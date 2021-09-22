U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market (2021 to 2030) - by Component, Deployment Mode, Payment Method, Industry Vertical and Region

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Payment Processing Solutions Market By Component and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The payment processors involve in verification and authentication of online transactions made by customers and functions as the bridge between sellers, buyers, the card networks, and the banks. The payment processing companies help in making the buying and selling experience smooth & secured for all the parties involved. The payment processing solutions are covered for all payment products such as prepaid, debit, and credit cards on a single platform.

Rapid digitalization in payment processing industry and increased smartphone penetration & incorporation of online payment solutions are some of the important factors contributing toward the market growth. In addition, with rapid increased in e-commerce, consumers are gradually opting for online purchase of goods & services. This, as a result promotes the demand for hassle-free payment processing, which therefore drives the payment processing solutions market growth. However, lack of standardization for international transactions and privacy & security concern are some of the factors that hamper the market growth.
On the contrary, in the developing economies, demand for niche, secured, & customized payment processing continue to rise, which therefore accelerates the adoption of payment processing solutions in the market. Moreover, increased government support & initiatives toward payment processing industry and playing an active role in accelerating and encouraging growth of secured payment solutions is becoming one of the major factors expected to create an immense opportunity to the market in the upcoming years.

The payment processing solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, payment method, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is divided into solution and services. By deployment mode, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. By payment method, the market is segmented into cards, eWallet, automated clearing house (ACH), and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is segregated into BFSI, government & utilities, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the payment processing solutions market such as ACI Worldwide, Elavon Inc., FIS, Fiserv, Inc., Global Payments Inc., GoCardless, PayPal, Square, Inc., Stripe, and Wirecard CEE. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the payment processing solutions industry.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides in-depth analysis of the global payment processing solutions market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global payment processing solutions market size are provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of the global payment processing solutions market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.3.2. Threat of new entrants
3.3.3. Threat of substitutes
3.3.4. Competitive rivalry
3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers
3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 2020
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON PAYMENT PROCESSING SOLUTIONS MARKET
3.6.1. Impact on payment processing solutions market size
3.6.2. Change in end user trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19
3.6.3. Regulatory framework for solving market challenges faced by payment processing solutions providers
3.6.4. Economic impact on payment processing solutions providers
3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry
3.6.6. Opportunity analysis for companies providing payment processing solutions

CHAPTER 4: PAYMENT PROCESSING SOLUTIONS MARKET BY COMPONENT
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.2. SOLUTION
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.3. SERVICE
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: PAYMENT PROCESSING SOLUTIONS MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT MODE
5.1. OVERVIEW
5.2. ON-PREMISE
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.3. CLOUD
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: PAYMENT PROCESSING SOLUTIONS MARKET BY PAYMENT METHOD
6.1. OVERVIEW
6.2. CARDS
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
6.3. EWALLET
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
6.4. AUTOMATED CLEARING HOUSE (ACH)
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3. Market share analysis, by country
6.5. OTHERS
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: PAYMENT PROCESSING SOLUTIONS MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
7.1. OVERVIEW
7.2. BFSI
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market share analysis, by country]
7.3. GOVERNMENT & UTILITIES
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
7.4. IT & TELECOM
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3. Market share analysis, by country
7.5. HEALTHCARE
7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3. Market share analysis, by country
7.6. RETAIL & ECOMMERCE
7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.6.3. Market share analysis, by country
7.7. MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT
7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.7.3. Market share analysis, by country
7.8. TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY
7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.8.3. Market share analysis, by country
7.9. OTHERS
7.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.9.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: PAYMENT PROCESSING SOLUTIONS MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. ACI WORLDWIDE
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key Executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Operating business segments
9.1.5. Product portfolio
9.1.6. Business performance
9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. ELAVON INC.
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key Executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Operating business segments
9.2.5. Product portfolio
9.2.6. Business performance
9.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.3. FIS
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key Executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. Business performance
9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. FISERV, INC.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key Executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Operating business segments
9.4.5. Product portfolio
9.4.6. Business performance
9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key Executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Operating business segments
9.5.5. Product portfolio
9.5.6. Business performance
9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. GOCARDLESS
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key Executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Operating business segments
9.6.5. Product portfolio
9.6.6. Business performance
9.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.7. PAYPAL
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key Executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Operating business segments
9.7.5. Product portfolio
9.7.6. Business performance
9.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. SQUARE, INC.
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key Executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Operating business segments
9.8.5. Product portfolio
9.8.6. Business performance
9.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. STRIPE
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key Executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Operating business segments
9.9.5. Product portfolio
9.9.6. Business performance
9.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.10. WIRECARD CEE
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key Executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Operating business segments
9.10.5. Product portfolio
9.10.6. Business performance
9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4u1yg4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


