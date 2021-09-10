Abstract: - Global Payment Monitoring Market to Reach $28. 7 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Payment Monitoring estimated at US$10. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Payment Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032462/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.9% over the period 2020-2027. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.1% CAGR and reach US$16.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.3% CAGR

- The Payment Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 13% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Fair Isaac Corporation

Fidelity Information Services, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Refinitiv Company

SAS Institute, Inc.

Software AG

Thomson Reuters Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032462/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Payment Monitoring

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy & Utility

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Energy & Utility by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utility by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Anti-Money

Laundering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Anti-Money Laundering by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Money Laundering

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Compliance

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Compliance Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Compliance Management

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer Identity

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Customer Identity

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Customer Identity

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Fraud Detection &

Prevention by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Fraud Detection &

Prevention by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Fraud Detection &

Prevention by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Payment Monitoring

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Payment Monitoring

by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other

End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by End-Use -

Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses,

BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &

Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Payment Monitoring

by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,

Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,

Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity

Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other

End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &

Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance

Management, Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection &

Prevention - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,

Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity

Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other

End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &

Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance

Management, Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection &

Prevention - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,

Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity

Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other

End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &

Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance

Management, Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection &

Prevention - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,

Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity

Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other

End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &

Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance

Management, Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection &

Prevention - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,

Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity

Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other

End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &

Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance

Management, Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection &

Prevention - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,

Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity

Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring

by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other

End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI,

IT & Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance

Management, Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection &

Prevention - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,

Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity

Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy &

Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other

End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &

Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance

Management, Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection &

Prevention - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,

Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity

Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Payment Monitoring

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise

and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Payment Monitoring

by End-Use - Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other

End-Uses, BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 122: UK Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by End-Use -

Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses,

BFSI, IT & Telecom and Retail Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Government, Energy & Utility, Other End-Uses, BFSI, IT &

Telecom and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Payment Monitoring

by Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,

Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: UK Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management,

Customer Identity Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: UK 15-Year Perspective for Payment Monitoring by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity

Management and Fraud Detection & Prevention for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Payment

Monitoring by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Spain Historic Review for Payment Monitoring by

Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032462/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



