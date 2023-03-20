Global Payment Integrity Market Size & Analysis
ClarisHealth, Everest Group, ClaimLogiq, Exela Technologies, Optum, Cotiviti, FICO, Alivia Analytics, SAS, Health Edge (Payment Integrity Solutions), Conduent, Burgess, Cognizant, HGS Healthcare, Machinify, SyTrue, ChangeHealthcare, Infostride, A&G Healthcare, and Wipro, among others, are some of the key players in the payment integrity market.
Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Payment Integrity Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2023 to 2028.
Payers are facing increasing cost-cutting challenges as healthcare markets expand and the insurance payment landscape changes. Digital technologies are becoming more integrated into commercial and government healthcare systems, resulting in more innovative payment solutions. As a result of these new technologies, there is a higher risk of fraudulent payments. Several complex value-based payment mechanisms are included in these solutions.
Key Market Insights
As per the end-user outlook, the private insurance payers’ segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
As per the deployment mode outlook, the cloud-based segment holds the largest share of the market
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Public & Government Payers
Private Insurance Payers
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
