscribers by 2026, leaving only 172 million for the rest of the world. China will add 19 million IPTV subscribers between 2021 and 2026. However, China will lose 39 million cable TV subscribers during the same period to end 2026 with 89 million subscribers.

The analyst forecasts 13 million more pay TV subscribers between 2021 and 2026 to take the global total to 1.01 billion. China will continue to supply nearly a third of the world's pay TV subscribers, with 315 million expected by end-2026. India will bring in another 178 million. China and India will together provide half the world's pay TV subscribers by 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

The Pay TV Forecasts Update report covers 280 pages in two parts:

  • A 102-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary and profiles for the top 20 countries.

  • A 178-page excel workbook providing global and 138 country forecasts (2010-2026).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nuntsq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pay-tv-subscriber-market-report-2021-2026--iptv-will-add-63-million-subscribers-between-2021-and-2026-to-a-total-of-398-million-301414167.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

