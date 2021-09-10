U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Global Payment Monitoring Market to Reach $28.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Payment Monitoring Market to Reach $28. 7 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Payment Monitoring estimated at US$10. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Payment Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032462/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.9% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.1% CAGR and reach US$16.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR
- The Payment Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 13% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

  • ACI Worldwide, Inc.

  • BAE Systems PLC

  • Fair Isaac Corporation

  • Fidelity Information Services, Inc.

  • Fiserv, Inc.

  • NICE Ltd.

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Refinitiv Company

  • SAS Institute, Inc.

  • Software AG

  • Thomson Reuters Corporation




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032462/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Payment Monitoring
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy & Utility
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Energy & Utility by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utility by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Money
Laundering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Anti-Money Laundering by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Money Laundering
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Compliance
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Compliance Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Compliance Management
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer Identity
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Customer Identity
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Customer Identity
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection &
Prevention by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Fraud Detection &
Prevention by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection &
Prevention by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Payment Monitoring
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 44: USA Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Payment Monitoring
by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other
End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: USA Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by End-Use -
Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses,
BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Payment Monitoring
by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,
Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: USA Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,
Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity
Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other
End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance
Management, Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection &
Prevention - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,
Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity
Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other
End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance
Management, Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection &
Prevention - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,
Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity
Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: China Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: China Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other
End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance
Management, Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection &
Prevention - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: China Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,
Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity
Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other
End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance
Management, Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection &
Prevention - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,
Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity
Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: France Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: France Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other
End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance
Management, Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection &
Prevention - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: France Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,
Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity
Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring
by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other
End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI,
IT & Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance
Management, Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection &
Prevention - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,
Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity
Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy &
Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other
End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance
Management, Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection &
Prevention - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,
Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity
Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Payment Monitoring
by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 119: UK Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise
and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Payment Monitoring
by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other
End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 122: UK Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by End-Use -
Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses,
BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,
Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &
Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Payment Monitoring
by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,
Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: UK Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,
Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity
Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Spain Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032462/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


