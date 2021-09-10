Abstract: - Global Payment as a Service Market to Reach $20. 5 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Payment as a Service estimated at US$7. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Payment as a Service Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032461/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.5% over the period 2020-2027. Platform, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$15.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.9% CAGR

- The Payment as a Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Agilysys Inc.

Alpha Fintech

Aurus

First American Payments Systems

First Data (Fiserv Inc.)

FIS

Ingenico

PaySafe

Pineapple Payments

TSYS (Global Payments Inc.)

Verifone







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032461/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Platform by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Platform by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail & eCommerce

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Travel &

Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Travel & Hospitality by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,

Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,

Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,

Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,

Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,

Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,

Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,

Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a

Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,

Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a Service

by Component - Platform and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Platform

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Payment as a Service

by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel &

Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a Service by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment

as a Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a

Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Platform and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment

as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,

Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a

Service by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and

Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Payment as

a Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a

Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Platform and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Payment as

a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare,

Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a

Service by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and

Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Payment

as a Service by Component - Platform and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a

Service by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Platform and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Payment

as a Service by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,

Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and Other Verticals -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Payment as a

Service by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail & eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality and

Other Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 34

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032461/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



