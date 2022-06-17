Global Payday Loans Market Report 2022: Market is poised to Grow b $8.4 Billion to 2026 - Increasing Adoption of Online Payment Methods and a Rise in Spending on Luxury Products

Company Logo

Dublin, June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Payday Loans Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The payday loans market is poised to grow by $ 8.4 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.34%

The market is driven by growing awareness regarding the payday loan among the youth, an increase in the adoption of advanced technologies among the payday lenders, and basic eligibility criteria are less than other financial services and institutions.

This study identifies the rising number of payday lenders as one of the prime reasons driving the payday loans market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of online payment methods and a rise in spending on luxury products among the adult population will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The payday loans market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading payday loans market vendors. Also, the payday loans market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Story continues

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Storefront payday loans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online payday loans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

AARC LLC

Axis Bank Ltd.

Citigroup Inc.

Creditstar Group AS

CS SALES LLC

DJS UK Ltd.

Enova International Inc.

FloatMe Corp.

GAIN Credit Inc.

GC DataTech Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

KrazyBee Services Pvt. Ltd.

Maxed U

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4xy12

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



