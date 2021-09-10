U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market to Reach $89 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: - Global Payment Processing Solutions Market to Reach $89 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Payment Processing Solutions estimated at US$37.

New York, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Payment Processing Solutions Industry"
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Credit Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.8% CAGR and reach US$42.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Debit Cards segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR
- The Payment Processing Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 11.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.
- eWallet Segment to Record 14.7% CAGR
- In the global eWallet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -

  • PayPal

  • Fiserv

  • Global Payments

  • FIS

  • Square

  • Stripe

  • MasterCard

  • Visa

  • Dwolla

  • ACI Worldwide

  • Adyen

  • Paysafe

  • Jack Henry & Associates

  • Wirecard

  • PayU




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032463/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Payment Processing
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Payment Processing Solutions
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Credit Cards by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Credit Cards by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Credit Cards by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Debit Cards by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Debit Cards by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Debit Cards by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for eWallet by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for eWallet by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for eWallet by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitality by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitality by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Utilities & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Payment Processing Solutions
by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Payment Processing Solutions
by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: China Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: China Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: France Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 62: France Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Payment Processing Solutions
by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: UK Historic Review for Payment Processing Solutions
by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Payment
Processing Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: India Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 119: India Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit Cards and
eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Payment Processing
Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Payment Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards,
Debit Cards and eWallet - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Credit Cards, Debit
Cards and eWallet Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Payment
Processing Solutions by Payment Method - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Credit Cards, Debit Cards and eWallet for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Payment Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Hospitality, Retail,
Utilities & Telecom and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Payment
Processing Solutions by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hospitality, Retail, Utilities & Telecom and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Payment
Processing Solutions by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032463/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

