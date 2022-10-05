Global Payment Orchestration Platform Market Report 2022: 24/7 Payments Services and Operational Cost-Efficiency Fueling Adoption & Growth

Company Logo

Global Payment Orchestration Platform Market

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Payment Orchestration Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (B2B, B2C), by Functionalities (Risk Management, Advanced Analytics & Reporting), by End-use (BFSI, E-commerce), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global payment orchestration platform market size is expected to reach USD 6.52 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2030. The growing use of smartphones for making payments is anticipated to drive industry growth. Moreover, consumer awareness about multiple payment options and increasing expectations for secure and fast payments contributes significantly to industry development.

There is an increasing need for digital payment solutions, especially in small-scale businesses. Such businesses possess significant growth potential and the adoption of a payment orchestration platform (POP) by them is expected to open up new business opportunities. Hence, payment orchestration providers are focusing on catering to small-scale businesses' needs, owing to the rising small- & medium-scale enterprises across the globe.



The adoption of a POP offers numerous advantages, such as 24/7 payments services and operational cost-efficiency. Moreover, it also aids in the adherence to the security standards. That attracts many industry players to adopt POP to manage their payment operations more efficiently.

The pandemic has contributed positively to industry growth. Major hospitals and other essential service providers have shifted from traditional payment terminals to online payment methods. Thus, increasing digitalization and the introduction of tech-based payment terminals by key providers are projected to drive the industry's growth.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Payment Orchestration Platform Industry Outlook



Chapter 4 Investment Landscape Analysis



Chapter 5 FinTech Industry Highlights



Chapter 6 Payment Orchestration Platform Type Outlook



Chapter 7 Payment Orchestration Platform Functionalities Outlook



Chapter 8 Payment Orchestration Platform End-use Outlook



Chapter 9 Payment Orchestration Platform Regional Outlook



Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis



Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

CellPoint Digital

IXOLIT Group

Payoneer Inc.

APEXX Fintech Limited

Rebilly

Spreedly

Modo Payments

Akurateco

BNT Soft

aye4fin GmbH

