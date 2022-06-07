U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

Global Payment Processor, Yapstone, Expands into Latin America

·2 min read

Yapstone's full-stack payments platform provides a trusted gateway into Brazilian and Argentinian markets.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yapstone, a global payments processor, today announced its further expansion into Brazil and Argentina to provide merchants with an innovative platform to optimize growth in the region.

Yapstone logo
Yapstone logo

This strategic extension of Yapstone's platform brings more cross-border and local eCommerce transactions through alternative and local payment methods, enabling merchants to easily scale their operations to reach customers in new markets.

Using Yapstone's 20+ years of payment experience, global licensing footprint, and infrastructure, merchants can process more payments by expanding their acceptance channels to align with their customer's payment preferences, which is essential in creating a frictionless checkout experience that maximizes conversion rates in Brazil and Argentina.

In Argentina, Yapstone's payment capabilities include bank transfers, DeBin, JCB, credit and debit cards, and cash voucher acceptance at over 2200+ POS terminals. In Brazil, merchants can support buyers with bank transfers via the instant payment system PIX, Boleto bancário, Brazil's most popular cash payment method, and international and local cards.

Yapstone's platform architecture has been purpose-built from day one. Their enhanced feature set gives merchants access to robust analytics, sophisticated payment method optimization, and back-office automation, all powered by a single API integration that can be tailored toward the unique needs of global businesses.

In volatile currency markets like Latin America, Yapstone's SMART FX engine will enable merchants to receive optimal rates for currency conversion and seamlessly repatriate funds. SMART FX integrates with international and local banking providers to deliver real-time forex rates and ensure the best possible price, with complete transparency across global treasury operations.

Yapstone's commitment to payment security is a priority, so merchants will also benefit from Yapstone's powerful Risk Engine which uses machine learning and signal analysis to reduce the risk of fraud and chargebacks once a transaction has been approved.

The launch in LatAm is the first step in a series of expansions that Yapstone is preparing across a range of emerging and established markets.

Frank Mastrangelo, CEO of Yapstone, said: "We're proud to continue our expansion efforts in Brazil and Argentina, with more countries to be announced later in the year. We're confident that our solution will deliver the highest level of functionality, reliability, and transparency to merchants looking to expand into Latin America.

"2022 is shaping up to be a year of growth for Yapstone, having recently undergone a major rebrand that redefines our approach to payments, and we look forward to seeing what else we can accomplish this year."

About Yapstone:

Yapstone is a global payments company. Our full-stack payments platform enables and amplifies connections between companies and markets across the globe. Whether it's powering multi-party transactions or accepting local payment methods in emerging markets, Yapstone cuts through the payment complexities to enable commerce worldwide.

For more information, go to yapstone.com or follow us @yapstone on LinkedInTwitterand Facebook.

Check out the new Yapstone website here: www.yapstone.com 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-payment-processor-yapstone-expands-into-latin-america-301563147.html

SOURCE Yapstone

