Global Payment as a Service Market to Reach $20.5 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·13 min read

Abstract: - Global Payment as a Service Market to Reach $20. 5 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Payment as a Service estimated at US$7. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Payment as a Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032461/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.5% over the period 2020-2027. Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$15.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR
- The Payment as a Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

  • Agilysys Inc.

  • Alpha Fintech

  • Aurus

  • First American Payments Systems

  • First Data (Fiserv Inc.)

  • FIS

  • Ingenico

  • PaySafe

  • Pineapple Payments

  • TSYS (Global Payments Inc.)

  • Verifone




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032461/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Platform by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Platform by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail & eCommerce
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Travel &
Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Travel & Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,
Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,
Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,
Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,
Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,
Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,
Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,
Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a
Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,
Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a Service
by Component - Platform and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform
and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a Service
by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel &
Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other
Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment
as a Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a
Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment
as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a
Service by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Payment as
a Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a
Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Payment as
a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,
Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a
Service by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Payment
as a Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a
Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Platform and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Payment
as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a
Service by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and
Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032461/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


